All-County volleyball: Haines leads the pack

McKenna Hall, Central

Sr., outside hitter

Four-year varsity letter winner. ... Second team, All-Southern Lakes Conference, honorable mention All-State. ... Tallied 260 kills, a .254 hitting percentage, 17 blocks, 355 digs, 54 aces. ... Headed to Carson-Newman (Tenn.) in the fall. ... “Due to injuries, McKenna ended her season as our setter, and she went all-in on the role,” Central coach Megan Awe said. “That is an unselfish athlete (who did) what is best for the team. She did a great job helping lead a very young varsity team this season. She will be greatly missed, but Carson-Newman University is getting a great defensive specialist.”

Karina Leber, Wilmot

Sr., outside hitter

Six-rotation player. ... First team, All-SLC. ... Led the conference in kills. ... “She was a threat in the front and back row when attacking,” Wilmot coach Josh Price said. “She was huge from the service line as well with some aces at opportune times this season. A quiet leader by nature, Karina led by example and helped (us) make it all the way to the sectional semifinal.”

Tori Schuler, St. Joseph

Jr., outside hitter