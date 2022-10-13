Sports Correction, Oct. 14

In the Oct. 13 edition of the News, it was reported in the state tennis preview that Gwen Hammond of Central is the only ranked player at state.

In fact, Lainy Ristau of Indian Trail is also ranked, No. 14, and Angela Konicki is the coach of Indian Trail, not Tremper.

Finally, Ristau is making her fourth state appearance, not her third, as first reported. Ristau advanced all the way to the third round as a freshman and has a good shot at making it to at least round two today.

Please follow Mike Ramczyk @mikeramczyk17 on Twitter for live updates of the state tournament this weekend, along with kenoshanews.com.