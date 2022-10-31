Sports industry trailblazer Molly Fletcher to speak at Carthage College

Carthage College’s School of Business and Economics and Sports Management Program will kick off its next Spotlight on Sports series on Monday, Nov. 7, with sports industry trailblazer Molly Fletcher.

As president of client representation for sports and entertainment agency CSE, Fletcher spent two decades as one of the world’s only female sports agents; she has successfully negotiated over $500 million in contracts and built lasting relationships with athletes and leaders across the sports industry.

She is the author of five books including her latest, “The Energy Clock,” and host of the popular “Game Changers with Molly Fletcher” podcast, in which she interviews experts and celebrities in every field.

Fletcher will discuss her career as a “Game Changer” and disruptor in the sports industry, and speak to the challenges she faced as one of the first women in the business.

She will share how, combining business wisdom, relationship brilliance, and unwavering optimism, she thrived both as a top sports agent and now as a successful entrepreneur and thought leader.

“Molly’s history in sports is incredible. She has not only been a successful student-athlete but an exceptional professional as well. Her success in athlete and coaching representation was groundbreaking for women in the industry, and we are fortunate to have her come to campus,” said new SOBE Dean Jim Padilla.

Carthage’s Master of Science of Business in Sports Management Program is a winning approach to business education, focusing on disruptive innovation, design, and developing high-impact teams. The program teaches business through the lens of sports and prepares students for leadership in today’s workplace both within the sports industry and far beyond.

The Spotlight on Sports series brings prominent sports industry leaders to campus to speak to students and the public about the business of sports. This series is made possible through the Sam and Gene Johnson Distinguished Visitors Program and the generous gift of Helen P. Johnson-Leipold and Craig Leipold.

This free event is on Nov. 7, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at noon. Registration is required. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.carthage.edu/pro-sports or contact Katharine Keenan at kkeenan@carthage.edu or 262-551-6464.