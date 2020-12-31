2020 local sports rewind -- The pandemic changed everything we know

Editor's note: This is a retrospective of the biggest local sports story of 2020, which was clearly how the COVID-19 pandemic completely altered the sports landscape.
The weekend that began on Thursday, March 12, should've been one of the most exciting weekends of the year on the WIAA sports calendar.
Instead, it turned into one of the most strange and unforgettable — albeit unwanted — moments in local sports history and was the start to the strangest year any of us have ever seen.
That night was the WIAA boys basketball sectional semifinals around the state, with the sectional finals scheduled for the following Saturday, March 14. Also set for that weekend was the WIAA Girls State Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay, which began the same Thursday as the boys sectional semifinals and was to conclude on Saturday, alongside the boys sectional finals.
There were two local teams playing the night of Thursday, March 12. The Bradford boys basketball team faced Racine Case in a sectional semifinal at Milwaukee South, while the Tremper boys basketball team battled West Allis Central in a sectional semifinal at Racine Park.
Both games, however, were played under the shroud of uncertainty.
That day, in a shocking development, the NCAA cancelled its Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Sports all over the world were grinding to a halt.
It was unclear all day if the WIAA would even allow the boys sectional semifinals and the first night of the girls state tournament to proceed, but they went ahead with limited crowds and all sorts of confusion over what would happen next.
That night, Bradford put up a game effort but succumbed to Case, while Tremper posted a thrilling overtime victory over West Allis Central to advance to the sectional finals for the first time since 2006 and move a victory away from its first state tournament berth since 2001.
Then, late that night, the hammer dropped.
The WIAA cancelled the remainder of the boys and girls tournaments, leaving the poor Trojans wondering what might've been.
Tremper coach Ben Chamness, who stepped down after the season to spend more time with his family, was disappointed but gracious over the unfortunate turn of events.
"Obviously we support a decision that was made in the best interest of everyone's health, but it doesn't change the fact that it is heartbreaking for our team, especially our seniors, who won't get this opportunity again," Chamness said.
"... I wish it didn't have to end like this, but this situation is a lot bigger than a basketball tournament."
At the time, nobody knew how big of a situation it would turn out to be.
Spring sports cancelled
When the boys and girls basketball seasons were abruptly ended, the entire WIAA spring sports calendar was also suspended.
Players, coaches and parents waited for weeks to have some type of season, which became a dimmer and dimmer possibility as the days and weeks dwindled away with the world at a standstill.
Finally, to nobody's surprise, on April 21 — days after Gov. Tony Evers announced that the state's Safer at Home order would be extended through May 26 and closed all public and private schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year — the WIAA voted to officially cancel all 2020 spring competitions and tournaments.
"I think we were being let down gently over the last few weeks where we could see that it was coming," Bradford athletic director John P. Ruffolo said.
"... I don't know if frustration's the right word. It's a lot of disappointment. We're dealing with something that we have no control over. We want to be hopeful and yet at the same time realistic, so I think (we're) trying to strike a balance between knowing what to say to kids to not take away their hope but at the same time letting them know that the odds have been against us for quite a while."
Spring teams were allowed an extended 30-day "contact season" during the summer, so there were at least a handful of athletic competitions for spring athletes in 2020.
But they never had a real season.
College athletics on hold
Meanwhile, in the college ranks, the UW-Parkside and Carthage athletic departments had to inform their student-athletes of bad news, too. Both schools initially suspended their spring programs, but that was probably just semantics.
Cancellation seemed inevitable, and on March 17 Carthage officially cancelled all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 academic year.
Parkside was in the same boat, as its conference, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, released a statement on March 13 announcing the cancellation of all athletic events through May 31, effectively ending the spring season before it started.
Tweeted Parkside athletic director Andrew Gavin: "I'm heartbroken for our student-athletes that may have unknowingly competed for the last time with Parkside across their chests, or taken the last bus ride with their teammates."
The uncertainty dragged through the summer, and on July 27 Carthage's conference, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, announced that it was postponing fall conference competitions.
