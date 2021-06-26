All-Southeast Conference: Tremper's Ricchio named SEC Player of the Year for baseball

After helping lead the Trojans to a share of the Southeast Conference title, Tremper senior catcher Joe Ricchio was named the SEC Player of the Year for baseball when the teams were announced recently.
Tremper went 18-3 in SEC play to share the conference title with Franklin.
Additionally, Tremper coach John Matera was named the SEC Coach of the Year.
Also selected to the first team for the Trojans were senior pitcher Kaileb Lyon, junior infielder Ivan Jake and senior outfielder Ryan McGonegle.
For Indian Trail, meanwhile, senior Matt Felber, junior Tanner Johnson and freshman Seth Koci were all named to the first team as infielders. Bradford junior Logan Scuglik was named to the first team as an outfielder.
Receiving second-team honors were Tremper junior pitcher Torin Byrnes, Indian Trail senior pitcher Lucas Mazanet, Tremper senior infielder Austin LaBreche, Tremper senior infielder Ben Loyd, Bradford junior outfielder Logan LaBuda and Indian Trail sophomore outfielder Jackson Wilhelmson.
Receiving honorable mention were junior infielder Jacob Heyden, junior infielder Noah Hansen and senior outfielder Ben Massoglia (Bradford); senior outfielder Kris Podskarbi and senior pitcher Noah Reeves (Indian Trail); and senior infielder/pitcher Riley Dutton and junior infielder/pitcher Jalani Hudnall (Tremper).
Softball
The All-SEC softball teams were also announced recently, with Bradford garnering three first-team selections and Indian Trial receiving two.
For the Red Devils, senior Chloe Garofalo and juniors Mya Robinson and Jenna Schnabel were selected to the first team. For the Hawks, juniors Morgan Fuhrer and Emma Giese were named to the first team.
Named to the second team were Indian Trail freshman Alona Boydston, Tremper senior Kelsey Cantrell, Bradford senior Abby Cecchi, Bradford junior Livie Lehmann, Indian Trail sophomore Addison Johnson, Indian Trail junior Taylor Jacobson and Indian Trail senior Skylar Schmidt.
Receiving honorable mention were sophomore Syderah Farmer, freshman Lauren Jeanblanc, sophomore Rachael Madsen and sophomore Jenna Sykora (Bradford); and senior Emmie Cibrario, junior Hailie Eschbach and sophomore Malia Esposito (Tremper).
Pitcher of the Year honors went to Oak Creek sophomore Riley Grudzielanek, who led the Knights to the conference title.