All-County Softball: Indian Trail's Emma Giese headlines this year's first team

The Indian Trail softball team enjoyed historic success in 2021, as the Hawks won their first WIAA Division-1 regional crown and came within a game of the State Tournament.
There were many who had a hand in that deep run through the postseason — but one stood out among all of them.
As Kenosha County's lone representative on the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Large School All-State first team, it makes sense then that junior third baseman Emma Giese is this year's Kenosha County Player of the Year.
Coaches at all eight county schools cast votes from a list of 35 nominees to arrive at 10 first-team and 10 second-team selections, along with 10 players who were listed on at least one ballot to garner honorable mention recognition. Coaches did not vote for their own players.
Giese, who tallied 132 points in the voting and also was a first-team All-Southeast Conference selection, put together a monster offensive season for Indian Trail.
She batted .500, with a 1.088 slugging percentage, 37 RBI and 34 hits. She also tied the school's single-season record with 10 home runs and added 13 stolen bases.
"Emma's a five-tool player and on-field leader of the team," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said in his nomination paper for Giese. "She led our offense and was one of our defensive leaders. Much of our success was due to her leadership. (She's) one of the best all-around players in the state."
Bradley has coached Giese since she was seven or eight years old, including time with the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha and during her sixth- through eighth-grade seasons at Mahone Middle School, before she came to Indian Trail.
And even though she didn't start for the Hawks as a freshman, Bradley saw the ability and skill Giese possessed even back then.
"Emma was always a really solid player," Bradley said in a telephone interview Friday. "I knew she was talented, but she's one of those bar-graph curves that goes straight, straight and then shoots straight up like a rocket. ... She just seemed to rocket the last two years, becoming just an incredible leader and really fun to watch."
Bradley didn't hesitate, either, when he predicted where Giese's future may take her.
"I think she's a legitimate (NCAA) Division I prospect," he said. "I think she can play on a top-20 team in the NCAA Division I. There's no doubt in my mind. I think she can play wherever she wants to be, quite honest. Her development is amazing.
"Her strength and what she put into our conditioning program has really paid off. She puts on a Major League show during batting practice. She'll hit seven or eight balls out of the park. ... The sky's the limit for her. I think she can be Player of the Year in the state next year. I think she's that good."
Giese puts in the work, as well, Bradley said, almost to the point where he's thought about trying to slow down her activity a bit in an effort to conserve her energy.
But being on the field or in the batting cage is where she wants to be, he said.
"You almost want to slow her down a bit, but she just loves to play and wants to keep playing, playing, playing," Bradley said. "She hates losing, which is kind of good.
"I want a player who hates losing. ... If you said, 'Matt, you can pick whatever position player in the state, not pitcher, who do you (pick first)?' I take Emma Giese. I don't care whatever corner of the state you're from, I'll take her."
Bradley said that Giese's leadership mirrors her physical skills, as her teammates look to her, especially when things get tough on the field.
"You can't lead and be as vocal as she is without backing it up with the effort and physical play," Bradley said. "She's always really positive. She's never down on the girls. She's like, 'We can do this.' She rallies the troops.
"I don't even have to do pep talks really any more. I do a little something to the girls in the huddle, and then I just turn it over to her."
First team
Here's the rest of the first and second team, along with honorable mention selections.
Players are listed in descending order by total number of points they received on the ballots. Coaches were asked to rank their top 20 nominees, with their pick for the best player in the county receiving 20 points, and so on down the line.
Chloe Garofalo, Sr., C/OF, Bradford
Tallied 127 points on the ballot ... had a slash line of .514/.591/.861, with five doubles, four triples, four home runs, 23 RBI and 36 runs scored ... first-team All-Southeast Conference selection, team captain, WFSCA All-Star, WFSCA Large School All-District, WFSCA All-State honorable mention.
From coach John Ruffolo: "Chloe converted herself from a slapper to a legitimate power-hitting lefty. She made game-changing plays as a hitter and as a defender against the top competition that we faced this season. Throughout her career, she was the kind of spark plug that energized our team."
