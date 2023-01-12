 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Calendar, Jan. 13

FRIDAY

Hockey - Milwaukee Marquette at Kenosha Thunder, Pleasant Prairie Ice Plex, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) - Lake Geneva Badger at Central, 5:30 p.m. Waterford at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m. Franklin at Bradford. Tremper at Oak Creek. Racine Case at Indian Trail. Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran. St. Joseph at Milwaukee Thomas More.

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) - Bradford at Franklin. Oak Creek at Tremper. Indian Trail at Racine Case. Lake Geneva Badger at Westosha. Waterford at Wilmot.

Wrestling - Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph at Racine St. Catherine's quad, 5 p.m.

