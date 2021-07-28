Sports on TV

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

FITNESS

10 p.m.: The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games, Day 1, at Madison (tape delay), CBSSN.

GOLF

8 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, first round, at Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA, Saratoga Live, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, MLB Network.

1:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago.

1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Network.

2:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, Bally Sports and MLB Network.

9 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: NBA Draft, Round 1, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ABC, ESPN and NBATV (rounds 1 and 2).

10 p.m.: NBA Draft, Round 2, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN.

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.: NRL, Parramatta at Sydney, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Copa do Brasil, round of 16, 1st leg, ABCRN at Flamengo, FS2.

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, semifinal, Qatar vs. U.S., at Houston, FS1.

9 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, semifinal, Mexico vs. Canada, at Houston, FS1.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP, quarterfinals, Tennis.

12:30 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, early rounds, Tennis.

7 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, early rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

