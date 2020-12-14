A kicking queen: Clements gets her kicks at Tremper

Having a Homecoming queen who is also a member of the football team certainly isn’t a traditional situation.
But it’s one that Tremper senior Brooke Clements fully embraced this past fall.
She enjoyed every second of it.
Clements added varsity kicker to her already impressive high school sports resume — to go with volleyball, basketball and her favorite, soccer — after she began to toy around with the idea with her father, Michael, who once coached football at Tremper before Brooke was born.
With classes being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clements said she realized she had some time on her hands and decided to give football a shot.
Or a kick, as it were.
“I’ve always thought it would be cool if I would try it,” Clements said. “Once corona(virus) hit, I was in lockdown and there was no sports, I just started to practice with my dad, and I knew I had a little bit of talent.”
Tremper head football coach Colin Zalokar, who worked directly with the special teams, said Clements most certainly was a welcome addition to the squad.
“Brooke was a great athlete to have come out for football this year,” Zalokar said. “She always had a great attitude and always was going to put in the attention to detail. ... I personally loved having her out. Special teams was one of the things that I personally coached this year, so it was a real treat to be able to work with her on a daily basis.”
Clements’ story especially stands out now after Vanderbilt University kicker Sarah Fuller made groundbreaking headlines this fall by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 Conference football game.
For Clements, the adjustment to playing football was made a bit easier, she said, because of her friendships with many of the boys on the team. Clements quickly gained their acceptance.
“They were just so welcoming,” she said. “They just trusted me so much. I felt like they had so much faith in me. It felt so good to be out there with them.”
Staying focused
Clements made four of her extra-point attempts and definitely had to fight through a few extra butterflies on her first one, she said.
But with the help of some deep breathing and a bit of extra mental focus, she just let her strong leg take over from there.
“The first time I went out there, I think I was so scared that my mind went blank,” Clements said. “But I practiced so many times that I just kind of let my muscle memory take over. I just took a breath, like my coach had told me, just focused on hitting the right spot on the ball, and it went in.”
But for Clements, who said she knocked through a 40-yarder in practice, there was an even better highlight than making a kick.
That came on the night she was crowned the school’s Homecoming queen.
Shortly after being crowned, Clements had to kick off to start the second half of a game against Franklin, and as happens from time to time, she found herself as the last line of defense between a touchdown for the opposition. So she did what she had trained for and executed a tackle, one of two she made this season, to save the play.
“It was so fun,” Clements said. “I knew that was a possibility, because obviously after a kickoff, I’m a safety on the field until the play is over. ... I was able to knock him down to make the tackle and everybody was going crazy, were like, ‘You got tackled by the Homecoming queen.’ It was so cool.”
Zalokar said he quickly realized Clements could more than hold her own when it came to tackling.
“There was a frank discussion that we had (about tackling) with Brooke and her parents that, ‘Hey, if you want to participate in football, you may have to go and make a tackle,’” he said. “That’s all I had to say. She said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ve got it.’ And she did. She stuck her nose in there and helped make a tackle.
“She wasn’t scared of that at all. She was a very tough player, a very good kid, and I just loved coaching her.”
Being crowned as the Homecoming queen added another highlight Clements could share with her teammates as well.
“It was weird having the pads on and the crown on at the same time,” she said. “But it felt good.”
Clements said she participated in a couple tackling drills in practice just to get the mechanics down, which she put to good use.
“I knew how to do it properly, and it wasn’t as scary for me,” she said.
Helping hand
Clements, who hopes to play soccer collegiately next year, said that sport offered some help with her efforts on the football field.
But there certainly are some significant differences between the two.
“I think (soccer) gave me the leg strength to kick it so far,” Clements said. “But the transition was so hard at first because a soccer ball and a football are so different. If you hit the wrong spot of a football, it’s not going far at all.
“But I think if I didn’t play soccer, I don’t think I would be as good at kicking as I am.”
Looking ahead, Clements said she’s holding out hope to have a senior year with the soccer team this spring — but of course, that’s all dependent on where things sit by then with COVID-19.
Having part of a club season in the fall after an abbreviated time with the Tremper program in the summer helped a bit, she said.
All Clements and her teammates can do is stay positive at this point.
“I’ve just been doing as much as I can, trying to stay in shape and keep working out,” she said. “I know it’s colder now, but when it was warmer, I would go out there and shoot whenever I could. ... I’m just trying to stay hopeful.”
And the same can be said academically, as Clements said it’s been both strange and difficult at times to venture through her last high school year in front of a computer screen.
“For most seniors, it’s been difficult, because it’s hard to find motivation without being in school and seeing everyone,” she said. “I think we’re all just kind of pushing through and doing what we can.”
