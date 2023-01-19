All-County Coach of the Year: Central's Franz turns program around in two years

PADDOCK LAKE — The turnaround experienced by the Central football program in 2022 really can't be emphasized enough.

With all due respect, the Falcons simply were not good - for a long time.

Year after year, teams like Lake Geneva Badger, Waterford, Burlington, Wilmot, would whoop up on the undermanned, less physical Central Falcons.

Then something special happened.

Jared Franz, a former assistant football coach at Wilmot, finally got his shot to take over a program.

The first year was a wash due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2021 we started to see glimpses of what these Falcons could become.

Thanks to competitive outings against Burlington and Badger, things were starting to shift, and after the Falcons knocked off Elkhorn by one point, they were 4-4 heading into the season finale against county rival Wilmot.

But it was the same old story as the Panthers crushed the Falcons, 35-14, and Central's playoff drought extended to 11 years.

By this time last year, though, everything was beginning to change.

Central High School partnered with Evolve Performance Training Center, which has since changed its name to ETS, and the Falcons hit the weight room as early as April in anticipation of the football season.

The dedication carried over onto the field of play, where the Falcons began the season 5-0 before a one-point loss to Waterford and a blowout defeat at the hands of Badger left the Falcons 5-2 and in jeopardy of seeing their magical season go awry.

But thanks to quarterback Brock Koeppel, wide receiver Collin Meininger and a defense with studs all over the field, the Falcons rallied to win their final two games, including a 42-7 thumping of Wilmot, and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Then, Central won its first playoff game before falling, 44-42, to Burlington on a last-second field goal, a game that could've gone either way.

Franz has brought in a culture of hard work and dedication to the offseason training programs, and the weight room gains have been massive.

With a brand new, multi-million dollar athletic addition coming to the high school in the fall, the Falcons football program is sure to reap even more benefits moving forward.

And next year's seniors will be even better, hungry to improve on this year's 8-3 record, the Falcons' best since 2005.

Franz was named the Kenosha News All-County Football Coach of the Year back in December for his efforts. The News recently caught up with Franz to discuss the Falcons' turnaround and future.

Kenosha News: What does it mean to win County coach of the year?

Jared Franz: It was definitely unexpected. I woke up Christmas morning and had a bunch of messages, which is normal for a holiday but then when I read them I had to open my digital Kenosha News subscription and see it to believe it. I’m honored and thankful to be recognized.

KN: Looking back at how the season finished, do you have any regrets about that last game, or season, or anything?

JF: Give everything you have and you never have to worry about regrets.

KN: Exactly how different are things now with the football program? How would you compare right now to your first day on the job as Central head coach?

JF: My first day on the job the to-do list was long and a bit overwhelming. It still is some days but with experience it is becoming easier to navigate. The coaching staff we have is a privilege to work with. We communicate on a daily basis about the athletes, how they’re doing, who needs support be it academically or emotionally, who is working hard, what offseason work needs to be done to review last year and prepare for next year.

We all understand that it is not a late July-early November job if we want to be successful. They all give so much of their time to help give our athletes the best experience possible. Especially deserving of credit are those who have been on staff the past three years; Jon Adams, Conner Olsen, Adam Kimpler, Jason Koeppel, Conner Olsen, James Tracy, and Bill Watson. It really is a sacrifice to do all the work that goes into coaching high school football, and I try my best to say thank you to all of them as much as possible.

I’m really excited to see the referendum construction when it’s finished this fall. Our facilities will be as good or better than any other school in the area. We will be moving into a brand new weight room and fitness center, utilizing the new cafeteria, auditorium and meeting spaces and new turf will be put in the stadium over summer. It’s a great time to be a Westosha Falcon!

KN: Obviously, it’s been well-documented your players committed to the weight room in the offseason, thanks in part to a partnership with ETS. People understand that working out and conditioning are helpful for sports, but in your specific case, just how much did offseason commitments help this team?

JF: We were very fortunate with injuries most of the year, I believe the offseason program was a big part of that. Also, I believe our work with ETS allowed us to be a better second half team. Several times throughout the season we found ourselves in a tight game or even down and were able to execute late in the second half. More than anything though, the offseason is where a team is really built. That time spent together pushing each other, celebrating new personal bests and bonding makes a stronger team. That can’t be built in the couple of weeks we get in August to prepare for the season.

