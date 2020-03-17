Alia named second-team All-Metro Classic

St. Joseph sophomore Andrew Alia was named second-team All-Metro Classic Conference for boys basketball, it was announced earlier this week.

A 6-foot-2 wing, Alia ranked third in the conference with 19.8 points per game.

Also for the Lancers, sophomore guard Caiden Lecce, senior guard Joey Feudner and sophomore wing Caden Tolefree received honorable mention.

Shoreland Lutheran had four honorable mention selections in senior forward Brandon Freitag, junior forward Sawyer Smith, senior guard Josh Edmundson and junior forward Quentin Bolton.

Bolton led the Metro Classic in rebounds with 10.6 per game and tied for seventh in scoring with 16.2 points per game.

Junior guard Tyrese Hunter of conference champion Racine St. Catherine's was named the Player of the Year. Hunter, who has interest from a number of NCAA Division I schools, led the Metro Classic with 21.3 points per game.

Rounding out the rest of the first team were St. Catherine's junior guard Kamari McGee, St. Catherine's senior forward Elijah Lambert, Whitefish Bay Dominican senior forward Ben Jelacic, Dominican senior wing Alex Antetokounmpo and Greendale Martin Luther senior guard Joey Immekus.

Here's the full conference list:

