Sports Calendar, Sept. 24-27

Saturday

Cross country - Bradford, Indian Trail at Janesville Invite, 9 a.m. St. Joe's at Naga-Waukee Invite, 8 a.m. Wilmot at Grant, Ill. Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming - Bradford at Jefferson Invite, 11 a.m.

Boys volleyball - Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper, Central, Wilmot at Indian Trail Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball - Bradford at Johnson Creek Invite, 9 a.m. Central at Slinger Invite, 8 a.m. Tremper at Port Washington Invite, 9 a.m. St. Joe's at Lake Country Lutheran Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis - Central, Wilmot at SLC tournament, Elkhorn Area High School, 8 a.m. Indian Trail at Madison West Invite, 8 a.m. St. Joe's Conference meet at The Prairie School, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer - Tremper at Homestead Invite vs. Pewaukee, Noon.

Monday

Girls tennis – Bradford at Tremper, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball – Indian Trail at Indian Trail Triangular, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) – Wilmot at Lake Geneva Badger, 5 p.m. Racine Park at Tremper. Indian Trail at Bradford. Burlington at Central. Whitefish Bay Dominican at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) – Wilmot at Central, 5 p.m. Racine Park at Tremper. St. Joe’s at Catholic Central. Indian Trail at Bradford. Racine St. Cat’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) – Indian Trail at Bradford. Racine at Tremper. Central/Wilmot at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.