2020 local sports rewind -- Top 10 local sports moments of 2020

Yes, the local sports landscape — like the national sports landscape — was dominated in 2020 by the massive cancellations, postponements and alterations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the story of what COVID-19 did to local sports in 2020 was covered in Thursday’s edition of the News.
Believe it or not, local sports did still occur 2020. While the lack of events cut down on opportunities for memorable moments, there were still plenty of those during the year.
So before we plunge into 2021, which will hopefully include a full local sports calendar, here are the 10 most memorable local sports moments of 2020, non-COVID division.
10. A switch of Djurickovics at Carthage.There wasn’t a lot to talk about among the UW-Parkside and Carthage athletic programs in 2020 other than cancellations, but one significant moment did happen in the local college ranks over the summer. On July 13, longtime Carthage men’s basketball coach Bosko Djurickovic announced he was retiring after 24 seasons at Carthage and 46 overall, effective Aug. 1. His successor was named right away, and it was his son, Steve Djurickovic, the former Bradford and Carthage standout who had been an assistant for his father. Steve Djurickovic will coach his first game whenever Carthage begins its 2021 schedule.
9. Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team finishes second at state.The Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team, which also included athletes from Union Grove and Williams Bay, earned a second-place finish in the WIAA Division-1 State Team Meet on March 6 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. In the Division-1 Individual State Meet the next day, Wilmot Co-op’s Annie Murphy placed third in the all-around. Kenosha Combined’s Maggie Losch, meanwhile, was sixth in the all-around.
8. Travis Engle wins WSGA Mid-Amateur.Kenosha resident Travis Engle capped off a fantastic summer on the amateur golf circuit by winning the WSGA Mid-Amateur Championship from Sept. 15-16 at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Throughout the summer, Engle reached the round of 16 in the WSGA Match Play Championship, tied for 16th in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, tied for eighth in the State Amateur Championship, tied for second in the Wisconsin Public Links Association 36-hole Championship, played in the prestigious Nelthorpe Cup and won his fourth straight Men’s County Open title at Brighton Dale Links.
7. Central boys volleyball team reaches State Tournament.The Falcons upended Indian Trail in an all-county WIAA sectional final on Oct. 31 in Paddock Lake to reach the State Tournament, which was held in one day at Burlington on Nov. 7. Central was ousted in the quarterfinals by Hartland Arrowhead, but the Falcons still laid claim to the fourth state appearance in program annals.
6. Gavin Lux wins World Series ring with Los Angeles Dodgers.This certainly would’ve been higher had the 2016 Indian Trail graduate and former first-round pick been part of the World Series roster for the loaded Dodgers, but he still became the first Kenosha native to lay claim to a World Series ring. Lux was called up for good late in the season for the second straight year and was part of the Dodgers’ NLDS roster against the San Diego Padres on their way to the title in late October.
5. Tremper boys basketball team reaches sectional finals.It was a scintillating postseason run for the Trojans, who stormed back from 20 points down to beat Franklin in a WIAA Division-1 regional final on March 7 then held off West Allis Central in overtime in a sectional semifinal on March 12 to reach the sectional finals for the first time since 2006. Sadly, Tremper was denied a shot at its first State Tournament berth since 2001 when the pandemic abruptly ended the boys basketball season late on the night of the sectional semifinals.
4. Central freshmen Kylie and Katelyn Walker make big splash in girls golf.In their first high school season on the links, Central freshman twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker dominated the Southern Lakes Conference and advanced all the way to the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Tournament from Oct. 12-13 at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler. Kylie led after the first round of the rain-shortened 27-hole tournament on her way to tying for a third-place finish, while Katelyn finished 22nd.
3. The Kenosha Series debuts at Simmons Field.
The city had been virtually without sports since the pandemic started well into the summer when the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers collaborated to bring Northwoods League baseball to Simmons Field in the unique 26-game Kenosha Series. Alas, befitting of 2020, the series opener on July 15 was halted by a cold, miserable rain, but the next day dawned warm and sunny, signifying the return of some normal summer activities.
2. Wilmot’s Halle Rosentreter and Gwen Hammond win state doubles title.
Rosentreter and Hammond had been the Panthers’ top singles players all year, but they teamed together to play doubles for the postseason. What a decision that was. The duo reached the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis from Oct. 15-17 and roared through the doubles field, winning 10 of 11 sets en route to the state championship. It was Wilmot’s first state tennis title.
1. Daviyon Nixon takes Big Ten by storm, declares for NFL Draft.
There was no doubt that the 2017 Indian Trail graduate possessed the size and athleticism to have a standout junior season at defensive tackle for the University of Iowa football team. But what Nixon did this fall may have exceeded everyone’s expectations, other than probably his own. Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss, tied for the lead in sacks and had a highlight-reel interception return for a touchdown against Penn State. Nixon was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, its Defensive Lineman of the Year, a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s most outstanding defensive player, a finalist for the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman on offense or defense and racked up multiple first-team All-America honors. On Wednesday, Nixon decided to forego his senior season and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, where several mocks have him going in the first round.