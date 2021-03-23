Alia, Bolton, Rose earn Associated Press All-State honorable mention

St. Joseph junior Andrew Alia, Shoreland Lutheran senior Quentin Bolton and Central junior Jack Rose each doubled up on All-State honors.

All three were named Associated Press All-State honorable mention for boys basketball when the teams were announced Monday.

The trio was also on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team, which was announced earlier this month. Alia and Bolton were named to the first team in Division-4 and Division-3, respectively, while Rose was named honorable mention in Division-2.

The AP All-State team includes all divisions.

Alia, Bolton and Rose all had big seasons for their respective teams in 2020-21, and all three reached the 1,000-point milestone for their careers in the process.

Alia, who's played three full varsity seasons already for the Lancers, averaged 19.3 points per game, which ranked fifth in the loaded Metro Classic Conference. The 6-foot-3 wing player scored at least 16 points in all but two games, one of which he left early due to injury.

Alia was also named first-team All-Metro Classic.