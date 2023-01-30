 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Calendar, Jan. 31

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Williams Bay at Christian Life, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Racine Horlick; Tremper at Franklin; Oak Creek at Indian Trail; Central at Elkhorn; Wilmot at Burlington; Racine St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran; St. Joseph at Greendale Martin Luther.

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Racine Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Franklin at Tremper; Indian Trail at Oak Creek; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine St. Catherine’s; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Joseph.

Gymnastics — Wilmot/UG/WB at Triangular, Wilmot Union High School, 6 p.m.

