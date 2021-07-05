All-County Girls Soccer: Bradford, St. Joseph lead first team with three selections each

Youth is served on this year’s All-County Girls Soccer Team.
Compiled by the county’s girls soccer coaches, this year’s squad features four freshmen and two sophomores. Not surprisingly, Bradford and St. Joseph lead the way with three representatives each on the first team. The Red Devils reached the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament semifinals, while the Lancers won a share of the Metro Classic Conference title and reached the WIAA Division-4 sectional finals.
Here is a closer look at the 12-player first team and the 11-player second team, as chosen by the coaches:
FIRST TEAM Kate Brown, Bradford, forward
The junior earned Southeast Conference Player of the Year honors and finished with 33 goals and 13 assists for 81 points, as the Red Devils won a sectional title and reached the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament semifinals. She tied for fifth in the state in goals and tied for fourth in points, according to WisSports.net. That all came off the heels off a freshman season in 2019, before the 2020 season was cancelled by the pandemic, in which she was named first-team All-SEC and All-State.
Hanna Dahlk, Indian Trail, defender
A three-year captain, the senior was the Hawks’ starting center back for four years and helped lead them this season to the program’s first WIAA Division-1 regional title. ... “She is calm, composed and a great defender,” Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. “Being that we have not been a high-scoring team, she is leading our defense and keeping games close.”
Martina Harrington, St. Joseph, forward
The junior was one of the top players in the state and was named the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year after leading the Lancers to a share of the conference title and a WIAA Division-4 sectional final berth. Her 44 goals and 102 points, which also included 14 assists, led the state in both categories, according to WisSports.net. ... “Marti has a burst of speed like no other,” St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. “She’s quick to the ball, skilled with the ball, strong enough to possess on top and has a proven ability to finish.”
Julia Heathcock, Shoreland Lutheran, midfielder
The sophomore was named the Pacers’ MVP and Rookie of the Year by her teammates after playing the attacking midfield position. She was also named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference after finishing with 10 goals and eight assists in 14 games.
Anastajia Minic, Central, midfielder
The freshman was named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference, as the Falcons finished 10-3-2 overall and in second place in the SLC. ... “A strong middle is necessary for that to happen,” Central coach Vlatko Minic said. “Ani was the heartbeat of the team this past year.”
Viktorija Minic, Central, goalkeeper
A freshman, the first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference performer recorded nine shutouts this season and helped lead the Falcons to a second-place finish in the SLC, “keeping them in striking distance with big saves against tougher opponents,” according to Central coach Vlatko Minic.
Savannah Reed, St. Joseph, defender
The senior was a first-team All-Metro Classic Conference selection and was named the Metro Classic Defender of the Year in helping the Lancers to a share of the conference title and a WIAA Division-4 sectional final appearance. ... “Savannah is a strong, relentless defender,” St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. “She was the backbone of our defense and a consistent performer.”
Ava Rizzitano, St. Joseph, midfielder
The fantastic freshman was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference in helping the Lancers to a share of the conference title and a WIAA Divsion-4 sectional final appearance. She ranked eighth in the state with 31 goals and added 16 assists to rank sixth with 78 points, according to WisSports.net. ... “Ava is a tough, dynamic player,” St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. “She has a knack for finding the ball and a tremendous ability to create for herself and her teammates.”
Tabitha Schaver, Tremper, defender
The junior was a first-team All-Southeast Conference selection and was voted as the Trojans’ defensive MVP by her teammates. She also added a goal and an assist. ... “Smart and very fast,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. “Tabitha was fantastic at slowing down and turning away the other team’s offensive chances.”
Anna Seymour, Bradford, midfielder
The sophomore was named first-team All-Southeast Conference after leading the conference with 11 assists in SEC play. She also scored four goals and finished with 13 assists overall in helping the Red Devils to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament. ... “Anna plays a critical role in defending and leading our attack with her excellent soccer IQ and incredible passing prowess,” Bradford coach David Naylor said.
Emily Slye, Tremper, midfielder
The freshman tallied six goals and four assists in earning first-team All-Southeast Conference honors. She was also named the Trojans’ Most Outstanding Player. ... “Adapted amazingly to a new position,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. “Emily was able to beat defenses down the sideline and around the corner, creating scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates.”
Reaghan Spencer, Bradford, defender
The junior was a standout on the Red Devils’ WIAA Division-1 State Tournament team that surrendered the second-least amount of goals in the Southeast Conference. ... The first-team All-SEC selection “leads with hustle, persistence and toughness out of the back,” Bradford coach David Naylor said.
SECOND TEAM Sydney Antonneau, St. Joseph, defender
The senior was named second-team All-Metro Classic Conference at midfield in a conference loaded at the position. She finished with three goals and four assists for 10 points.
Brooke Clements, Tremper, forward
The senior tallied nine goals and five assists and was named second-team All-Southeast Conference, along with Tremper’s Offensive MVP and its Most Dedicated Player. The four-sport athlete also played for the Trojans’ girls volleyball and girls basketball teams and was a kicker on the football team. She was named this year’s Holy Rosary Sports Night Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.
Megan Jankowski, Tremper, defender
The junior earned second-team All-Southeast Conference honors, totaling a goal and two assists and using her cerebral style of play to slow down opposing attacks.
Emma Jiter, Indian Trail, midfielder
The junior totaled four goals and three assists as the Hawks’ center midfielder, but due to numerous injuries on the team, she played every position except goalkeeper.
Maya Klementzos, Central, defender
The senior was a second-team All-Southern Lake Conference pick in solidifying the Falcons’ defense. She plans to play in college next year.
Sophia Parisi, Wilmot, midfielder
The senior finished as the Panthers’ MVP her freshman, sophomore and senior seasons, only missing out as a junior when the season was cancelled by the pandemic. She finished with two goals and two assists this season and plans to play at NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater next year.
Meghan Parmentier, Indian Trail, defender
The senior tallied two goals, and along with Dahlk was a four-year starting center back and a three-year captain for the Hawks.
Mia Prince, Bradford, midfielder
A senior and the Red Devils’ co-captain, she was named second-team All-Southeast Conference after being named honorable mention in 2018 and second-team in 2019. She had 10 goals and 10 assists this season and finished her Bradford career with 25 goals and 33 assists.
Sarah Ryan, St. Joseph, goalkeeper
Played soccer for the first time in high school as a junior this season and was named second-team All-Metro Classic Conference after recording a 1.07 goals-against average and six shutouts for the Lancers.
Riley Strelow, Bradford, forward
The senior finished with 15 goals and seven assists in being named second-team All-Southeast Conference. A co-captain for the Red Devils, she finished her Bradford career with 34 goals and 12 assists.
Yasmine Van De Water, Shoreland Lutheran, forward
The senior was a mainstay throughout her career with the Pacers and finished this season with 17 goals and four assists. She ranks second all-time in goals, third in points and in the top 10 in assists in Shoreland history for her career, despite playing only two full varsity seasons. This season, she was a team captain, was named the Pacers’ Offensive Player of the Year and received second-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors.