All-County Softball: Indian Trail's Emma Giese headlines this year's first team

Giese puts in the work, as well, Bradley said, almost to the point where he's thought about trying to slow down her activity a bit in an effort to conserve her energy.

But being on the field or in the batting cage is where she wants to be, he said.

"You almost want to slow her down a bit, but she just loves to play and wants to keep playing, playing, playing," Bradley said. "She hates losing, which is kind of good.

"I want a player who hates losing. ... If you said, 'Matt, you can pick whatever position player in the state, not pitcher, who do you (pick first)?' I take Emma Giese. I don't care whatever corner of the state you're from, I'll take her."

Bradley said that Giese's leadership mirrors her physical skills, as her teammates look to her, especially when things get tough on the field.

"You can't lead and be as vocal as she is without backing it up with the effort and physical play," Bradley said. "She's always really positive. She's never down on the girls. She's like, 'We can do this.' She rallies the troops.

"I don't even have to do pep talks really any more. I do a little something to the girls in the huddle, and then I just turn it over to her."

