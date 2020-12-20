A season like no other: 56th annual Kenosha News All-County football team revealed

Nobody will ever forget the 2020 high school football season, and surely nobody ever wants a repeat of it, either.
So, in all regards, the 56th annual Kenosha News All-County football team should really include every player, coach, parent and administrator that took the time and made the sacrifices to play some kind of season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season didn’t start until late September for teams around around the state that did play this fall, which included all eight county programs. Still, it was a crapshoot week-to-week whether they would complete their games or not, and not everyone played the same amount of games.
But the end of the season was reached, so it’s time to name a true 56th annual All-County team. And this year, the 32-player first team is highlighted by a pair of senior linebackers in Bradford’s Brock Lampe and Wilmot’s Caden Mulhollon.
Mulhollon wrapped up a standout prep career in which he was named first-team All-County three straight times, the first two as a defensive back. He shifted to linebacker this season and racked up over 20 total tackles per game in being named the Southern Lakes Conference Defensive Player of the Year, All-Region by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and one of the finalists for the John Anderson Award as the top senior linebacker in the state per the Wisconsin Sports Network.
Lampe, meanwhile, was splendid again for the Red Devils, earning his second straight first-team All-County nod to go with an honorable mention selection as a sophomore. He was named the Southeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, WFCA All-Region and Associated Press All-State honorable mention.
Even more impressive, Lampe was named first-team All-SEC at fullback, too.
Nine other players repeated as first-team All-County selections in St. Joseph junior Jacob Ashmus, Indian Trail senior Clayton Bishop, Shoreland Lutheran senior Konnor Hill, Wilmot junior Ethan Ivan, Indian Trail senior Raymone Jones, Indian Trail senior Riley Kennow, St. Joseph senior Max McCarville, Shoreland Lutheran senior Sawyer Smith and Shoreland Lutheran senior Gabe Woller.
Bradford and St. Joseph led the way with seven first-team selections each, while Christian Life received its first two first-team All-County picks since it returned to the varsity level for the 2019 season.
Each player who was named first-team All-Conference in their respective conference made the cut for first-team All-County.
For a complete rundown of the 56th annual Kenosha News All-County team, see pages CX and CX.
Andrew Alia, St. Joseph
Rundown: The junior was a multi-dimensional player for the Lancers, earning All-Midwest Classic Conference commendation on defense and at kicker. ... Finished with 15 total tackles, including one for loss, and an interception. ... Also played receiver and caught 14 passes for 143 yards and three TDs. ... Finished 15-of-18 on extra points. ... Also a standout in boys soccer and boys basketball, was named Division-4 Preseason All-State honorable mention for boys basketball this year by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook. ... This is his first All-County selection for football.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (defense), honorable mention All-Midwest Classic (kicker).
Coach’s comment: “Who hasn’t heard of Andrew Alia by now?” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “He was first-team All-Conference in soccer and football during the 2020 fall sports season. I think that should tell you something about his competitive drive, talent and work ethic to be the best at anything he puts his mind to. The sky’s the limit for this young man. He’ll be at the front of the line for some of the top awards in the area and state by the end of his high school career.”
Jacob Ashmus, St. Joseph
Rundown: The junior quarterback finished third in the Midwest Classic Conference in passing yards (893) and passing TDs (nine). ... Completed 60.5 percent of his passes (75-of-124). ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Jacob is a humble leader and dedicated to his craft,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “He was very diligent in his work throughout the offseason, which led to his postseason accomplishments and our team’s success this season. If he sticks to the process of developing in all areas, as a leader and student-athlete, he is going to be an attractive college prospect.”
Clayton Bishop, Indian Trail
Rundown: The senior defensive back totaled 18 tackles and a forced fumble in anchoring the Hawks’ secondary and earning All-Region commendation. ... Also had 88 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards on offense. ... Was a four-year starter ... Has NCAA Division I offers from North Dakota State, Air Force and South Dakota State. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection after being named honorable mention as a sophomore.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (defense), WFCA All-Region 3.
