PADDOCK LAKE — Man, it's good to be a Central Falcon right now.
The boys basketball squad is not only on a 12-game win streak after Tuesday night's 62-43 dismantling of Lake Geneva Badger, the 18-2 Falcons are led by sensational sophomore Elijah Griffin, who's still raw and learning, but at the same time is breaking records and showing flashes of a special future.
The Kenosha native and resident is following in the footsteps of brothers Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth, two-thirds of last year's "Big Three" that took Central to within two points of the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Elijah has all the talents of both Devin and Kenny, and maybe even a little more when you consider potential.
On Saturday, playing in his hometown playing against his dad's alma mater Tremper, Griffin went off for a school record 25 assists in an 81-43 drubbing of the Trojans.
Elijah averages a team-leading 13.6 points, 7.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the Falcons, who haven't lost since a 52-47 defeat against Division 1 Indian Trail Dec. 27 at the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic. Griffin adds 3.9 rebounds per game.
With a sleight 6-foot-1 frame that is sure to fill out with two more full years of high school basketball to play, the sky seems to be the limit for Elijah, whose elite court vision, basketball IQ and flat-out shooting and scoring ability are off the charts.
The kid makes no-look passes look easy, he gets to the hoop and scores in traffic, and don't leave him alone on the perimeter — he'll knock down four or five 3's in a row like it's nothing.
Central head coach James Hyllberg said in December at the Holiday Hoops Classic that Elijah is special, and he reiterated his praise of the sophomore point guard Wednesday afternoon.
"Elijah has shown huge improvements throughout the season," Hyllberg said. "He has a huge responsibility being our main point guard and every night he comes ready to play. He is extremely unselfish and he has done a great job of cutting down on turnovers.
"Elijah is not only a gifted passer, but defenses have to respect his shooting and scoring ability as well. We want to push the ball, and he and Quinn Burns do a great job of getting the ball down the court and finding our open guys. Elijah wants to win and he takes pride in his assist-to-turnover ratio. It's going to be fun to see his growth and maturation over these next two years."
So how did he manage to dish out 25 assists in one game?
And how does this sophomore, yes, sophomore, keep doing it big game after game with impressive double-digit wins over Racine St. Catherine's and Burlington (both ranked top 10 in state at the time), and victories over Racine Case, Howards Grove, Whitefish Bay and Grafton.
As a casual observer, you're just kind of sitting there like, 'OK, when is the moment going to be too big for this 16-year-old? When will he play his age?"
And he just never does.
Elijah constantly rises to the occasion, pulling something out of his bag of tricks people haven't seen before, and the Falcons keep winning.
"I was out there playing just like any other game," Elijah said of his 25-assist performance. "I knew at halftime I had nine assists and we were playing great, so I came out in the second half doing the same thing as the first half looking for my teammates to score the ball.
"I take pride in passing, and I love setting my teammates up to score the ball, and with us only having nine guys in uniform one of the starters had to stay out there and with me making the right plays, taking care of the ball and not having turnovers. Coach trusted me to stay in and find the other players to get them some opportunities to score and I did just that."
How did he follow up his 25-assist game?
Only a measly 15 assists and four steals in Tuesday's win at Lake Geneva. Elijah only needed to score seven points, because they got 17 from Wyatt Anderson, 15 from John Kinzler and 11 from Quinn Burns.
As Kinzler mentioned after the team's big win over Burlington last week, "We're ready to win now."
A long history of AAU ball
Elijah Griffin has been playing AAU, or high-level club, basketball since he was in second grade, where he usually plays on teams against older competition, which helped him learn to dribble the basketball and not lose it in high-pressure situations.
That showed in a crucial 67-56 victory over Burlington Feb. 2 in Paddock Lake, a win that may have given the Falcons the Southern Lakes Conference championship. Thanks to Griffin's superior ball-handling and late decision-making, the Falcons didn't turn the ball over even once in a near-perfect second half, allowing them to pull away from the Demons and create three double-digit leads after trailing at halftime.
