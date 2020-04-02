All-County Roster

2019-20 Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Player;Ht.;Year;School
Andrew Alia;6-2;So.;St. Joseph
Anthony Bernero;6-2;Sr.;Indian Trail
Max Glass;6-3;Sr.;Bradford
Jake Gross;6-4;Sr.;Tremper
Jashon Lee;6-5;Sr.;Bradford
Jack Rose;6-4;So.;Central
Jyon Young;6-2;Sr.;Tremper
SECOND TEAM
Quentin Bolton;6-6;Jr.;Shoreland Lutheran
Jalen Carlino;5-11;So.;Bradford
London Glass;6-0;Jr.;Wilmot
Kevin Sandman;5-10;Jr.;Wilmot
Da'Quantae Sawyer;6-0;Sr.;Bradford
Ezra Stargell;5-11;Jr.;Indian Trail
Jeremiah Suber;6-1;Sr.;Indian Trail
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyle Andrews, Jr., Indian Trail; Mac Bell II, Sr., Reuther; Clayton Bishop, Jr., Indian Trail; Trey Cardona, Jr., Tremper; Will Darden, Sr., Bradford; Josh Edmundson, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Austin Eifert, Sr., Christian Life; Joey Feudner, Sr., St. Joseph; Brandon Freitag, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Kenny Garth, So., Central; Tre'Vion Gordon, So., Bradford; Blake Hoffman, Sr., Tremper; Caiden Lecce, So., St. Joseph; Sawyer Smith, Jr., Shoreland Lutheran; Caden Tolefree, So., St. Joseph; Zack Watson, Sr., Wilmot.
