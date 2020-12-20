A season like no other: 56th annual Kenosha News All-County football team revealed

Keany Parks, Bradford

Rundown: The explosive sophomore was a threat to take it to the house any time he touched the ball for the Red Devils, whether it was out of the backfield or lined up at receiver. ... Led both the team and the Southeast Conference in rushing yards, accumulating 497 on 64 attempts, an average of 7.7 per carry. ... Also led the team and was second in the SEC in receiving yards with 267 on 23 catches, an average of 11.6 per catch. ... His seven total TDs also tied for most in the SEC. ... Against Tremper on Oct. 30 had 205 total yards and three TDs and also had an INT on defense late in the game. ... This is his first All-County selection.