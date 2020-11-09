A Q-and-A with Daviyon Nixon

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon is having a standout season as a junior defensive tackle for the University of Iowa football team.
Entering Saturday’s games, Nixon led the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision with 2.8 tackles for loss per contest and was coming off a game on Oct. 31 against Northwestern in which he tallied six solo tackles, three for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
The Hawkeyes hosted Michigan State on Saturday in Iowa City and rolled to a 49-7 victory for their first win of the season to improve to 1-2.
Going into that game, Nixon was tied for the Iowa lead with 18 total tackles (eight solo) and led the team with two sacks. He tallied three more total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in the blowout of the Spartans.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Nixon, who graduated from Indian Trail in 2017, committed to Iowa in high school but first spent a season at Iowa Western Community College to improve his grades and his game.
After a standout season at Iowa Western, Nixon received a scholarship offer from Alabama but chose to stick with Iowa and redshirted for the 2018 season before having a solid 2019 campaign as a rotational player. He’s an every-down player now, and he’s played so well this fall that he’s now considered a prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft, though he can return to Iowa for another season if he chooses.
The News ran a feature last week Wednesday, in between the Northwestern and Michigan State games, updating Nixon’s progress. On Thursday, he took time from his busy schedule for a phone conversation with Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson.
Here’s what they talked about:
Mike Johnson: What has been the key to your play this season in terms of when you compare it to last season? What areas have you improved in?
Daviyon Nixon: “Personally, I feel like me, with my pad level, just coming off the ball, trying to stop the run, has definitely helped my play. And over the last year, just becoming quicker with my speed on the pass rush and being able to flip my hips a lot better, watching film from guys in the NFL, things like that. I feel like I picked up on a couple different moves, and just being able to become quicker and stronger on the inside with the run and just quicker with the pass game.”
MJ: This season has obviously much different from any other. How did you prepare? What was it like just waiting to see if you’d even have a season?
DN: “Really, personally, I just kind of sat back and just let faith take over and just kind of trust and believe that I was going to be able to play, and that’s kind of what happened. We just kind of sat back and just kept training and kept preparing for just the opportunity that we did have a chance to play.”
MJ: What’s a typical week between games like now? What kind of precautions is the program taking? Is it a lot different than last season?
DN: “Now it is. It really is, because usually before this COVID stuff, we would go out as a defensive unit or like a defensive line unit, we would go out to eat, spend time with each other, spend time at each other’s houses and things like that, and watch film together on our off time. But now, it’s like you’ve got to watch film with whoever’s in your house or just watch film really by yourself whenever you’re outside the football facility. We can’t eat as a big unit anymore, unless we’re in the facility. It’s a lot harder trying to bond with your teammates outside of football. But other than that, it’s pretty much been the same thing.”
MJ: With no fans in attendance, has it taken you time to get used to having no noise or activity in the stands?
DN: “Not really, honestly. It’s really kind of like high school all over again, or juco. You don’t have as many fans as you would want, like 75,000 people in the stands. But however many come to support, that’s usually who I play for at the moment. You’ve got to realize that, I know in my head I’ve got a lot of fans watching from at home, too, that just couldn’t come to the game, so no matter what to me, I always feel like the fans are watching, even when there’s not that many there.”
MJ: I know it’s your dream to play in the NFL, obviously. Just browsing around online, your name is coming up more in NFL Draft prospect talks, even though you have another year of eligibility at Iowa. Is that something you think about, or do you just stay focused on where you are now?
Support Local Journalism
DN: “Yeah. Truthfully, I don’t even really worry about drafts or the NFL right now. I’m just worried about winning for Iowa. There’s a lot of people out there that are are like, ‘You go out there and you do a really good job, your draft stock’s going up,’ and things like that. And I’m like, I don’t really focus on my draft stock or worry about how (well) I’m doing, because if we’re not winning, it really doesn’t matter to me.”
MJ: But is it still flattering? You can be honest. Does it feel good to hear your name mentioned?
DN: “Yeah. It feels real good to hear it next to (the letters) NFL. I throw out and re-tweet tweets and I’m posting stuff all the time. But I feel like if we were winning a lot more, a lot more people on my team would be getting the same praise as me.”
MJ: Speaking of that, I know those first two games (both losses) were so close, could’ve gone either way. What’s been the mood of the team? Are you guys staying upbeat?
DN: “It’s very upbeat. We look at from first week to second week, and we realize that after the first week, we got better at practice, we got better at the fundamentals, we got better at the basics. And then looking back at the last week, we all just realized that we’ve got to finish better as a group and as a unit, even the guys on the sideline. We all play some type of role ... so we’ve all got to be out there present in the moment and be where our feet are and just support the team as best as possible and just finish.”
MJ: Personally, are you facing more double teams this year from blockers? I saw you had a quote about that after the Northwestern game. Did they double you a lot?
DN: “Yeah, they did. They did a lot of double teams or a lot of pulling on end-arounds. But yeah, being in high school, it feels like that. People used to change literally their whole entire offense based off of me. So you get used to the double teams and things like that. And then for Iowa’s team, the Iowa defense, that’s really what our defensive line is there for. We’re there to take up the double teams, those big strong guys up in the middle, to carry on those two big blocks so that our linebackers can scrape over the top and make plays.”
MJ: Has (men’s basketball coach) Fran McCaffery contacted you about playing for the basketball team (Nixon played basketball at Indian Trail)?
DN: “(Laughs) No, he hasn’t. I’ve asked (standout center) Luka (Garza) to put in a good word for me.”
MJ: Do you know the guys on that team pretty well (Iowa is expected to contend for the national title in 2020-21)?
DN: “Yeah, I know a couple of guys on the basketball team.”
MJ: You cheer each other on, right?
DN: “Yeah. I actually just saw Luka, what was it, (Tuesday)? I was going to the basketball arena to vote. We sat and talked for a second.”
MJ: Interesting. How did that feel? I know young people were active in the election this year. Do you feel like people on campus have been real engaged in the process?
DN: “I do, honestly. It was a lot of people, especially a lot of guys on the team, going out to vote and things like that and promoting (that) everyone needs to vote. It’s actually a really good sight.”
MJ: Coming out of high school, you went to community college to improve your grades and work on academics. Now, here you are succeeding. I know you’ve come back to Kenosha to talk to kids about the importance of school. What advice would you give, and how proud are you of what you’ve been able to accomplish so far?
DN: “If I had any advice to tell younger kids or even to tell myself back when I was younger, looking back on it now, I would tell myself just to keep fighting and to keep pushing through. People can say whatever they want, talk about you however they may want to, but at the end of the day, as long as you love yourself and you keep pushing and fighting for yourself, then no one else can beat you out.”
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!