"Ever since a kid being in the gym with my brothers and dad working out, we always made sure we started every workout with just ball-handling," Elijah said. "Playing AAU since second grade and playing up a few grades with me always being the point guard forced me to learn how to dribble with defense smothering you, and staying calm not letting the defense speed my game up."
His tempo skills were evident in a huge victory over Division 1 Racine Case, a team that made it to the WIAA state tournament last year, at the Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in late December.
Elijah Griffin controlled the game by bringing the ball up slowly most of the time, forcing Case to work hard on half-court defense and dishing out sweet passes for easy shots. By the time the Falcons got the lead late in the game, Griffin's elite ability to play keep-away frustrated the Eagles, forcing them to foul him.
And did I mention he can shoot free throws, too?
He's actually hit 64 of 84 from the charity stripe, for a 76 percent clip, very good for a high school player, and most importantly he can really get to the line all he wants. Elijah can slash to the bucket and draw contact from the trees with the best of them.
Does he sell the foul call sometimes?
Maybe.
But that's on the referee.
All jokes aside, the relationship Elijah has with Devin and Kenny Garth is unbreakable. With a decade of experience playing basketball against each other and going through life's ups and downs together, it's clear Elijah wants to end up just like his brothers - playing college basketball.
Devin Griffin currently plays for Mayville State in North Dakota, and Garth plays for Rock Valley College in Rockford, Ill.
"My brothers mean the world to me and to see them both go off to the next level after high school and still play the game they love makes me happy," Elijah said. "They help me with whatever I need on and off the court. Always going to the gym with them and working out, anything they see or think I can be doing better they let me know.
"With them always being hard on me playing me 1-on-1 or pushing me to go harder during a drill helped me become the player I am today. And I thank them for that."
Ranked in the top 10
The red-hot Falcons are all the way up to No. 7 in the Wissports.net Wisconsin rankings in Division 2, their highest mark of the season, after the big victory over higher-ranked Burlington.
With three more potential wins on the schedule before the WIAA postseason begins, that number could climb up to the top five.
But it's clear the season finale at Union Grove is a potential loss.
The Broncos dominated the Falcons for most of their first meeting, and it took a miraculous comeback and overtime for the Falcons to come back and win.
A No. 1 seed in the D2 playoffs is almost certain, and a rubber match with the Demons in the regional final will not be easy by any means with the superstar potential of Burlington's JR Lukenbill and Conner Roffers.
But Elijah loves his team, and he doesn't see the Falcons falling off any time soon.
"Our practices," said Elijah when asked what separates his team from everyone else. "It starts at practice. Every day we come into practice ready to work. Whatever we do we go hard. Coming into this season we were doubted by a lot of people due to us losing four starters. Before the season no one would’ve believed that we would have the record we have right now, so proving a lot of people wrong feels great.
"Our defensive intensity has been great. We’ve been playing some good teams, and we don’t beat those teams without our defensive intensity. Everyone on the team has been playing well. With us losing a starter due to injury (6-foot-8 sophomore center Liam Lubkeman) our bench guys have stepped up big time and came ready to play. We’re all clicking together as a team and it’s working great. Hopefully we can keep our success going heading into the playoffs."
Central will have a chance to make it a lucky 13 straight victories at Waterford Friday night.
The showdown at Union Grove is Thursday, Feb. 23, and the postseason will tip off five days later.
Off the court, Elijah is a straight-A student, having recently earning all A's for the semester. He says time management is a big priority.
On the court, he wants to be named first team all-conference, win the Southern Lakes as a team and make a deep run in the playoffs.
After losing Jack Rose, Garth and Devin Griffin, three college basketball players, the Falcons can't possibly make it back-to-back state tournament trips, right?
"The sky’s the limit," Elijah Griffin said. "If we keep staying locked in playing how we have been as a team and together, we’ll be on the right path to hopefully go far."