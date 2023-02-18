KENOSHA — Do you remember a kid named Benjamin Smet-Cooper?

You know, the Kenosha Little League team that captivated the city with a Little League World Series regional run back in August?

Smet-Cooper was their stud pitcher, and he even threw a no-hitter on only 83 pitches to beat Nebraska.

It was the city's second Little League team to ever win the state championship, but at regionals in Indianapolis, the boys dropped two games right away and were eliminated - so close to a magical trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

While that may have been six months ago and it's already almost time for a new baseball season, Smet-Cooper is keeping his name out there in a really cool way.

TikTok.

The Lance Middle School sixth-grader is only 13 years old, and he's already going viral with his creative TikTok videos - one of his no-hitter on ESPN and another of his walk-off home run to win the state championship game.

His no-hitter video has more than 5 million views, while his walk-off home run garnered 2.3 million views.

"Ben has really put Kenosha and Kenosha baseball on his back, and the social media world is taking note," said Brandon Cooper.

Ben and his dad Brandon, who live in Kenosha's Forrest Park neighborhood, are using the platform to help with recruiting and just to have fun together.

The younger Smet-Cooper wants to put baseball back on the map in the city of Kenosha.

A member of Puma Baseball Academy, Ben is using TikTok for recruiting purposes nice and early, and he's already working on an ambassador deal with Bruce Bolt batting gloves and True Temper baseball bats.

In this brand, new world where social media is king, who knew TikTok videos of Little League baseball would be so popular?

"My dad took a few videos a couple years ago," Benjamin said. "It was just for fun, and so we could look at mechanics of my swing and stuff. We just mainly wanted to have fun and then we notice people started to like the content.

As of now it has about 6 million views and over 3,000 comments and over 34,000 shares. I think it's pretty popular. I had a video before that did almost 2 million views and was reposted by House of Highlights. But the no-hitter video has been the most viral. I was surprised because going viral like that is tough to do. Mainly people go viral for the wrong reasons. This was just me throwing the baseball like I do everyday."

Often times, people do go "viral" for the wrong reasons, whether it's a video of a fight, or something shocking, or inappropriate.

That's what makes what Smet-Cooper is doing all that much more endearing.

At 13 years old, he is just now starting to play on large baseball fields, and he has a bright future.

Will the videos help him get a college scholarship some day?

That's not exactly the point.

"I guess you could label a lot of my content as a recruiting videos," Ben Smet-Cooper said. "It didn't start off that way, but it can be just another tool in the process. What I've have learned is to find a program that you think you can play for that fits well with academics and target those schools with emailing and sending videos to those coaches directly.

I don't think coaches and scouts view TikTok as the best way to contact athletes. More and more though, social media especially Twitter has helped especially during Covid. TikTok is just another tool but has to be monitored. I wouldn't post anything on there that is negative. But the big thing is that it's free and you can get yourself out there. And for kids whose family doesn't have money to send them to a showcase every year, you can take your iPhone and make your own videos."

A stellar right-handed pitcher, Smet-Cooper will play on Puma's 13U Black team this spring and summer, under director Josh Colon.

Some of the analytics on his videos are interesting to say the least. There are baseball moms and people who don't like baseball but like the content. Ben's videos are particularly popular in the Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta regions.

If he can secure a deal with Bruce Bolt batting glove, Brandon says Ben would become an official athlete.

"His love of the game and just wanting to play really is what is most important," Brandon added. "He also has a long name Benjamin Smet-Cooper so it kind of sticks and is easier to remember. So a long-named kid hitting home runs and throwing no-hitters who wears glasses while being very big for his age makes him stand out."

Ben said his ultimate goal is getting southeastern Wisconsin on the map for baseball, because he says Kenosha often is overlooked.

His advice for fellow streamers and TikTokers?

You need a thick skin.

"I've learned that people can be very supportive or very mean, especially in the social media world," Ben Smet-Cooper said. "You have to have thick skin. My dad used to keep the comments off until recently. I can handle the negative stuff, and he kind of prepared me for it and we do censor out keywords. But for every mean comment there are 10 positive ones, so it equals out in the end. So now we just post and ghost - which means rarely do we read comments."