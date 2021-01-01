2020 local sports rewind — Top 10 local sports moments of the past year

Rosentreter and Hammond had been the Panthers’ top singles players all year, but they teamed together to play doubles for the postseason. What a decision that was. The duo reached the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis from Oct. 15-17 and roared through the doubles field, winning 10 of 11 sets en route to the state championship. It was Wilmot’s first state tennis title.

There was no doubt that the 2017 Indian Trail graduate possessed the size and athleticism to have a standout junior season at defensive tackle for the University of Iowa football team. But what Nixon did this fall may have exceeded everyone’s expectations, other than probably his own. Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss, tied for the lead in sacks and had a highlight-reel interception return for a touchdown against Penn State. Nixon was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, its Defensive Lineman of the Year, a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s most outstanding defensive player, a finalist for the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman on offense or defense and racked up multiple first-team All-America honors. On Wednesday, Nixon decided to forego his senior season and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, where several mocks have him going in the first round.