Anna Wischnowski, Sr., P/1B, Wilmot
Tallied 126 points on the ballot ... .468 average, .522 OBP, .952 slugging percentage, 29 hits, nine doubles, seven home runs, 16 runs scored, 35 RBI ... helped lead Panthers to WIAA Division-1 State Tournament quarterfinals ... pitching stats (playoffs only): 3-1, 27 innings, 20 hits, opponent average .206, seven earned runs, four walks, 23 strikeouts, 1.81 ERA ... first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference, team captain, WFSCA All-Star, WFSCA Large School All-District, WFSCA All-State honorable mention ... committed to NCAA Division I Northern Iowa.
From coach Jenny Jacobson: "Anna is our number-one pitcher, but is also our first baseman when she wasn't/couldn't pitch. Anna's conference numbers were not the best, but that is because she was hurt and could not pitch for almost three weeks. We still utilized her at first and as a (designated player). She was dialed in for the playoffs, and her numbers proved how good of a pitcher she was. Anna is one of the most hardworking, dedicated athletes, and I have had the honor to coach her for her whole high school career. She is all about the right things and is a supportive, positive teammate and leader."
Keghan Pye, So., OF, Wilmot
Tallied 103 points on the ballot ... .468 average, .512 OBP, .468 slugging percentage, 37 hits, 31 runs, seven RBI ... first-team All-SLC, WFSCA Large School All-District, WFSCA All-State honorable mention ... 19 putouts in center field without an error. ... helped lead the Panthers to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament quarterfinals.
From coach Jenny Jacobson: "Keghan was our leadoff hitter, so her RBI are not high, but she found herself on base, was one of our best runners and is so smart on the bases. She only found herself out on the bases twice all season. Keghan is one of the most athletic kid and really could be a player that you can put anywhere on the field, and she will be successful."
Mya Robinson, Jr., 3B, Bradford
Tallied 100 points on the ballot ... had a slash line of .456/.513/.756, with six doubles, six triples, one home run, 26 RBI and 28 runs scored ... first-team All-SEC, WFSCA Large School All-District honorable mention.
From coach John Ruffolo: "We were so fortunate to have Mya join us this year as a transfer student. She is an outstanding defender at third base and has power to all fields. Mya has an excellent softball IQ, and she is physically tough."
DJ Hawkins, Sr., IF, Central
Tallied 100 points on the ballot ... .476 average, 40 hits, 30 runs scored, four doubles, home run, 16 RBI, .835 fielding percentage ... first-team All-SLC, WFSCA Large School All-District honorable mention, WFSCA All-Star, WFSCA All-Academic.
From co-coach Tom Lampe: "DJ was our table-setter at the top of the order and a key to our offense. Although a natural second baseman or outfielder, she was forced to play shortstop on our team. As the year went on, she became a steadying force on the infield and was instrumental to our second-half success."
Jenna Schnabel, Jr., SS/OF, Bradford
Tallied 94 points on the ballot ... had a slash line of .492/.568/.603, seven doubles, 19 RBI, 27 runs scored ... first-team All-SEC, WFSCA Large School All-District honorable mention.
From coach John Ruffolo: "Jenna was a solid defender, no matter where we played her. Her offseason work to improve her complete skillset is a great model for her teammates to follow."
Ellie Schuler, Jr., 3B, St. Joseph
Tallied 93 points on the ballot ... .585 batting average, .721 OBP, 1.000 slugging percentage, .924 fielding percentage, 24 hits, seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, 20 RBI, five stolen bases ... team captain, first-team All-Metro Classic Conference, WFSCA Small School All-District, WFSCA All-State honorable mention.
From coach Doug Townsend: "Ellie over the past season has consistently performed for us offensively and defensively. She hits for power and has been solid at third base, getting clutch hits in key situations. She is a natural vocal leader, as well as one who leads by example. Ellie gives 100% when she steps on the field and expects the same from teammates."
Morgan Fuhrer, Jr., P/OF, Indian Trail
Tallied 90 points on the ballot ... .393 average, .486 OBP, six stolen bases, 28 runs scored ... pitching: 8-3, one save, 2.38 ERA, 48 strikeouts, .900 fielding percentage ... first-team All-SEC, WFSCA Large School All-District honorable mention.
From coach Matt Bradley: "Morgan had great command all year, with (her) only losses to state-ranked Oak Creek and one to Bradford. Top leadoff hitter that was the catalyst to our offense. Amazing defensively fielding her position and (has) great range in center (field). Fierce competitor in the circle that can bounce back quickly if she gives up a hit or a run."
