Sports Calendar, Jan. 20-24, 2023

FRIDAY

Hockey - Kenosha Thunder vs. Arrowhead at Mullett Ice Rink, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (4 p.m.) - Bradford at Homestead Invite. Wilmot at Burlington Invite.

Swimming - Tremper at Nicolet Invite, 5 p.m.

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) - Union Grove at Central. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy at Indian Trail. Wilmot at Lake Geneva Badger. Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central. St. Joseph at Racine St. Catherine's.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m.) - Union Grove at Central. Wilmot at Badger. Shoreland Lutheran at Burlington Catholic Central.

SATURDAY

Wrestling (9 a.m. unless noted) - Shoreland Lutheran at Sheboygan North Invite, 8 a.m. Bradford, Indian Trail at Whitnall Invite. Tremper at Fort Atkinson Invite. St. Joseph at Markesan Invite, 9:30 a.m. Christian Life at St. Croix Falls Invite, 10 a.m.

Swimming - Tremper at Wauwatosa East Invite, 9:45 a.m. Bradford at Jefferson Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls basketball - Wilmot at Indian Trail, 1 p.m. Racine St. Catherine's at St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Swimming - Bradford at Cudahy Invite, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball - Salam at Christian Life, 5:45 p.m.

Boys basketball - Salam at Christian Life, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) - Bradford at Franklin. Tremper at Oak Creek. Indian Trail at Racine Unified Co-op, Racine Unified Aquatic Center. Badger/Central/Wilmot Triangular vs. Elkhorn, St. Catherine's/Prairie at Elkhorn Area High School, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) - Milwaukee Carmen Northwest at St. Joseph, 6 p.m. Oak Creek at Bradford. Tremper at Racine Horlick. Racine Park at Indian Trail. Shoreland Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) - Milwaukee Messmer at Reuther, 6 p.m. Bradford at Oak Creek. Horlick at Tremper. Indian Trail at Racine Park. Central at Wilmot. Dominican at Shoreland Lutheran.

Hockey - Kenosha Thunder vs. Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics - Jefferson/Cambridge, Badger/Burlington at Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, 6 p.m.