SPORTS CHECK: Westosha Central boys basketball finally has some competition in the Southern Lakes, but Burlington is the team to beat this season

BURLINGTON - No, no, no, I'm not disrespecting the team I cover.

A team I've loved to watch and covered rather closely the past three years for the Kenosha News.

Yes, I'm talking about the county's most successful boys basketball team over the last five years - the Central Falcons.

Sustained success in sports and just serious needs for updated facilities has the Central High School district building a major addition as we speak to its athletic facilities, including a new gymnasium.

One can't help to think some of these upgrades wouldn't be possible without the emergence of head coach James Hyllberg, who took over the Falcons in 2017 and hasn't looked back, leading them to four of five conference titles and two state tournament appearances.

Jaeden Zackery (2018 graduate) and Jack Rose (2022 grad) have become household names and are playing Division 1 college basketball.

And despite losing Rose, Kenny Garth and Devin Griffin to graduation, this year's squad is off to a 2-0 start thanks to the emergence of sophomore sensation Eli Griffin, Devin's brother, senior Alex Sippy, Jon Kinzler and the towering presence of Liam Lubkeman, a 6-8 sophomore that's already making noise down low.

But believe it or not, this column isn't really about Central.

It's about what's happening roughly 20 miles west in Burlington.

The Demons have become pretty good rivals with the Falcons over the past three seasons and are always a force to be reckoned with in the SLC.

Well, observing the Demons' dominant victory Tuesday in Burlington over Division 1 Mukwonago further cements a fact some of you may not want to hear.

Burlington is the team to beat this season, and the Demons are going to state.

That's right, you heard it here first.

The Burlington Demons are that good, and it has shown in their first two wins, two blowouts of Racine Park and Mukwonago.

Central has been equally impressive, as Eli Griffin balled out in the season-opening victory over Whitefish Bay and Sippy scored 18 to lift the Falcons over the same Park Panthers in a 30-point victory Tuesday night.

But this is the year of the Demons.

Burlington surprised the conference champion Falcons in Paddock Lake in a WIAA Division 1 regional final back in March 2021 thanks to All-Area Player of the Year Joey Berezowitz, but this time Burlington is the favorite.

Demons coach Steve Berezowitz has led the charge for 25+ years now, and he's honestly getting close to retirement I would imagine, but that doesn't mean he will stop coaching.

The son of UW-Whitewater coaching legend Bob Berezowitz, Steve is a positive leader and master motivator with extensive knowledge of shooting the basketball and explosive offense.

Also, Berezowitz's teams always compete until the whistle on defense and make up with effort what they sometimes lack in talent.

But much like everyone knew the Falcons were going to make it to state back in March under the leadership of Rose, Griffin and Garth, I think it's safe to say Burlington is headed to Madison because of star combo guards JR Lukenbill and Conner Roffers.

Lukenbill, a senior that lives in Walworth County right on the border of the Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and Burlington districts, stands 6-foot-5 and jumps completely out of the gym. We're talking a vertical jump in the 38-39 inch range.

He's gone from 360-degree dunks in practice a couple years ago to the guy that runs the show, scores inside, hits triples, dunks in transition and even provides rim protection against taller players defensively.

Lukenbill is averaging 19.5 points per game so far and is already committed to NCAA Division 2 Northern Michigan.

While Lukenbill has naturally stepped up his game his senior season, the biggest leap thus far has been from junior Conner Roffers, a Kenosha native that moved to Burlington for high school.

Roffers leads the team with 20 points per game, is a lights-out 3-point shooter, and his handles are sick, bro.

This guy was dribbling around, essentially playing keep-away from the Mukwonago defense Tuesday night, when he dribbled hard right then crossed over around the top of the key, causing his Indians defender to bite the dust hard.

A loud "ooooooooh" was heard from the Demons student section.

Last year, while still good and averaging 12 points per game, Roffers wasn't doing stuff like THAT.

But it's not just about the two superstars.

It's really the entire team that makes me already predict the Demons may only lose two or three games this entire season.

A talent-loaded junior class includes Roffers, Tommy Teberg, Jack Sulik, Keegan Skiles and Benjamin Graham.

They're even getting contributions from guys like Morgan Crist, Drew Lang and Dayne Howell.

It's really nice to have one head coach on the sideline, but the Demons have three current or former head coaches in Berezowitz, Kyle Scott and Tom Dummer.

Tons of basketball experience and knowledge from the staff, hungry kids willing to work their butts off, and some good, old-fashioned superstar talent.

That's what took the Falcons to state last year, where they almost pulled out a victory and advanced to the championship game.

The state of Wisconsin seems to agree with me, as Burlington is already ranked