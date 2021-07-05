All-County Girls Soccer: Bradford, St. Joseph lead first team with three selections each

Youth is served on this year’s All-County Girls Soccer Team.

Compiled by the county’s girls soccer coaches, this year’s squad features four freshmen and two sophomores. Not surprisingly, Bradford and St. Joseph lead the way with three representatives each on the first team. The Red Devils reached the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament semifinals, while the Lancers won a share of the Metro Classic Conference title and reached the WIAA Division-4 sectional finals.

Here is a closer look at the 12-player first team and the 11-player second team, as chosen by the coaches:

FIRST TEAM Kate Brown, Bradford, forward

The junior earned Southeast Conference Player of the Year honors and finished with 33 goals and 13 assists for 81 points, as the Red Devils won a sectional title and reached the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament semifinals. She tied for fifth in the state in goals and tied for fourth in points, according to WisSports.net. That all came off the heels off a freshman season in 2019, before the 2020 season was cancelled by the pandemic, in which she was named first-team All-SEC and All-State.

Hanna Dahlk, Indian Trail, defender