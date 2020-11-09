A Q-and-A with Daviyon Nixon

DN: “It’s very upbeat. We look at from first week to second week, and we realize that after the first week, we got better at practice, we got better at the fundamentals, we got better at the basics. And then looking back at the last week, we all just realized that we’ve got to finish better as a group and as a unit, even the guys on the sideline. We all play some type of role ... so we’ve all got to be out there present in the moment and be where our feet are and just support the team as best as possible and just finish.”

MJ: Personally, are you facing more double teams this year from blockers? I saw you had a quote about that after the Northwestern game. Did they double you a lot?

DN: “Yeah, they did. They did a lot of double teams or a lot of pulling on end-arounds. But yeah, being in high school, it feels like that. People used to change literally their whole entire offense based off of me. So you get used to the double teams and things like that. And then for Iowa’s team, the Iowa defense, that’s really what our defensive line is there for. We’re there to take up the double teams, those big strong guys up in the middle, to carry on those two big blocks so that our linebackers can scrape over the top and make plays.”