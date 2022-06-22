All-Midwest Classic Conference: Two Christian Life players earn first-team softball honors

Sophomore Ashley Plapp and senior Angie Jauergui of Christian Life were both named to the All-Midwest Classic Conference softball first team.
Eagles senior Ashleigh Armstrong was named to the second team.
Abby Heitman of St. Francis was named Player of the Year and Lake Country Lutheran’s Greg Howe was named the Coach of the Year.
BASEBALL: Aiden Andersen and Noah Foster of Christian Life were both selected to the All-Midwest Classic Conference second team.
Infielder Drew Dolphin received honorable mention.
The MCC Player of the Year was Lake Country Lutheran’s senior pitcher James Reese. University School of Milwaukee’s David Casey and Living Word Lutheran’s Ben Rennicke shared the Coach of the Year honor.
GIRLS SOCCER: Rachel Sheppard and Aliyah Doerr of Christian Life were both named to the All-Midwest Classic Conference second team.
Clarie Tracy of Brookfield Academy and Layla Kelbel of WIAA Division 4 state champion Lake Country Lutheran were named the overall co-Players of the Year.
Lake Country forward Brooke Kerwin was the Offensive Player of the Year and Brookfield Academy goalkeeper Anneke Zaiser was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Brookfield Academy’s Lee Rogers was named Coach of the Year.