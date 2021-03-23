Alia, Bolton, Rose earn Associated Press All-State honorable mention

St. Joseph junior Andrew Alia, Shoreland Lutheran senior Quentin Bolton and Central junior Jack Rose each doubled up on All-State honors.
All three were named Associated Press All-State honorable mention for boys basketball when the teams were announced Monday.
The trio was also on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team, which was announced earlier this month. Alia and Bolton were named to the first team in Division-4 and Division-3, respectively, while Rose was named honorable mention in Division-2.
The AP All-State team includes all divisions.
Alia, Bolton and Rose all had big seasons for their respective teams in 2020-21, and all three reached the 1,000-point milestone for their careers in the process.
Alia, who's played three full varsity seasons already for the Lancers, averaged 19.3 points per game, which ranked fifth in the loaded Metro Classic Conference. The 6-foot-3 wing player scored at least 16 points in all but two games, one of which he left early due to injury.
Alia was also named first-team All-Metro Classic.
Bolton, meanwhile, had a dominant season in the Metro Classic, ranking second with 20.7 points per game and first with 11 rebounds per contest in being named second-team All-Conference.
A 6-7 forward, Bolton put up especially spectacular numbers during the latter position of the season, averaging 26.2 points and 13.5 rebounds over the Pacers' final 10 games. That included a 30-point, 20-rebound game against Racine Lutheran on Jan. 30 and a 41-point, 17-reound performance against St. Thomas More on Feb. 2.
Bolton also became Shoreland's all-time leading rebounder late in the season.
He said he has scholarship offers from NCAA Division II Northwood (Mich.) and junior college programs Bryant & Stratton and Milwaukee Area Technical College. He said he's also drawing interest from Virginia Military Institute, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Nebraska Omaha and has also spoken with NCAA Division I coaches.
Rose, a 6-4 guard, already has scholarship offers from NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo, according to WisSports.net, as he enters the offseason prior to his senior year.
Rose was named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference after finishing third in the league with 21 points per game. He scored 20 or more points 10 times and had two games of 30 or more.
First team
Racine St. Catherine's senior Tyrese Hunter, Brookfield Central senior David Joplin and St. John's NW Military senior Brandin Podziemski were unanimous first-team selections, with Podziemski earning Player of the Year honors. St. Catherine's senior Kamari McGee and Oshkosh Lourdes senior Preston Ruedinger were also named to the first team.
Nick Bennett of St. Catherine's was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Angels to a 28-1 record and the WIAA Division-3 state title.
Other Racine County players named to the All-State team were Wind Point Prairie senior Antuan Nesbitt (fourth team), St. Catherine's senior Jameer Barker (honorable mention) and Burlington senior Joey Berezowitz (honorable mention).