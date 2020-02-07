Alia to be honored at Sports Night

St. Joseph senior Elizabeth Alia is the definition of a three-sport standout.

Now, apparently, she'll try to become a short-speech standout.

For her prowess in athletics, in the classroom and in the community, Alia will be honored tonight as the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year at the 67th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet. She'll receive the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/DeSimone Scholarship as the guest of honor, along with Tremper's Cameron Huss, the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year.

With that comes a speech.

"I've got a general idea of how I'm going to say it from just interview questions I've answered," Alia said with a laugh when asked if she had her speech prepared. "Speeches aren't my thing, so it's going to be short and sweet.

"There's more entertaining things people want to pay attention to."

To the victor goes the microphone, however.

"Initially, I was just very surprised, because I know how many talented athletes there are in Kenosha," Alia said of winning the award. "To even be nominated was an honor. I was very humbled to find out I won."

The honor is well deserved.