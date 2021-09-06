All-County Baseball Team: Tremper, St. Joseph lead the way after memorable spring campaigns

When the county high school baseball coaches were asked to submit their nominations for this year’s Kenosha News All-County team and then to take an informal vote on the selections, it’s no surprise which two teams wound up with the most All-County players.
Tremper won a share of the Southeast Conference title with Franklin last spring, while St. Joseph cruised to a 25-1 record and won the WIAA Division-3 state title, the program’s fourth WIAA state title and eighth state title overall in its illustrious history.
So, it was no surprise that the Trojans placed three players on the first team and four on the second team on this year’s All-County squad, while the Lancers had a county-high four first-team selections and one second-team pick.
The coaches were asked to submit their players for nomination and then took an informal vote, while being asked not to vote for their own players, for the first and second teams.
Without further adieu, here are this year’s 13 first-team selections:
First team
Torin Byrnes, Tremper, Jr., DH/P
Statistics: .333 batting average, .366 on-base percentage, .424 slugging percentage, .821 OPS, 22 hits, four doubles, two triples, 25 RBI, 18 runs scored (batting); 43.1 innings pitched, 6-2 record, 70 strikeouts, 16 walks, 1.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP (pitching).
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District (honorable mention, Southeast); All-Southeast Conference (second team).
Coach’s comment: “Torin helped provide run production up and down our batting order,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “His hitting has come a long way since his sophomore year, and it was great to see him succeed at the plate and on the mound. ... After a breakthrough freshman season and missing 2020 when the season was cancelled, Torin was ready to go from Day 1 this season. He has the ability to dominate a game and has worked a ton to improve and add to his arsenal out on the mound. He’s so athletic and has the ability to make adjustments very well.”
Brady Davidson, St. Joseph, So., 3B
Statistics: .500 batting average, .545 on-base percentage, .750 slugging percentage, 1.295 OPS, 30 hits, seven doubles, four triples, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored.
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District (honorable mention, Metro); All-Metro Classic Conference (first team).
Brother’s comment: “It’s so awesome to be able to play with your brother, especially hitting back-to-back in the order,” Jack Davidson said of playing with his younger brother before the Lancers won the WIAA Division-3 state title. “It’s super awesome. ... It’s just super cool to be on the field with him at all times.”
Jack Davidson, St. Joseph, Sr., OF
Statistics: .377 batting average batting average, .537 on-base percentage, .492 slugging percentage, 1.028 OPS, 23 hits, two doubles, one triple, one homer, 20 RBI, 37 runs scored, 33 stolen bases. ... Batted .652 in six postseason games as Lancers won the WIAA Division-3 state title.
Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (first team), Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-District (Metro). ... Earned a Player of the Week honor from WisSports.net during season.
Player comment: “It means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to everybody in the program, too, to be part of the prestigious program that is St. Joe’s baseball — to go out there and compete against the best and be the best and get the state championship,” Davidson said after the Lancers won the WIAA Division-3 state title. “It means a lot to our school and our fans and everybody around us.”
Leo Falletti, Wilmot, Sr., SS/P
Statistics: .478 batting average at leadoff position, .561 on-base percentage, 1.337 OPS, 32 hits, 11 doubles, three homers, 12 RBI, 34 runs scored, 18 stolen bases (batting); 39.1 innings pitched, 6-3 record (pitching).
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District (honorable mention, Southeast); All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team). ... Co-SLC Player of the Year. ... Will play at McHenry (Ill.) Community College while going into construction management program.
Coach’s comment: “Leo is a player with all of the tools,” Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. “He hits for power and average, has the speed to steal bases, has a solid glove and has the competitiveness and intelligence to challenge you with those skills. Looking forward to following Leo at the next level.”
Matt Felber, Indian Trail, Sr., INF
Statistics: .425 batting average, 11 doubles, five triples, one homer.
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team). ... Plans to play at NCAA Division III Carthage next season.
Coach’s comment: “Matt is a kid that is going to excel at anything he decides to do,” Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. “He is a very likeable kid that others gravitate to. This year he was asked to play a lot of different positions, and he never blinked. He showed up every day as our best player and was willing to do anything the team needed in order to help us win.”
Ivan Jake, Tremper, Jr., 1B
Statistics: .462 batting average, .596 on-base percentage, .654 slugging percentage, 1.250 OPS, 36 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, one homer, 21 RBI, 35 runs scored.
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State (honorable mention); WBCA All-District (first team, Southeast); All-Southeast Conference (first team).
Coach’s comment: “Ivan provided a lot of run production at the top of the order and seemed like he was always on base,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “He has a smooth swing and is an elite defender. His ability at first base gave our infielders a lot of confidence that he would complete the play. He’s worked a ton over the last year to get stronger and be ready for this season, and I’m so proud of all that he’s put into it.”