Coach’s comment: “Versatile athlete that played multiple positions on both sides of the ball,” Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. “One of the best defensive backs in the state.”
Kole Carlson, Wilmot
Rundown: The senior registered 29 total tackles and a forced fumble. ... Panthers played just four games, but still did enough to earn first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors at defensive back. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SLC (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Cole was a true lockdown corner for us,” Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. “He could take away the other team’s best receiver. Cole was also great in the run game. He was a great tackler and helped on any outside runs.”
Preston Chamberlain, Tremper
Rundown: Didn’t play football as a junior but decided to play as a senior and had a big year at receiver for the Trojans, leading the Southeast Conference in receptions (33) and receiving yards (355) and tying for first with three TDs. ... In two games against Bradford racked up 19 catches for 239 yards and three TDs. ... Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said Chamberlain is in contact with a number of colleges, including NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater and Carthage. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Preston was a tremendous pick-up for us this year after not playing his junior year,” Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said. “He came in right away and showed that he was a tremendous athlete and had a lot of potential. Even more importantly, though, he showed he was a tremendous competitor. He came to practice every day wanting to prove that he was one of the best players on the field. I really appreciated Preston’s competitive attitude and thoroughly enjoyed getting to coach him this year.”
Dylan Connell, Indian Trail
Rundown: A three-year starter, the senior linebacker was the heart of the Hawks’ defense, ranking fourth in the Southeast Conference with 49 total tackles. ... Registered one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. ... Racked up 17 tackles in a season-opening home loss to Oak Creek. ... Was named honorable mention All-County last year.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Leader of our defense and team,” Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. “Hard-nosed player who always found the ball and tackles.”
Aidan Funk, Bradford
Rundown: The 6-foot-0, 220-pound junior helped anchor the Red Devils’ offensive line and was named the Southeast Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. ... Bradford rushed for 1,222 yards as a team. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, first-team All-SEC (offense).
Coach’s comment: “He was the leader on the O-line,” Bradford interim coach Pete Deates said. “He made big improvements over last year and anchored a bunch of good guys at the O-line position. He really understands the game and is very athletic.”
Jack Helzer, Christian Life
Rundown: Already a two-year varsity starter, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound sophomore helped lead up front for an offense that averaged 151.7 rushing yards per game. ... Also excelled along the defensive line, totaling 29 tackles, including four for loss and a sack, and a fumble recovery. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Jack Helzer is an awesome young man who is committed to his church and serves as a youth-group leader and community volunteer,” CLS coach Jack Decker said. “ ... Jack has a high football IQ and has played every position on the line (primarily center). ... Jack has a fantastic work ethic and set the standard for offseason training. No one outworked him in the weight room. He has unlimited potential, and I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes both on and off the field.”
Konnor Hill, Shoreland Lutheran
Rundown: The explosive senior finished third in the Metro Classic Conference in receptions (29), third in receiving yards (529) and tied for fourth in receiving TDs (six) while averaging 18.2 yards per catch. ... Also rushed 20 times for 100 yards and another score and had an INT on defense. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-Metro Classic (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Along with being an exceptional athlete, Konnor is incredibly dedicated and one of the most consistent student-athletes I’ve ever worked with,” Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. “He was a leader in our football program and a leader in our school as well. Hopefully he will be a Cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point next year.”
Logan Houston, Christian Life
Rundown: The versatile senior ranked fourth in the Midwest Classic Conference with 503 rushing yards and averaged 8.5 yards per carry. ... Also caught five passes for 72 yards and totaled a pair of TDs. ... On defense, recorded 25 total tackles. ... Will play at NCAA Division III Wisconsin Lutheran College next season. ... Was named All-County honorable mention last season.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Logan Houston has been blessed with the spirit of patriotism and service,” CLS coach Jack Decker said. “He has assisted with Operation Home Front, the Wounded Warrior Project and Honor Flights. This past summer, Logan early-enlisted in the National Guard and completed boot camp just prior to the start of the season. ... Logan is quick, tough and does a great job reading blocks. Logan exemplifies the type of men we hope to produce as a program.”
