The red-hot Falcons are all the way up to No. 7 in the Wissports.net Wisconsin rankings in Division 2, their highest mark of the season, after the big victory over higher-ranked Burlington.

With three more potential wins on the schedule before the WIAA postseason begins, that number could climb up to the top five.

But it's clear the season finale at Union Grove is a potential loss.

The Broncos dominated the Falcons for most of their first meeting, and it took a miraculous comeback and overtime for the Falcons to come back and win.

A No. 1 seed in the D2 playoffs is almost certain, and a rubber match with the Demons in the regional final will not be easy by any means with the superstar potential of Burlington's JR Lukenbill and Conner Roffers.

But Elijah loves his team, and he doesn't see the Falcons falling off any time soon.

"Our practices," said Elijah when asked what separates his team from everyone else. "It starts at practice. Every day we come into practice ready to work. Whatever we do we go hard. Coming into this season we were doubted by a lot of people due to us losing four starters. Before the season no one would’ve believed that we would have the record we have right now, so proving a lot of people wrong feels great.

"Our defensive intensity has been great. We’ve been playing some good teams, and we don’t beat those teams without our defensive intensity. Everyone on the team has been playing well. With us losing a starter due to injury (6-foot-8 sophomore center Liam Lubkeman) our bench guys have stepped up big time and came ready to play. We’re all clicking together as a team and it’s working great. Hopefully we can keep our success going heading into the playoffs."

Central will have a chance to make it a lucky 13 straight victories at Waterford Friday night.

The showdown at Union Grove is Thursday, Feb. 23, and the postseason will tip off five days later.

Off the court, Elijah is a straight-A student, having recently earning all A's for the semester. He says time management is a big priority.

On the court, he wants to be named first team all-conference, win the Southern Lakes as a team and make a deep run in the playoffs.

After losing Jack Rose, Garth and Devin Griffin, three college basketball players, the Falcons can't possibly make it back-to-back state tournament trips, right?

"The sky’s the limit," Elijah Griffin said. "If we keep staying locked in playing how we have been as a team and together, we’ll be on the right path to hopefully go far."