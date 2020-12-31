2020 local sports rewind -- The pandemic changed everything we know

"... I wish it didn't have to end like this, but this situation is a lot bigger than a basketball tournament."

At the time, nobody knew how big of a situation it would turn out to be.

Spring sports cancelled

When the boys and girls basketball seasons were abruptly ended, the entire WIAA spring sports calendar was also suspended.

Players, coaches and parents waited for weeks to have some type of season, which became a dimmer and dimmer possibility as the days and weeks dwindled away with the world at a standstill.

Finally, to nobody's surprise, on April 21 — days after Gov. Tony Evers announced that the state's Safer at Home order would be extended through May 26 and closed all public and private schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year — the WIAA voted to officially cancel all 2020 spring competitions and tournaments.

"I think we were being let down gently over the last few weeks where we could see that it was coming," Bradford athletic director John P. Ruffolo said.