All-County Roster
2019-20 Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Player;Ht.;Year;School

Andrew Alia;6-2;So.;St. Joseph

Anthony Bernero;6-2;Sr.;Indian Trail

Max Glass;6-3;Sr.;Bradford

Jake Gross;6-4;Sr.;Tremper

Jashon Lee;6-5;Sr.;Bradford

Jack Rose;6-4;So.;Central

Jyon Young;6-2;Sr.;Tremper

SECOND TEAM

Quentin Bolton;6-6;Jr.;Shoreland Lutheran

Jalen Carlino;5-11;So.;Bradford

London Glass;6-0;Jr.;Wilmot

Kevin Sandman;5-10;Jr.;Wilmot

Da'Quantae Sawyer;6-0;Sr.;Bradford

Ezra Stargell;5-11;Jr.;Indian Trail

Jeremiah Suber;6-1;Sr.;Indian Trail

HONORABLE MENTION

Kyle Andrews, Jr., Indian Trail; Mac Bell II, Sr., Reuther; Clayton Bishop, Jr., Indian Trail; Trey Cardona, Jr., Tremper; Will Darden, Sr., Bradford; Josh Edmundson, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Austin Eifert, Sr., Christian Life; Joey Feudner, Sr., St. Joseph; Brandon Freitag, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Kenny Garth, So., Central; Tre'Vion Gordon, So., Bradford; Blake Hoffman, Sr., Tremper; Caiden Lecce, So., St. Joseph; Sawyer Smith, Jr., Shoreland Lutheran; Caden Tolefree, So., St. Joseph; Zack Watson, Sr., Wilmot.