Ethan Ivan, Wilmot
Rundown: The 6-foot-2, 306-pound junior behemoth was again a major cog in the middle of the Panthers’ defense, totaling 22 tackles and helping clear space for LBs to make tackles. ... This is his second consecutive first-team All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SLC (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Ethan never came off the field for us, played defensive tackle and center for us, and was our best overall lineman we had,” Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. “Defensively, he demands double and triple teams every play if you want to run the ball inside. Our defense started with him, and he makes everyone else better.”
Jaree Jones, Bradford
Rundown: The senior linebacker finished second both in the Southeast Conference and on the Red Devils with 54 total tackles, while his nine tackles for loss ranked fourth in the SEC and his two interceptions tied for second. ... Jones pulled off one of the most memorable defensive feats in program history in a win at Oak Creek on Oct. 9, blocking a punt and returning it 5 yards for a TD at the end of the first half and returning an interception 22 yards for another TD to start the second. ... Said he’s been offered to play at NCAA Division III UW-Platteville next season. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (defense).
Coach’s comment: “He was probably the most improved player we had,” Bradford interim coach Pete Deats said. “He had an outstanding year and was not only one of the best linebackers in the conference, but he also was a game-changer on special teams.”
Raymone Jones, Indian Trail
Rundown: The senior transferred from Tremper to play his final season with the Hawks, and as a two-way player he led team with 12 receptions for 194 yards, numbers that ranked 10th and eighth in the Southeast Conference, respectively. ... Also finished fourth on the Hawks with 18 total tackles and forced a fumble at outside linebacker. ... Has offers from NCAA Division II Winona State and Upper Iowa. ... This is his second consecutive first-team All-County selection to go with the honorable mention accolades he received as a sophomore.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (offense), second-team All-SEC (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Tremendous athlete who started two ways for us,” Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. “He is a great player and person who has tremendous ball and ball-hawking skills.”
Riley Kennow, Indian Trail
Rundown: The 6-foot-5, 305-pound senior concluded his career as the leader of the Hawks’ offensive line by being named first-team All-Southeast Conference and All-Region. ... Was a three-year starter. ... Has committed to play at NCAA Division II Upper Iowa. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (offense), WFCA All-Region 3.
Coach’s comment: “Riley has been a mainstay for us on the O-line,” Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. “Large frame and great feet makes for a great offensive lineman. His best football is still ahead of him.”
Brock Lampe, Bradford
Rundown: The senior linebacker/fullback wrapped up a high school career that was among the most dominant in county annals in recent years. ... Two-way first-team All-Southeast Conference player led the SEC in total tackles (61) and tackles for loss (13) and also had two sacks and a safety. ... Also served as the Red Devils’ lead blocking back on offense and finished second on the team with 376 rushing yards on 56 carries, including two TDs. ... Currently has five offers from NCAA Division II and III programs and has garnered interest from Division I programs, including Northern Illinois, Valparaiso, North Dakota State and Western Michigan. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection after being named honorable mention as a sophomore.
Honors: Associated Press All-State honorable mention, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-SEC (offense), first-team All-SEC (defense), WFCA All-Region 3.
Coach’s comment: “Every coach hopes to be able to have an athlete like him on their team,” Bradford interim coach Pete Deates said. “He was the heart and soul of our team for the past couple of years. He got better every year and stepped up to the challenge every time we asked him to do more for the team. Brock was not only the best defensive player in our conference, I believe he is the best linebacker in the state. His work ethic on and off the field has elevated him to be a D-I football player. Whatever school gives him a chance will not be disappointed.”
Marco Matteucci, St. Joseph
Rundown: The sophomore was a force up front on the Lancers’ defensive line, totaling 24 tackles, with his three tackles for loss tying for ninth in the Midwest Classic Conference. ... Also added a forced fumble. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Marco never misses a lift and plays three sports,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “He has, without a doubt, one of the best work ethics around. Not only that, he’s a great student. He is a team-first student-athlete, a leader and makes everyone else around him better — on and off the field. He just knows how to get the job done and doesn’t care who gets the credit.”