Keegan Kearby, Central, Jr., OF/P
Statistics: .423 batting average, .452 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage, .952 OPS, 33 hits, four doubles, one triple, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored (batting); 17.1 innings pitched, 2-1 record, 18 strikeouts, eight walks, 4.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP.
Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (second team).
Coach’s comment: “Keegan is an outstanding kid, he is the sparkplug for our team,” Central coach Jacob Morman said. “He can drive the baseball into the gap, play small ball, steal a base and play good defense in the outfield. He also did a tremendous job coming in some very difficult spots for us out of the bullpen and keeping us in the ballgame.”
Frank McGuire, St. Joseph, Sr., C
Statistics: .400 batting average, .588 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, 1.133 OPS, 22 hits, three doubles, one triple, one homer, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored. ... Guided the Lancers behind the plate to the WIAA Division-3 state title.
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State (honorable mention); WBCA All-District (first team, Metro); All-Metro Classic Conference (first team). ... Will play at NCAA Division III UW-La Crosse.
Player comment: “It means everything, absolutely,” McGuire said after the Lancers won the WIAA Division-3 state title. “All the hard work we’ve put in all season, it feels — I can’t even describe it. It feels awesome.”
Joe Ricchio, Tremper, Sr., C
Statistics: .442 batting average, .567 on-base percentage, .636 slugging percentage, 1.204 OPS, 34 hits, eight doubles, two triples, one homer, 25 RBI, 29 runs scored.
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District (second team, Southeast); All-Southeast Conference (first team); SEC Player of the Year. ... Plans to play at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College.
Coach’s comment: “Joe was outstanding for us at the plate and working with others,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “He has a high baseball IQ, is a tireless worker and a great leader. You can find him in the batting cage long after games have ended. His unwavering commitment to being his best is respected by everyone.”
Logan Scuglik, Bradford, Jr., LF
Statistics: .351 batting average, .424 on-base percentage, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored.
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team).
Coach’s comment: “Logan was our most consistent player the entire season,” Bradford coach Matt LaBuda said. “Logan was a hard worker both in the offseason and during the season. He was always working on his weaknesses to improve them and make them into strengths. Logan will be a force to be reckoned with during his senior year.”
Andrew Setter, St. Joseph, Jr., OF/P
Statistics: .455 batting average, .625 on-base percentage, .614 slugging percentage, 1.239 OPS, 20 hits, three doubles, two triples, 10 RBI, 21 runs scored, 15 stolen bases (batting); 35 innings pitched, 8-0 record, 34 strikeouts, eight walks, 3.60 ERA (pitching). ... Tossed five-inning three-hitter in Lancers’ win over Marathon in WIAA Division-3 state semifinals, then started in CF and drove in a run in state title win over Coleman.
Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (first team).
Coach’s comment: “Setter is just Mr. Efficient,” St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said after the Lancers’ WIAA Division-3 state semifinal victory. “Honestly, he’s not going to blow you away with anything. His off-speed is just to keep you off-balance. But he’s calm all the time. Never too high, never too low. It’s just a guy that we trust all the time. ... He forces you to beat us, and that’s what’s great about him.”
Sawyer Smith, Shoreland Lutheran, Sr., SS/P
Statistics: .500 batting average, .639 on-base percentage, .769 slugging percentage, 26 hits, five doubles, three triples, one homer, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored, 16 stolen bases (batting); 32 innings pitched, 4-0 record, 53 strikeouts, 11 walks, 1.09 ERA (pitching).
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State (honorable mention); WBCA Metro District Player of the Year (Division-3); WBCA All-District (first team, Metro); All-Metro Classic Conference (first team); Metro Classic Player of the Year. ... A standout in football and boys basketball, as well, was named the Holy Rosary Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year for 2020. ... Received scholarship to play baseball at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State (Minn.).
Coach’s comment: “What has consistently impressed me about Sawyer for as long as I have known him is not the tremendous athleticism or intelligence that he possesses, though both are equally impressive, but it is the tremendous character and humility he displays while being blessed with these tremendous gifts,” Shoreland coach Tim Mielke said. “Sawyer is hands-down the best player I have ever coached, and he is the most complete ball player I have ever coached. ... Coaches say all of the time what a great kid someone is, but in Sawyer’s case, it’s the truth. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as one of his coaches, and I look forward to seeing what God has in store for his career down the road.”
Jack Vozel, Wilmot, Sr., LF/P
Statistics: .368 batting average, .413 on-base percentage, 1.163 OPS, 25 hits, five doubles, seven homers, 33 RBI, 16 runs scored (batting); 34 innings pitched, 3-3 record (pitching).
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District (honorable mention, Southeast); All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team). ... Plans to play next season at NCAA Division III Augustana (Ill.).
Coach’s comment: “Jack was a powerful stick in the middle of the lineup and a big arm in the outfield that will be tough to replace,” Wilmot coach Josh Pye said.
