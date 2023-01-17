 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Calendar, Jan. 18, 2023

WEDNESDAY

Girls basketball - Central at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball - Christian Life at Reuther, 6:30 p.m. Central at Milton, 7:15 p.m.