Max McCarville, St. Joseph
Rundown: The versatile senior was a three-way All-Midwest Classic Conference selection, earning first-team at receiver and defensive back and honorable mention at punter. ... Ranked fourth in the conference in receptions (27), fifth in receiving yards (344) and scored one TD. ... On defense had 26 total tackles, including one for loss, and a forced fumble. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (offense), first-team All-Midwest Classic (defense), honorable mention All-Midwest Classic (punter).
Coach’s comment: “Max was our MVP this year,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “He is a great athlete who just gets the game. He is a great route-runner and has a particular set of skills that would benefit any team in the area. We needed Max on the field at all times because of the trust he gave the coaches, not only in his skillset, but because of his knowledge of the game/opponent, toughness and will to win.”
Caden Mulhollon, Wilmot
Rundown: The senior linebacker wrapped up a standout career with another dominant season, even though the Panthers were limited to just four games. ... Was named the Southern Lakes Conference Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 81 total tackles, a remarkable average of 20.3 per game. ... Also led the SLC with 15 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and was third with 4.5 sacks. ... Earned All-Region accolades and was one of nine finalists for the John Anderson Award, given annually to the top senior linebacker in the state as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. ... Cousin of Central standout Michael Mulhollon. ... Wilmot coach Keiya Square said Mulhollon is getting interest from NCAA Division II, III and Division I FCS schools and plans to play at the next level. ... This is his third consecutive first-team All-County nod, the first two as a defensive back.
Honors: SLC Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-SLC (defense), WFCA All-Region 3, John Anderson Award finalist.
Coach’s comment: “Caden was the leader of our defense,” Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. “He could stop the run between the tackles and also get to the edge. He put in a lot of work preparing for this season, and it paid off. Would have been interesting to see what he could have done over a full schedule.”
Michael Mulhollon, Central
Rundown: The left-handed junior quarterback triggered an explosive offense that averaged 36.8 points over its first five games. ... Led the Southern Lakes Conference in completions (76), attempts (139) and passing yards (1,145) and was second in passing TDs (nine). ... Was also second on the team in rushing yards with 430 on 99 carries, including seven more TDs. ... Accounted for 300 total yards and three TDs in season-opening win over Lake Geneva Badger on Sept. 25. ... Cousin of Wilmot standout Caden Mulhollon. ... Was named All-County honorable mention last season.
Honors: First-team All-SLC (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Learning a new offense and a new position was a big ask, but Michael took it and exceeded our expectations,” Central coach Jared Franz said. “The SLC was loaded with talented offensive players, but he was able to lead it in total touchdowns with 16. We put a lot on his plate with reads and decision-making. ... Michael has committed to Wichita State for baseball, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get some serious interest from high-level football programs as well.”
Paul Otto Jr., Shoreland Lutheran
Rundown: The 6-foot, 252-pound senior was a first-team All-Metro Classic Conference pick along the Pacers’ offensive line and on defense made 28 total tackles, including two for loss, and recovered a fumble. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-Metro Classic (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Paul’s motor on the football field never stopped,” Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. “He played with enthusiasm and passion on both sides of the ball as an offensive lineman and defensive end. His physicality and strength, combined with his agile footwork, made him an ideal puller at guard. Paul’s effort and hustle were always on display in every game regardless of the score, and he set a great example for all of his teammates.”
Dennis Padgett, Central
Rundown: The 6-foot-1, 298-pound junior helped anchor an offensive line that paved the way for 184.4 rushing yards per game. ... This is his first All-County nod.
Honors: First-team All-SLC (offense).
Coach’s comment: “One of my favorite adjectives for a quality lineman is a ‘dancing bear,’ and that fits when describing Padgett’s style,” Central coach Jared Franz said. “At the center position, he was critical in our offensive success and a big reason why we led the SLC in total points scored. Dennis is able to move laterally to cut off defensive linemen and also change direction and pick up linebackers at the second level. He consistently graded out as our top offensive lineman week to week.”