Lila McNeill, Fr., OF/P, Central
Tallied 81 points on the ballot ... .506 average, 39 hits, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 17 RBI, .904 fielding percentage ... pitching: 7-7, 80.2 innings, two shutouts, six complete games, 65 strikeouts, 56 earned runs, 4.86 ERA ... second-team All-SLC, WFSCA Large School All-District honorable mention.
From co-coach Tom Lampe: "Lila was our second-most productive hitter and our best power hitter. She also was one of our pitchers. As she gained experience, she became a more dominant pitcher in the circle."
Second team
Haylee Dodd, Jr., SS, Shoreland Lutheran
Tallied 77 points on the ballot ... .492 batting average, 29 hits, 35 runs, seven RBI, 23 stolen bases, .595 OBP, .950 fielding percentage (three errors) ... first team All-Metro Classic Conference, WFSCA Small School All-District honorable mention.
Alona Boydston, Fr., catcher, Indian Trail
Tallied 75 points on the ballot ... .433 batting average, .458 OBP, .514 slugging percentage, six doubles, triple, home run, .993 fielding percentage (one error) ... second-team All-Southeast Conference, WFSCA Large School All-District honorable mention.
Ashley Plapp, Fr., P/3B, Christian Life
Tallied 51 points on the ballot ... .481 average, seven doubles, triple, home run, 15 RBI, 20 runs, .562 OBP ... pitching: 5-3, 1.35 ERA, 103 strikeouts in 51.2 innings, no-hitters versus Racine St. Catherine's and St. Augustine ... team MVP, first team All-Midwest Classic Conference.
Hailie Eschbach, Jr., OF/C, Tremper
Tallied 48 points on the ballot ... .420 average, 29 hits, 22 runs, two doubles, 10 stolen bases ... honorable mention All-SEC.
Cami Nyara, Jr., P/SS, St. Joseph
Tallied 42 points on the ballot ... .378 average, 17 hits, four doubles, five triples, 10 RBI, three stolen bases, .491 OBP, .689 slugging percentage, .952 fielding percentage ... pitching: 8-4, 4.50 ERA, 44 walks, 120 strikeouts, 1.67 WHIP ... team captain, first team All-Metro Classic.
Kelsey Cantrell, Sr., 1B/C, Tremper
Tallied 42 points on the ballot ... .375 average, 24 hits, 13 runs, two doubles, three triples, 17 RBI ... second team All-SEC.
Livie Lehmann, Jr., P/SS, Bradford
Tallied 37 points on the ballot ... had a slash line of .349/.481/.508, with five doubles, triple, home run, 15 RBI, 14 runs ... pitching: 12-4, 3.22 ERA, 63 innings pitched, 49 strikeouts, 20 walks ... team captain, second team All-SEC.
Abby Cecchi, Sr., 1B, Bradford
Tallied 30 points on the ballot ... had a slash line of .419/.500/.597, with five doubles, three triples, 15 RBI ... team captain, second team All-SEC, WFSCA All-Star, committed to junior college program Coastal Alabama.
Olivia Nahorniak, Sr., IF/C, Central
Batted .383 with 26 runs, 31 hits, five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 30 RBI ... had a .970 fielding percentage ... WFSCA All-Academic.
Camryn Mulligan, So., P/OF/2B, Shoreland Lutheran
Batted .545 with 30 hits, 27 runs and 16 RBI and had a .648 OBP ... first team All-Metro Classic.
Honorable mention
The following players were listed on at least one ballot to earn honorable mention recognition: Skylar Schmidt (Sr., P/OF, Indian Trail, 26 points on ballot); Sophia Schmidt (Jr., C, Wilmot, 25 points); Addison Johnson (So., OF, Indian Trail, 23 points); Jill Adams (Sr., IF/C, Central, 20 points); Taylor Jacobson (Jr., SS, Indian Trail, 17 points); Breckyn Mercer (Jr., OF, Wilmot, 16 points); Lauralei Palmer (Sr., 1B, Christian Life, 12 points); Emmie Cibrario (Sr., SS, Tremper, 11 points); Hailie Morton (Sr., IF, Wilmot, 10 points); and Lauren Santarelli (So., 1B, St. Joseph, three points).