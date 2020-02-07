Alia to be honored at Sports Night

St. Joseph senior Elizabeth Alia is the definition of a three-sport standout.
Now, apparently, she'll try to become a short-speech standout.
For her prowess in athletics, in the classroom and in the community, Alia will be honored tonight as the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year at the 67th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet. She'll receive the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/DeSimone Scholarship as the guest of honor, along with Tremper's Cameron Huss, the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year.
With that comes a speech.
"I've got a general idea of how I'm going to say it from just interview questions I've answered," Alia said with a laugh when asked if she had her speech prepared. "Speeches aren't my thing, so it's going to be short and sweet.
"There's more entertaining things people want to pay attention to."
To the victor goes the microphone, however.
"Initially, I was just very surprised, because I know how many talented athletes there are in Kenosha," Alia said of winning the award. "To even be nominated was an honor. I was very humbled to find out I won."
The honor is well deserved.
By the time she leaves St. Joseph, Alia will have collected 12 varsity letters, four each in volleyball, basketball and soccer. The latter is her standout sport.
She helped the Lancers to the WIAA Division-4 state title as a sophomore in 2018, leading the team in goals, assists and points. She notched seven goals and three assists for 17 points during the postseason, as St. Joseph captured the first girls soccer state title in Kenosha County history.
She was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for girls soccer each of the last two years and as a junior captured Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State honorable mention.
On the basketball court, Alia is a team captain and this season was averaging 6.1 points per game entering play Friday.
Alia had never even played volleyball until her freshman year at St. Joseph, but by her senior year this fall she had become a starting middle hitter/blocker and helped lead the Lancers to their first regional title in over a decade.
Going out for volleyball gave Alia a new perspective on sports. She had always excelled in soccer and basketball, but she had to start from scratch in volleyball.
"Going out for volleyball and making varsity as a freshman gave me a whole different perspective," Alia said. "My freshman year, I didn't see a minute of the court, and that was completely different to me.
"It just showed how even a bench player, someone coming off the bench, they also have a significant role in the game."
Ultimately, though, academics have propelled Alia to be a future attendee of Marquette University, where she plans to study in the medical field. She wants to either walk on to the varsity soccer program or play for the club team, but she said her studies are most important.
In the classroom at St. Joseph, Alia was inducted into the National Honor Society as a sophomore. At the time of her submission for this award, she had six Advanced Placement and nine Honors courses to her resume, with a cumulative grade point average of 3.93.
Alia is the Senior Class President, a member of the Lancer Legion Club, a National Honor Society tutor, an usher at St. Anne Catholic Church and a volunteer at the Shalom Center, the SJCA annual auction and the SJCA annual Christmas Outreach Program, among other extracurricular activities.
The Sports Night nominees were selected based on athletic achievement (75 percent), scholastic achievement (15 percent) and extracurricular and civic participation (10 percent).
The runners-up for the female award were Lauren Heathcock (Shoreland Lutheran), Adeline Fredrick (Christian Life), Olivia Valentine (Tremper), Kylar Broesch (Bradford), Heaven Anderson (Central), Karina Leber (Wilmot) and Maddie Haines (Indian Trail).
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, former Milwaukee Brewer Jim Gantner, former Chicago Bear Patrick Mannelly and Today's TMJ4 sports reporter Delaney Brey will be tonight's celebrity guests.