Keany Parks, Bradford
Rundown: The explosive sophomore was a threat to take it to the house any time he touched the ball for the Red Devils, whether it was out of the backfield or lined up at receiver. ... Led both the team and the Southeast Conference in rushing yards, accumulating 497 on 64 attempts, an average of 7.7 per carry. ... Also led the team and was second in the SEC in receiving yards with 267 on 23 catches, an average of 11.6 per catch. ... His seven total TDs also tied for most in the SEC. ... Against Tremper on Oct. 30 had 205 total yards and three TDs and also had an INT on defense late in the game. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (offense).
Coach’s comment: “We all knew he was a special athlete after watching him at the freshman level last year,” Bradford interim coach Pete Deates said. “He didn’t disappoint, even though we all had very high expectations for him this year. He is a legit D-I talent, and the sky is the limit for him.”
Cole Patrick, St. Joseph
Rundown: The 6-foot-1, 255-pound senior helped clear the way for a rushing attack that averaged 107.9 yards per game, including 255 in a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff win over Christian Life. ... This is his first All-County nod.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Cole’s development into becoming an elite offensive lineman has brought a ton of interest from college coaches throughout the Midwest,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “The way he finished his blocks and showcased his athleticism up front this season earned him first-team All-Conference honors. He has a future in college football, and I can’t wait to see him play at the next level.”
Lewis Pruitt, Bradford
Lowdown: The 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior helped anchor a line that paved the way for 174.6 rushing yards per game. ... This is his first All-County nod.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (offense).
Coach’s comment: “Lewis is a tough-nosed kid that you like having on the O-line,” Bradford interim coach Pete Deates said. “His wrestling background really showed in his play on the field. He’s another one of the athletic offensive linemen we had this year that made our offense be successful.”
Jack Rose, Central
Rundown: The junior receiver was a big-play threat all season, leading the Southern Lakes Conference in receptions (32) and receiving yards (529) and tying for fifth in TD receptions (three). ... Had seven catches for 146 yards and a TD in season-opening win over Lake Geneva Badger and six catches for 159 yards and a TD in shootout loss to Burlington on Oct. 22. ... Also one of the top juniors in the state in boys basketball. ... This is his first All-County selection for football.
Honors: First-team All-SLC (football).
Coach’s comment: “For a first-year player, Jack made it look easy,” Central coach Jared Franz said. “He learned the playbook in an abbreviated camp and earned the trust of the offensive coaches in no time. Jack has unbelievably soft hands, and combined with his height advantage he is a tough match-up for most DBs. ... He’s drawing a lot of interest from colleges for basketball, but he has everything needed to play football at the next level as well, if that’s something he wants to do.”
Dan Rossman, Bradford
Rundown: The senior defensive lineman was a big key to the Red Devils’ defensive success, finishing second in the Southeast Conference with 6.5 sacks and fifth with eight tackles for loss. ... Registered 39 total tackles, third on the team. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (defense), WFCA All-Region 3.
Coach’s comment: “Dan showed us what he could do his junior year and was even more dominant this year,” Bradford interim coach Pete Deates said. “He is very physical for his size and could also exploit offensive tackles with his speed.”
Luke Schuler, St. Joseph
Rundown: The 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore tight end was a blocking and pass-catching force, helping to lead a rushing attack that averaged 107.9 yards per game while ranking eighth in the Midwest Classic Conference with 15 receptions, seventh with 239 receiving yards and tied for fifth with three TDs. ... Had TD catches of 12 and 59 yards in WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff win over Christian Life. ... Was also second on team with 31 total tackles, including two for loss, and recovered a fumble. ... This is his first All-County nod.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (offense), honorable mention All-Midwest Classic (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Luke might be one of the top 2023 student-athletes in the area, if not the region,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “Not only is he 6-3, he also offers versatility, athleticism and has that mental toughness that is needed to separate himself from the competition. On top of that, he’s a great student. We’ve asked a lot of Luke at a young age, but we believe in him and know he can get the job done. When it’s all said and done, he’ll be at the top of many college recruiting boards, probably in more than one sport, too.”
