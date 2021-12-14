All-County boys soccer teams announced

The 2021 All-Kenosha County boys soccer teams have been selected.

Players were nominated from six of the seven schools, minus Wilmot, for inclusion on first and second teams. Christian Life coach Alan Krass compiled all the information and submitted the selected players to the Kenosha News.

The following are the first- and second-team picks, listed alphabetically, with pertinent statistics and a coaches comment when provided:

First team

Andrew Alia, St. Joseph, sr., forward — First-team, All-Metro Classic Conference; Conference Player of the Year; 28 goals, six assists.

Dylan Bruni, Central, jr., defender — Two goals, two assists.

Daniel Chiappetta, Tremper, jr., midfielder — First-team, All-SEC.

David Chon, Indian Trail, jr., forward — First-team, All-Southeast Conference; scored 24 goals to pass the record for a season of 20 by Alberto Gonzalez in 2012; scored four game-winning goals in 2021.

From Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent: "He has a howitzer for a left foot and has the ability to score from different angles and has little issue taking players on."

Micheal DeLuca, Bradford, sr., forward — First-team, All-SEC.

Collin Droessler, Tremper, sr., defender — First-team, All-SEC.

Ryan LeMay, Indian Trail, sr., defender/sweeper — Second-team, All-SEC; finished with one assist.

From Coach Laurent: "Ryan is a game reader and has the speed to cover both sides of the field. In addition to his defending abilities, Ryan also serves as the catalyst for beginning our attack. He is a ball winner, who makes is a huge priority to immediately start connecting passes. Our side-to-side style of play goes through Ryan."

Emmett Marckesse, Christian Life, no year listed, defender — Team most valuable and captain; two goals, two assists.

Petar Minic, Central, so., center-midfielder — Two goals, four assists.

From Coach Jon Kao: "Major threat to the conference and was double/triple marked the majority of the year."

Gavin Moore, Shoreland Lutheran, fr., midfielder — Voted to first-team, All-Metro Classic Conference; team Most Valuable Player; finished with seven goals and four assists.

Mason Runyard, Bradford, so., defender — First-team, All-SEC.

Gabriel Saldivar, Shoreland Lutheran, sr., forward — Second-team, All-Metro Classic Conference the last two seasons; team Offensive Player of the Year; 2021, 2022 team captain; 11 goals, five assists.

Kyle Schuman, Christian Life, no year listed, goalie — Team Defensive Most Valuable Player; fifth all time in saves in school history.

Matt Schulte, St. Joseph, sr., defender — First-team, All-Metro Classic Conference; nine goals, two assists.

Erick Villalobos, Bradford, sr., midfielder — First-team, All-SEC.

Peter Visconti, St. Joseph, fr., midfielder — First-team, All-Metro Classic Conference; six goals, three assists.

Ben Wajerski, Tremper, jr., goalie — First-team, All-SEC.

Ryan Whynott, Tremper, sr., forward — Second-team, All-SEC.

Second-team

Tremper: Isaiah Montero, jr., defender; Alex Gotz, jr., midfielder; Connor Heath, jr., midfielder; Cal Adamczyk, jr., defender.

Indian Trail: Tommy Marhefka, sr., center-midfielder; Carlos Majarrez, fr., midfielder; Alex Gutierrez, jr., midfielder/forward; Andon Stein, sr., defender.

Shoreland Lutheran: Ethan Lindemann, sr., defender; Kaiden Love, sr., goalie.

St. Joseph: Keegan Bradley, so., midfielder; Philip Rizzitano, sr., midfielder; Giovanni Bosco, sr., defender.

Christian Life: Michael Oware, sr., forward; Aiden Anderson, sr., midfielder.

Central: Jacob Meredith, jr., defender; Austin Dawson, jr., defender.

Bradford: Nakeo Romanovic, sr., midfielder; Christain Andrade, sr., forward.

