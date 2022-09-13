3 Things: Central football getting plenty of love, and can anyone stop St. Joe's?

Several things became painstakingly clear last Friday night around the high school football landscape.

Three teams are separating themselves from the county "pack," Luke Schuler is really, really, REALLY good at the sport of football and the Indian Trail-Tremper ain't no joke.

OK, I've been naming this attempt at a good column "3 Things," and I'm not changing it yet, but I will cleverly attempt to jumble like five or six things in three things to confuse you even more.

After four weeks of high school football action, only two county teams are unblemished, Central and St. Joe's.

Two teams have one loss - Indian Trail and Wilmot.

And the other four teams have had their moments, but currently reside under the mendoza line of .500.

Security has apparently beefed up, and football games will allegedly be played at 5:30 p.m. in the city of Kenosha (public schools) the rest of the season, with beefed-up security and the added measure of no admission at halftime and beyond.

At last Friday's Trail-Tremper throw-down at Jaskwhich Stadium at Indian Trail High School, I entered the game a few minutes before halftime.

I had never been there to cover a game (OK, once I covered Melvin Gordon playing there for Bradford in a playoff game in 2010), and they didn't know who I was.

About three police officers and a few school workers greeted me at the soon-to-be locked gate and let me in after I explained I'm with the Kenosha News.

I won't speculate as to why this measure has occurred, but sources say there was an alleged incident at a football game at Bradford a few weeks back against Zion, Ill., and things have changed.

Trust that I'm following up on this with several athletic directors and the Zion police department just to see if it's all true and that's the real reason.

But heads up if you're going to Bradford or Tremper for Friday's football contests, remember to show up at 5 or so for the 5:30 kickoff instead of 7 p.m.

As of now, St. Joe's and Christian Life home games are still scheduled for 7.

Stay tuned to kenoshanews.com and the print edition for more on this developing story.

For now, let's take one last look at last Friday's action:

1. Central is getting all the love

It's becoming a bit of a broken record, and I know they're not in the city, but the Falcons are flying into space so far this fall.

Westosha improved to 4-0 with a 35-30 victory over Burlington, and all signs point toward a 5-0 start after tomorrow's Southern Lakes battle at Beloit Memorial.

Last Friday, Central showed it can pound you (Keaton Enright's two first downs, including a bulldozer bowl-over on 4th-and-2, along with Brock Koeppel's tough running between tackles), finesse you (Mason Mitacek's 95-yard kickoff return for a TD and Collin Meininger's eight catches for 76 yards) and lock you down (Alex Sippy's pick-six).

Central has wins over quality opponents like Union Grove and Burlington, and now they're gaining more widespread props.

The Falcons have moved up in the Wissports.net Division 2 state rankings one spot to No. 8 this week.

Also, they've been named Milwaukee's TMJ4's Team of the Week.

What makes these guys so special?

Hard work and dedication - from the entire roster.

“It feels great,” Koeppel said after Friday's big win over Burlington. “I didn’t really know it was our first win in 12 years over Burlington, I was just focused on what we had to do. Yeah, it feels great, it was a big win, and I’m excited for next week.”

“We were slow on offense the first couple of quarters, and we put our trust in our defense. As the game went on, we played our style of football. We really put the work in in the offseason. That’s what sets us apart from last year. A lot of the guys that had varsity experience are back, and weight lifting in the offseason made a huge impact for us. We’re going week by week and not looking too far ahead.”

2. Schuler plays one of best games in area

Luke Schuler had the second-best receiving game in the area Friday night, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's area leaders, which include players from roughly 50 schools and maybe five counties.

Oh, so Jayden Gordon isn't the only game-breaking threat on Matt Rizzo's squad?

Well, I'm not going to sit here and act like Schuler is coming out of nowhere or anything.

The guy will be playing college football next fall.

But I can't stress enough the value of a dominant tight end at the high school level.

