All-County volleyball: Haines leads the pack

Indian Trail senior Maddie Haines put up some awfully impressive numbers during the girls volleyball season.
Those led to a number of accolades, both locally and statewide — and Kenosha County coaches certainly took notice as well.
In a recent vote by eight county coaches, Haines finished with 100 points, the highest total, to lead this year’s All-Kenosha County girls volleyball teams.
Joining Haines, an outside hitter, on the first team are Wilmot senior Karina Leber (outside hitter), Indian Trail junior Bella Bratzke (outside hitter), St. Joseph junior Tori Schuler (outside hitter), Bradford junior Makalya Eckel (outside hitter), Central senior McKenna Hall (outside hitter), Indian Trail senior Hannah Green (middle hitter) and Christian Life junior Emily Asmann (setter-outside hitter).
Voting for the teams was coordinated by Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl.
The following is a closer look at the first-team selections, listed alphabetically, followed by second-team and honorable mention choices:
Emily Asmann, Christian Life
Jr., setter-outside hitter
Led the Eagles with 220 kills and 54 aces. ... Also tallied 20 blocks, 163 digs and 295 assists for first-year Christian Life coach Ramon Marrero. ... “Emily has been a strong leader for the team,” he said. “She is a dynamic hitter and has strong all-around skills, including blocking, defense and serving. When we needed her to step into a setting role this year, she took time to work on her setting skills to get better and stronger in the skill. Her attitude on and off the court is always positive and encouraging to fellow players.”
Bella Bratzke, Indian Trail
Jr., outside hitter
Six-rotation player who served as a team captain. ... Named Southeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first team All-SEC and honorable mention All-State. ... Second in the program’s record book with 305 season kills and kills and aces in a single match, third in digs with 409 and still holds the school record in aces.
Makayla Eckel, Bradford
Jr., outside hitter
Six-rotation player, co-captain for the Red Devils. ... Led the team in kills (345), kills per set (3.38), aces (56) and digs (248). ... First team, All-SEC selection. ... “Makayla had to take on a bigger role this year, and she excelled in it,” Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. “Leader on and off the court.”
Hannah Green, Indian Trail
Sr., middle hitter
Second team, All-SEC. ... School-record holder in single season blocks (87) and career blocks (214).
Maddie Haines, Indian Trail
Sr., outside hitter
Six-rotation player ... first team, All-SEC, SEC Player of the Year, second team All-State. ... Led the team in kills, aces, digs and blocks. ... Single-season program record holder in kills (501), second in aces, second in digs (455), third in blocks. ... Finished career first overall in kills (1,566), aces (270) and digs (1,368).
McKenna Hall, Central
Sr., outside hitter
Four-year varsity letter winner. ... Second team, All-Southern Lakes Conference, honorable mention All-State. ... Tallied 260 kills, a .254 hitting percentage, 17 blocks, 355 digs, 54 aces. ... Headed to Carson-Newman (Tenn.) in the fall. ... “Due to injuries, McKenna ended her season as our setter, and she went all-in on the role,” Central coach Megan Awe said. “That is an unselfish athlete (who did) what is best for the team. She did a great job helping lead a very young varsity team this season. She will be greatly missed, but Carson-Newman University is getting a great defensive specialist.”
Karina Leber, Wilmot
Sr., outside hitter
Six-rotation player. ... First team, All-SLC. ... Led the conference in kills. ... “She was a threat in the front and back row when attacking,” Wilmot coach Josh Price said. “She was huge from the service line as well with some aces at opportune times this season. A quiet leader by nature, Karina led by example and helped (us) make it all the way to the sectional semifinal.”
Tori Schuler, St. Joseph
Jr., outside hitter
First team, All-Metro Classic Conference and co-Most Valuable Player. ... Led the MCC in kills and was sixth in digs. ... In 101 games, had 430 kills, 318 digs and 62 aces. ... “A powerhouse outside for our conference and a player (who) is irreplaceable,” St. Joseph coach Whiney Witthun said. “She is an incredible all-around player (who) takes charge on the court and is smart with her attacking. We won our first regional championship in over a decade, and that would not have been possible without Tori.”
Second team
Jenna Barrette, Tremper
Sr., libero
“Jenna was our only senior this year and wanted to end her season on the best note possible,” Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. “Jenna consistently came to practice ready to work. She led her team both on and off the court and pushed her teammates to believe in one another.”
Alison Buchta, Wilmot
Sr., outside hitter
Second on the team in kills. ... “She was able to add a variety of shots to her game that had been mostly based on power in the past,” Price said. “Her hard work paid off, and she became a reliable go-to attacker.”
Ally Ecel, Bradford
Fr., libero
Led the team in aces with 66 and digs with 443. ... “(She) stepped in as a freshman into the libero position, replacing the SEC defensive player of the year,” Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. “As the season went on, Ally gained more confidence and adjusted to the speed of the varsity game.”
Bryanna Gonzalez, Indian Trail
Jr., setter
Honorable mention All-SEC. ... Led the Hawks in assists with 516. ... “Great leader and started stepping up offensively,” Kuehl said.
Alana Lucas, Christian Life
So., setter-outside hitter
Tallied 185 kills, 50 aces, 24 blocks, 196 digs and a team-high 314 assists. ... “Also has great hitting and jumping capabilities,” Marrero said. “She is emerging as another leader on the team and showed many of her intangibles by taking on a setting role this past year. This was outside of her comfort zone, but she took the role and advanced her setting skills.”
Marlena Moore, St. Joseph
Sr., outside hitter
Second team, All-MCC. ... Fifth in the conference in kills. ... In 99 games, had 288 kills and 57 aces. ... “One of the strongest hitters that I have ever coached,” Witthun said. “She had a great career as an outside hitter and without her power and commitment to the game, we would not have been as successful this season.”
Lindsey Peck, Bradford
Sr., outside hitter
Six-rotation player. ... Co-captain for the Red Devils. ... Second on the team in kills (322), kills per set (3.29) and digs (258) and third in aces (50).
Ellie Schuler, St. Joseph
So., setter
Second team, All-MCC and co-MVP. ... led MCC in assists. ... In 90 games, finished with 691 assists, 150 digs and 49 aces. ... “In her first year as a setter, she led our conference in assists and was a solid player for our team all year,” Witthun said. “She has incredible drive and competitiveness, which her team absorbs and feeds off her intensity.”
Honorable mention
Sydney Antonneau (St. Joseph), Elizabeth Schmidt (Wilmot), Olivia Webers (Central), Kaelyn Bedessem (Wilmot), Sara Fisher (Christian Life), Lexi Rothwell-Krebs (Central) and Karis Bridleman (Central).
Dan Truttschel