The hits kept coming when, on Aug. 5, NCAA Divisions II and III — Parkside is in Division II and Carthage is in Division III — announced that all of its fall championships for 2020 were cancelled.
Days later, on Aug. 11, Parkside announced that the GLIAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to suspend all sports competition until Jan. 1, 2021.
"My frustration and sadness for the coaches, student-athletes, families and fans is unmitigated," GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar said.
There is good news now, however, as Parkside is on track to being its winter seasons for men's and women's basketball and wrestling starting Jan. 9.
The CCIW, and Carthage by extension, meanwhile, is planning for practices to begin in early January and competition to start no sooner than Jan. 23.
Kenosha Series
While the scholastic calendars take the summer off, the Kenosha sports calendar is generally packed during the warm months.
Not this year.
All cancelled from May through August were the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament, bike racing at the Washington Park Velodrome, the YMCA Firecracker Run and the Rotary Softball Tournament.
But the beloved Kenosha Kingfish, at least, came through for us.
Working tirelessly in conjunction with the Northwoods League and local health officials, the Kingfish joined other NWL franchises in setting up a "pod" system of play designed to provide entertainment and competition while limiting travel.
The K-Town Bobbers were carved out of players who would've played for other teams that couldn't play this summer, and the Kingfish and Bobbers embarked on the created-from-COVID Kenosha Series. They played 26 games against each other, all at Simmons Field.
While crowds were severely limited and the atmosphere wasn't quite as boisterous as in past Kingfish seasons, it was better than nothing. The series wrapped up on Aug. 22, with the Kingfish winning 17 games to the Bobbers' nine.
“For as abnormal of a season as it could’ve been, it went great," Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said.
“... We had a really good time, and nobody really wanted it to end. Sometimes you get that, at the end of a long summer season where guys are ready to get going. I don’t think our team really wanted to leave. I think that’s a good sign of positive things that happened. It was a fun summer, without a doubt.”
On again, off again
High school sports finally returned this fall and have continued into the winter, but locally it's been a tenuous go.
The WIAA cleared the way for resumption on July 23 when its Board of Control voted 8-3 to approve starting dates of Aug. 17 for the "low-risk" sports of girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and Aug. 24 for the "high-risk" sports of football and boys and girls volleyball.
"Now we have a road map on how to proceed," Tremper athletic director John Matera said. "I think that will put a lot of people's minds at ease."
But nobody's mind was at ease for the KUSD athletic teams, as the school board initially voted to begin school virtually, putting the start of fall sports in jeopardy for Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail.
Then, during a contentious meeting on Aug. 18, the school board reversed its decision and allowed in-person schooling to begin on Sept. 14. With that vote, the board also voted to proceed with the fall sports season for KUSD.
Finally, for every county school, sports were back.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," Indian Trail senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili said after the meeting. "When they started ranting off yesses, I was like, 'What's going on!' I'm pretty sure it was a unanimous decision, so that was crazy."
The fall season still wasn't normal, as the WIAA State Tournaments were not able to be held at their traditional venues on the University of Wisconsin campus.
And because it started late, there was no real conclusion to the football season. There was no scheduled non-conference play, teams were allowed to play just two weeks of postseason and no championship tournament was held. Many teams also opted out or to play this spring instead.
But at least teams got to play, and all eight county football programs played at least four games this fall.
The winter season, however, has brought more challenges.
Central, Wilmot, St. Joseph, Shoreland Lutheran and Christian Life are all playing, but the four KUSD schools — Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Reuther — are not.
With COVID-19 cases surging in the last months of the year, the school board voted to go all-virtual from Nov. 30 through Jan. 10. In conjunction with that decision, all KUSD athletic activities were suspended through Jan. 3, which is this Sunday.
As of me writing this, KUSD winter sports are still on track to begin practicing Monday, with competition starting the following Monday, Jan. 11.
So, we are closing in on a full year since the local sports landscape was severely altered beginning that night of March 12. Like you, I have no idea where we go from here.
Let's just take it one day at a time, be grateful for the games we do have and hope that 2021 is as "normal" as 2020 was unforgettably strange.