He sets the edge on defense, is the lead blocker on some of Gordon's field-tilting runs and can flat-out run routes, catch the ball and break away for explosive plays.

So explosive, in fact, that Schuler went off for 124 yards on only four catches with two touchdowns, one which was a 53-yarder.

"Luke was dialed in on Friday night," St. Joe's coach Matt Rizzo said. "His runs after each catch really provided us with some explosive plays offensively. Luke continues to play at a very high level, and he is as competitive as they come."

Beyond the box score, the Lancer players try to "win each day" and partake in countless other euphemisms about positivity, improving with every snap and all the Mickey Mouse stuff.

But it's different when you have the talent, and the guys want to work hard and have unfinished business.

St. Joe's is hungry, and the sky's the limit. Last Friday was another example for the 4-0 Lancers, who sit this week at No. 6 in the state's Division 5 rankings.

Ben Peterson showed that hunger and tenacity on the defensive side of the ball in the squad's blowout victory.

"Many guys had solid performances, defensively, but Ben Peterson hustled down a CLS receiver early in the game on a catch and run, and tackled him at the 2 yard line," Rizzo added. "If that hustle play does not happen, we do not have our third consecutive shutout. Ben also had two interceptions on the night. That hustle play may not show up in the box score, but that incredible effort from Ben ignited a spark in the defense for the rest of the night."

3. Indian Trail getting better and better each game

I spent 10 minutes driving around three parking lots.

I could hear deafening roars from the crowd on each and every play, as the beautiful harvest moon provided the perfect sky on a picturesque Fall night.

High school football was alive and well Friday at Jaskwhich Stadium, as the Indian Trail Hawks beat down the Tremper Trojans, 48-12, but really it was a ballgame until the third quarter.

I saw first-hand that the city's love for high school football knows no bounds, and it was clear hundreds of fans were locked in from kickoff.

LJ Dagen and Justice Lovelace made sure the home fans went home happy, as they pounded the Tremper defense with long and tough runs to help the Hawks pull away in the third quarter.

And the Hawks' D brought a physicality in the second half that gave Tremper quarterback Mason Prozanski.

Finally, Aiden Burrell-Warfield's 50-yard pick-six really sealed the deal and put a nice cap on a defensive performance that featured plenty of heat on the QB and intense pressure on Tremper's offense.

“The offensive line really picked it up in the second half," Hoffman said. “I’m proud of our guys for coming out in the second half and hitting on all cylinders. Burrell-Warfield’s pick-six was huge.”

To all but lock up the game, Lovelace had a 40-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left to cap the Hawks’ 27-point third quarter.

Lovelace wasn’t done, adding his fourth score of the night on a 5-yard run with 8:53 left in the game.

“Justice had another great night,” Hoffman said. “Justice always runs hard and can score from anywhere.”

On the defensive side, considering Tremper runs an option offense, holding the Trojans to just 20 yards rushing is a feat unto itself, Hoffman said.

“Our defense played great throughout,” Hoffman said. “Our defensive staff had a great game plan and our defense executed well. Any time you hold an option offense to 20 yards rushing, it’s a good day.”

In addition to his interception return, Burrell-Warfield had 2½ tackles (one sack), all for loss, and senior lineman Brock Jansen had 3½ tackles, two for loss. Defensive backs Hezaciah Jackson (5½ tackles, four solos) and Jonah Zuzinec (five tackles, four solos) led he defense.

So on both sides of the ball, Indian Trail is making it happen.

The physicality will be ramped up by a thousand this Friday night, though, when the Hawks travel to Oak Creek (3-1).

"Our team is in a good place and improving every week," Hoffman said Tuesday. "We have yet to play our best game and need to improve on a weekly basis. OC is a tough opponent. Joel and his staff has them well coached and they will play physical."

"We play a one week season, every week. There’s no need to “get up” for a certain game. We always strive to have a good week of prep and keep ourselves in a good mental & physical condition. Adversity will come while we control what we can control."