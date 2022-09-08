Sports Check: Ramczyk's high school football predictions are back, so buckle up

The people can not wait any longer.

They need high school football predictions.

They're fun, light-hearted and entertaining, and sports writing needs to be about that sometimes.

Back in 2013 when I started as the sports editor in Burlington, I decided to try something different and actually predict Friday night football games each week.

It caught on right away, and I got plenty of reactions from parents and fans online and when I saw them around town, and it told me that at least some people liked it.

I'll never forget one sports mom telling me at a game that my predictions were her favorite thing about the Standard Press, because she just loved when I was dead wrong.

It took on a life of its own, as I specifically remember a few head coaches using my picks as "bulletin board material" to pump up their players, by actually cutting out the clipping and hanging it up in the locker room before a game.

One coach even pointed out before our postgame interview that I was wrong with a scowl on his face. That made for a bit of an awkward conversation.

I won't name that man, but he's still coaching.

Anyways, it's meant to be fun, and I honestly analyze and break down a matchup and make my picks based on who I actually think will win.

I don't hate your son, I don't think anyone sucks, or anything like that, it's just my objective attempt to pick the games correctly.

You get to laugh at how off I am, and tell me to my face the next time you see me.

The NFL season kicks off this weekend, so I may also include some NFL picks and college stuff from time to time.

At the end of the day, I love me some Friday night high school football, and I love giving you all a reason to read, laugh and hopefully not cry.

Anger is also an emotion you may feel.

Please don't take it personally, they are just my quasi-educated opinions.

Without further adieu, please grab an age-appropriate beverage, kick back and enjoy the first Sports Check predictions column.

Friday Night Lights

Week 4

Game of the week