Here is a glance at the 13 second-team selections:
Second team
Jacob Ashmus, St. Joseph, Jr., INF
Statistics: .432 batting average, .569 on-base percentage, .523 slugging percentage, 1.092 OPS, 19 hits, two doubles, one triple, 16 RBI, 23 runs scored, 13 stolen bases.
Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (first team).
Marco Falletti, Wilmot, So., 2B/CF
Statistics: .406 batting average, .481 on-base percentage, 1.076 OPS, 28 hits, six doubles, two triples, one homer, 20 RBI, 26 runs scored.
Honors: No postseason commendation as a first-year varsity starter, but Wilmot coach Josh Pye said Falletti “is going to be a terror in the SLC and this area for the next couple of seasons.”
Matt Felske, Central, Sr., INF
Statistics: .314 batting average, .380 on-base percentage, .400 slugging percentage, .780 OPS, 22 hits, six doubles, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored (batting); 5.2 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, 4.04 ERA (pitching).
Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (second team). ... Plans to play at NCAA Division II UW-Parkside.
Perry Foster II, Christian Life, Sr., INF/P
Statistics: .491 batting average, .541 on-base percentage, .654 slugging percentage, 27 hits, six doubles, one homer, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, 11 stolen bases.
Honors: All-Midwest Classic Conference (second team). ... Was also Class Historian and Vice President of National Honor Society and earned academic scholarship to Mississippi State University this fall.
Kaleb Gendron, Wilmot, Sr., C
Statistics: .391 batting average, .461 on-base percentage, .976 OPS, 25 hits, five doubles, one homer, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored.
Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (honorable mention). ... Will play at NCAA Division III Loras (Iowa).
Seth Koci, Indian Trail, Fr., INF
Statistics: .379 batting average, seven doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases.
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team).
Tanner Johnson, Indian Trail, Jr., OF/INF/P
Statistics: .403 batting average, nine doubles, four triples, one homer (batting); 4-2 record, 33 strikeouts, 3.40 ERA (pitching).
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team).
Austin LaBreche, Tremper, Sr., INF
Statistics: .368 batting average, .485 on-base percentage, .474 slugging percentage, .958 OPS, 28 hits, four doubles, two triples, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored.
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District (honorable mention, Southeast); All-Southeast Conference (second team). ... Will play at Mesa (Ariz.) Community College.
Logan LaBuda, Bradford, Jr., OF/P
Statistics: .317 batting average, .420 on-base percentage, 12 RBI, seven runs scored (batting); 18.2 innings pitched, 2-1 record, 2.62 ERA, 12 strikeouts, six walks.
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (second team).
Ben Loyd, Tremper, Sr., SS
Statistics: .341 batting average, .459 on-base percentage, .365 slugging percentage, .824 OPS, 29 hits, two doubles, 10 RBI, 33 runs.
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District (honorable mention, Southeast); All-Southeast Conference (second team). ... Will play at the University of Notre Dame.
Kaileb Lyon, Tremper, Sr., P
Statistics: 45 innings pitched, 6-1 record, 40 strikeouts, 14 walks, 1.71 ERA, 1.04 WHIP.
Honors: Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District (second team, Southeast); All-Southeast Conference (first team). ... Plans to play at Rock Valley (Ill.) Community College.
Ryan McGonegle, Tremper, Sr., OF
Statistics: .316 batting average, .400 on-base percentage, .421 slugging percentage, .821 OPS, 24 hits, four doubles, two triples, 25 RBI, 18 runs scored.
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team). ... Will play at NCAA Division II UW-Parkside.
Aaron Roslowski, Shoreland Lutheran, Sr., OF
Statistics: .352 batting average, .514 on-base percentage, .518 slugging percentage, 19 hits, seven doubles, one triple, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 stolen bases.
Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (first team).
Honorable mention
Aiden Anderson, Christian Life, Jr., INF/P
Jared Barden, Bradford, Jr., INF
Cooper Beck, Christian Life, Fr., C
Riley Dutton, Tremper, Sr., INF/P
Noah Hansen, Bradford, Jr., 2B
Lucas Hartman, Christian Life, Fr., C/P
Konnor Hill, Shoreland Lutheran, Sr., OF
Jalani Hudnall, Tremper, Jr., INF/P
Jacob Heyden, Bradford, Jr., IF/P
Ben Massoglia, Bradford, Sr., P
Lucas Mazanet, Indian Trail, Sr., P/OF
Kyle Mitchell, Central, Sr., OF
Wyatt Modory, Tremper, Jr., OF/P
Michael Mulhollon, Central, Jr., INF/P
Kris Podskarbi, Indian Trail, Sr., OF/P
Noah Reeves, Indian Trail, Sr., P
David Ripke, Shoreland Lutheran, So., INF/P
Peter Ruffolo, St. Joseph, Sr., P/1B
Nick Schemming, Shoreland Lutheran, Sr., INF/P
Adam Switalski, Central, So., INF/P
Jackson Wilhelmson, Indian Trail, So., OF/P