KN: Speak on the senior class, guys like Mason McNeill, and what they’ve meant for the football program. Quite frankly, Central football is no longer a ‘W’ on other team’s preseason schedules. How did these seniors change the culture, and were there any issues along the way getting them to ‘buy in?’

JF: These seniors have been with me all four years I’ve coached at Westosha Central, so it will be weird to not have them at practice next season. They were so positive and did everything that was asked of them. I’m happy they will be able to walk away with so many memories and know that they raised the bar for the next generation of Falcons. Any future success we have as a program, they’re a part of it. That’s why we use the term “Legacy” so much. When you’re a part of this program it's not something that can be taken away from you by anyone or anything.

KN: Being a varsity football head coach happens from August to October, most people know that. But what kind of dedication and family sacrifice goes into being the head guy? How much time do you spend in the offseason, and what kinds of things do people not know about?

JF: There’s a lot of behind-the-scene work but I’m fortunate to not have to do it alone. Our coaching staff works to get better year-round, the parents and families of our athletes are supportive three-sixty-five, same for our school administration, professional and support staff. We have a tremendous youth program with a leadership board that meets year round.

My wife Amy works as the Alternative Education Teacher and Coordinator at Westosha Central, and she coaches (Track and Field, Wrestling) so she is as supportive and understanding as I could ever ask for. My dad, Jerry Franz, volunteers in season as our equipment guy making sure players have what they need. My mom and my sisters come to games and are probably louder than I am. No doubt I put in a lot of time, but it doesn’t add up to all the time put in by so many others.

KN: The junior class is dynamite, led by Brock Koeppel and Collin Meininger. And I’m sure I’m forgetting some guys. Just how personal are they all taking that playoff loss, and how excited are you to see their journey from now to August? How confident are you that next year the Falcons can be even better?

JF: The 2022 team was such a close group, you really couldn’t tell who was a senior or a junior. There weren’t any cliques, they all had each other's backs. When you have something that special you never want it to end. However, for every team except for seven in the state it ends on a somber note.

There are a number of juniors who are coming back who played varsity the past two years so we have experience there, however there are also some big shoes to fill and I’m excited to see who steps up and competes for those spots. Every year the depth chart is reset and the competition for them begins. What happened last year, both good and bad is over and we’re focused on making 2023 the best season possible.

KN: Talk about your teaching role at the school. Why do you love teaching? What is your favorite part about it? How does it help your coaching?

JF: I’m glad I found my way into the teaching profession. I never thought I would be a teacher when I was in high school or even when I started college. It's such a rewarding career when you get to see young adults discover their own strengths, abilities and interests. My favorite classes to teach are Economics and A.P. Economics.

Students typically don’t have a lot of knowledge about it when they walk into the classroom. By the end of the semester or school year when students tell me they want to major in it, it’s pretty cool. The world’s a big, complicated place but the field of economics helps make sense of it. I hope every student can take away some skills and knowledge from my classes that will come in handy in the future.

KN: Speak a little on area football. How good is the SLC, and why do you think the conference has seemed to get better and better over the last decade? Overall, how tough is it to compete at a high level of high school football? Why do you think the Muskegos, Arrowheads, Franklins, some of these top programs, Kaukaunas, are so hard to match for most schools? What separates the best teams, players and coaches from everyone else?

JF: I’ve been coaching in the conference since it changed from the Lakeshore back to the Southern Lakes in 2008. There’s been some teams in the SLC who have made deep playoff runs over the years. I think having a strong conference top to bottom will help prepare teams for the tough matchups that await in the playoff brackets.

I go to the state championship games every year with my dad. Those teams and the teams that make deep playoff runs have a few things that stand out. They are disciplined, have an identity on both sides of the ball, and do the little things really, really well. Of course having some talented athletes helps too, but you can’t control talent. The other things you can control.

KN: While many people probably think coaches just want to win and turn their teams into winning football teams, I imagine the process of seeing a young man mature and become a better person is rewarding. Personally, what are your goals as a head football coach?

JF: The program’s mission statement doesn’t even mention the word “win” in any form. The Westosha Central football program strives to build leaders by developing character, setting high expectations and demanding accountability in order to exceed them.

In 2022, the team’s unit leaders raised over $1,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and performed 140+ hours of community service for groups such as the Westosha Senior Center and the American Heart Association.

If we are able to send off a group of athletes into our community who are good people and help to make it a better place, then we’ve done our job.