Jakob Simmons, Central
Rundown: The junior was a two-way standout for the Falcons, earning first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors at defensive line and second-team honors at running back. ... Limited to three games on defense, still ranked fourth in the SLC with four sacks and totaled 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a recovered fumble. ... Was sixth in the conference with 532 yards on 84 carries and tied for second with 11 TDs in just five games on offense. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SLC (defense), second-team All-SLC (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Jakob is an explosive athlete who can go from 0-60 mph in an instant,” Central coach Jared Franz said. “On defense, he uses it to decimate whatever blocking scheme the opponent has in mind to slow him down. On offense, he runs the ball with a combination of power and speed I’ve never seen before at this level. The hardest part of coaching Jakob is deciding where and how to utilize him. ... I can’t wait to see what Jakob will do next year.”
Mylan Smith, Bradford
Rundown: The junior linebacker was turned loose on opponents and wreaked havoc in the backfield, notching 30 total tackles (10th in the Southeast Conference), six tackles for loss (tied for sixth in the SEC), 2.5 sacks (tied for eighth in the SEC) and a fumble recovery. ... This is his first All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-SEC (defense).
Coach’s comment: “With the speed and athleticism Mylan has, he can really impact a game,” Bradford interim coach Pete Deates said. “He makes it very difficult for an offense to block because he moves so well.”
Sawyer Smith, Shoreland Lutheran
The senior quarterback was a weapon on offense, both in the passing game and as a kicker. ... Ranked third in the Metro Classic Conference with 991 passing yards and third with 10 passing TDs. ... Also went 18-of-20 on extra points and 4-of-5 on field goals. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-Metro Classic (offense), honorable mention All-Metro Classic (kicker).
Coach’s comment: “Sawyer is a tremendous athlete who excels at all three sports he plays here at Shoreland,” Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. “A Division II baseball commit (St. Cloud State University), Sawyer was a three-year varsity starter in football and basketball as well. He’s got an incredible arm, and this year he also was able to make plays with his legs. He was a pleasure to coach the last four years, and I’ll miss having him as our quarterback.”
Caden Tolefree, St. Joseph
Rundown: The junior was a two-way standout for the Lancers, garnering first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference accolades at running back and linebacker. ... Was second in the conference in total tackles (58) and third in tackles for loss (four) and added a sack and a forced fumble. ... Also led the team with 335 rushing yards and five TDs. ... Was named All-County honorable mention last season.
Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic (offense), first-team All-Midwest Classic (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Caden is an outstanding young man and leader,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “He is a hard worker who takes care of himself in the weight room and classroom. Caden created much of his success on and off the field because of his attention to detail and care in the process of getting better in all areas of being a student-athlete at SJCA. Caden has a bright future ahead of him.”
Gabe Woller, Shoreland Lutheran
Rundown: The 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior was again the Pacers’ anchor along both lines, earning first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors on offense and defense. Had 17 tackles, including two for loss, along the defensive line. ... This is his second consecutive first-team All-County selection.
Honors: First-team All-Metro Classic (offense), first-team All-Metro Classic (defense).
Coach’s comment: “Gabe has become a monster in the weight room, and he used his size and strength to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. “He is also an outstanding student who grew into his role as team leader this year. The younger linemen naturally followed Gabe’s lead, but it was great to see the respect that the other position players all had for him as well. Gabe will continue his academic and football career at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana.”
