All-County Baseball Team: Tremper, St. Joseph lead the way after memorable spring campaigns

Sawyer Smith, Shoreland Lutheran, Sr., SS/P

Coach’s comment: “What has consistently impressed me about Sawyer for as long as I have known him is not the tremendous athleticism or intelligence that he possesses, though both are equally impressive, but it is the tremendous character and humility he displays while being blessed with these tremendous gifts,” Shoreland coach Tim Mielke said. “Sawyer is hands-down the best player I have ever coached, and he is the most complete ball player I have ever coached. ... Coaches say all of the time what a great kid someone is, but in Sawyer’s case, it’s the truth. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as one of his coaches, and I look forward to seeing what God has in store for his career down the road.”