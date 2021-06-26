All-Southeast Conference: Tremper's Ricchio named SEC Player of the Year for baseball

After helping lead the Trojans to a share of the Southeast Conference title, Tremper senior catcher Joe Ricchio was named the SEC Player of the Year for baseball when the teams were announced recently.

Tremper went 18-3 in SEC play to share the conference title with Franklin.

Additionally, Tremper coach John Matera was named the SEC Coach of the Year.

Also selected to the first team for the Trojans were senior pitcher Kaileb Lyon, junior infielder Ivan Jake and senior outfielder Ryan McGonegle.

For Indian Trail, meanwhile, senior Matt Felber, junior Tanner Johnson and freshman Seth Koci were all named to the first team as infielders. Bradford junior Logan Scuglik was named to the first team as an outfielder.

Receiving second-team honors were Tremper junior pitcher Torin Byrnes, Indian Trail senior pitcher Lucas Mazanet, Tremper senior infielder Austin LaBreche, Tremper senior infielder Ben Loyd, Bradford junior outfielder Logan LaBuda and Indian Trail sophomore outfielder Jackson Wilhelmson.