Kenosha News All-County Football Team
FIRST TEAM
Player;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Yr.;School
Andrew Alia;DB/K;6-2;175;Jr.;St. Joseph
Jacob Ashmus;QB;6-1;165;Jr.;St. Joseph
Clayton Bishop;WR/DB;6-1;181;Sr.;Indian Trail
Kole Carlson;DB;6-0;160;Sr.;Wilmot
Preston Chamberlain;WR;6-1;175;Sr.;Tremper
Dylan Connell;LB;5-11;180;Sr.;Indian Trail
Aidan Funk;OL;6-0;220;Jr.;Bradford
Jack Helzer;OL;6-2;248;So.;Christian Life
Konnor Hill;WR;5-9;150;Sr.;Shoreland Lutheran
Logan Houston;RB;5-9;160;Sr.;Christian Life
Ethan Ivan;DL;6-2;306;Jr.;Wilmot
Jaree Jones;LB;5-11;190;Sr.;Bradford
Raymone Jones;WR/LB;6-2;215;Sr.;Indian Trail
Riley Kennow;OL;6-5;205;Sr.;Indian Trail
Brock Lampe;LB;6-2;225;Sr.;Bradford
Marco Matteucci;DL;5-11;215;So.;St. Joseph
Max McCarville;WR/DB/P;5-10;160;Sr.;St. Joseph
Caden Mulhollon;LB;5-10;205;Sr.;Wilmot
Michael Mulhollon;QB;6-3;205;Jr.;Central
Paul Otto Jr.;OL;6-0;252;Sr.;Shoreland Lutheran
Dennis Padgett;OL;6-1;298;Jr.;Central
Keany Parks;RB;6-0;165;So.;Bradford
Cole Patrick;OL;6-1;255;Sr.;St. Joseph
Lewis Pruitt;OL;6-2;235;Jr.;Bradford
Jack Rose;WR;6-4;180;Jr.;Central
Dan Rossman;DL;6-3;190;Sr.;Bradford
Luke Schuler;TE;6-3;185;So.;St. Joseph
Jakob Simmons;RB/LB;5-10;235;Jr.;Central
Mylan Smith;LB;6-1;200;Jr.;Bradford
Sawyer Smith;QB/K;6-4;185;Sr.;Shoreland Lutheran
Caden Tolefree;RB/LB;6-1;205;Jr.;St. Joseph
Gabe Woller;OL/DL;6-5;280;Sr.;Shoreland Lutheran
HONORABLE MENTION
Josh Amenson, OL, Sr., Wilmot; Jared Barden, TE/DE, Jr., Bradford; Nathaniel Barker IV, RB/LB/P, Jr., Bradford; Braidy Beagle, DL, Sr., Wilmot; Christian Crump, WR/DB, Jr., Bradford; Tavy Crump, DB, Sr., Bradford; Luis Delvale-Vera, OL, Jr., Indian Trail; Gabe Diaz, WR, Jr., Christian Life; Michael Dinaso, DB, Sr., Tremper; Leo Falletti, RB/WR, Sr., Wilmot; Xavier Goetzinger, RB, Sr., Tremper; Connor Grinde, DB, Sr., Central; Quinton Henry, WR, Jr., Bradford; Korik Klein, TE, Sr., Wilmot; Mason Kochersperger, OL, Sr., Indian Trail; Stefon Jackson-Mitchell, DB, Jr., Indian Trail; Cade Lafond, DB, Sr., Bradford; CJ McDaniel, LB, Sr., Christian Life; Eddie McFarland, OL/DL, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Mason McNeill, OL, So., Central; Nate Olson, QB, Jr., Bradford; Hunter Ornberg, LB, Sr., Wilmot; Dylan Pivovar, OL/DL, Sr., Bradford; Marcus Ramirez, LB, Jr., Christian Life; Sa’iid Robinson, DL, Sr., St. Joseph; Tyler Rouse, DB, Jr., Shoreland Lutheran; Wil Sanders, OL, Sr., Tremper; Danny Santarelli, LB, Sr., St. Joseph; Mitchel Schwartz, LB, Sr., Tremper; Dreu Steinmetz, DL, Sr., Indian Trail; Carl Travis, WR, Jr., Christian Life; James Tsakonas, OL, Jr., Wilmot; Erick Villalobos, K, Jr., Bradford; Blake Weaver, K/P, Jr., Wilmot; Dez White, WR, So., Tremper; Brogan Wright, LB, Jr., Tremper; Ben Zupec, OL, So., Tremper.
