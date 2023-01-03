Sports Calendar, Jan. 4, 2023

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — Racine St. Catherine’s at Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Wrestling — Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — Bradford, Tremper at Arrowhead Quadrangular, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Bradford at Indian Trail, 6 p.m.; Tremper vs. Racine Park; Delavan-Darien at Central; Wilmot at Elkhorn; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Joseph

Girls basketball — Bradford at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Park at Tremper, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Boys swimming — Indian Trail at South Milwaukee Invitational, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Indian Trail at Richland Center, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Indian Trail, Tremper at Brookfield Central Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bradford, Wilmot at Bradford Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; St. Joseph, Wilmot Union at Elkhorn Duals. 9:30 a.m.; Christian Life, St. Joseph at West Allis Nathan Hale Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Indian Trail, Bradford at Marquette Invitational, Schroeder YMCA Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.

Boys hockey — Kenosha at Oshkosh, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics — Tremper, Wilmot at Waterford Invitational, 10 a.m.