A kicking queen: Clements gets her kicks at Tremper

That came on the night she was crowned the school’s Homecoming queen.

Shortly after being crowned, Clements had to kick off to start the second half of a game against Franklin, and as happens from time to time, she found herself as the last line of defense between a touchdown for the opposition. So she did what she had trained for and executed a tackle, one of two she made this season, to save the play.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was so fun,” Clements said. “I knew that was a possibility, because obviously after a kickoff, I’m a safety on the field until the play is over. ... I was able to knock him down to make the tackle and everybody was going crazy, were like, ‘You got tackled by the Homecoming queen.’ It was so cool.”

Zalokar said he quickly realized Clements could more than hold her own when it came to tackling.

“There was a frank discussion that we had (about tackling) with Brooke and her parents that, ‘Hey, if you want to participate in football, you may have to go and make a tackle,’” he said. “That’s all I had to say. She said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ve got it.’ And she did. She stuck her nose in there and helped make a tackle.

“She wasn’t scared of that at all. She was a very tough player, a very good kid, and I just loved coaching her.”