An early glance at the boys basketball season
High School Boys Basketball

The boys basketball season is here, which means the annual release of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, the "Bible of Boys Basketball" in terms of breaking down teams and players around the state.

After the 2019-20 WIAA boys basketball season ended in a most unsatisfying manner when the season was abruptly halted prior to the sectional finals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are hoping to reach a conclusion in 2020-21.

There are some adjustments, however, as the season is three weeks shorter than normal because the WIAA has to make room on the March calendar for fall sports that were shifted to the spring this year, in addition to the normal spring sports. Teams are eligible to play 24 games during the 11-week regular season, but if they can't, they can schedule games after they're eliminated from the playoffs.

But the season is here nonetheless. Here's a glance at what the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook had to say about county teams and players:

Southeast Conference

In the eight-team Southeast Conference, Indian Trail was picked to finish fourth, Bradford was picked to finish fifth and Tremper — under first-year head coach Brandon Morris — was picked to finish seventh.

The Red Devils are coming off an appearance in the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals last season, while the Trojans reached the sectional finals. But both have a lot of graduated senior production to replace.

Racine Case, which was to play Tremper in the sectional finals before the season was halted, was picked to win the SEC.

It's unclear what type of SEC schedule will even be played, though. The three Kenosha schools won't play until at least January after last week's decision by the KUSD School Board to halt winter sports effective Nov. 30 with schools going all-virtual into January.

Additionally, the three schools in the Racine Unified School District, Case, Horlick and Park, won't start until at least January.

Southern Lakes Conference

Led by an exceptionally strong junior class, Central was picked to win the eight-team SLC after sharing the conference title with Elkhorn last season.

Wilmot, meanwhile, features a dynamic senior-laden backcourt and was picked to finish third, behind Central and Elkhorn.

Metro Classic Conference

St. Joseph, under the guidance of first-year head coach Jose Garcia, was picked to finish sixth in the nine-team Metro Classic, which has been arguably the best small-school conference in the state in recent years.

Shoreland Lutheran was picked to finish eighth, though the WBY predicted the "Pacers will be better than a year ago."

Annual state powerhouse Racine St. Catherine's was picked to win the conference.

Midwest Classic Conference

Christian Life was picked to finish 10th in the 10-team Midwest Classic.

St. John's NW Military Academy was picked to win the conference.

State rankings

No county teams were ranked in the top 10 among the five divisions, but Central and Wilmot received honorable mention in Division-2.

The top-ranked teams were Brookfield Central in Division-1, Nicolet in Division-2, St. Catherine's in Division-3, Cuba City in Division-4 and Blair-Taylor in Division-5.

Racine Prairie, coached by St. Joseph graduate Jason Atanasoff, was ranked No. 2 in Division-4.

Player rankings

The county features a highly-regarded junior class, led by Central's Jack Rose and St. Joseph's Andrew Alia.

Both were named among WBY's "60 Juniors to Watch" and Alia was also named honorable mention on the Division-4 Preseason All-State Team.

Shoreland's Quentin Bolton, meanwhile, was ranked 49th in the top 50 senior player rankings. He also received honorable mention on the Division-3 Preseason All-State Team.

The top-ranked senior in the state was Sussex Hamilton's Patrick Baldwin Jr., who the WBY called "maybe the most complete high school basketball player to ever come out of Wisconsin." Baldwin is the top-ranked prep player in the country by some national rankings and is being recruited by the top NCAA programs in the country.

Both Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee, though, are on Baldwin's final 10 list. His father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., is the head coach at UW-Milwaukee.

All-City

The WBY names a Preseason All-City Team for the major metro areas in the state.

Named to the Kenosha team were Tremper senior Trey Cardona, Indian Trail senior Ezra Stargell, Bolton, Alia and Bradford junior Jalen Carlino.

No Holiday Classic

Also of note, the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage, which features games between boys and girls programs from Kenosha, Racine and other area counties, is not among the list of holiday tournaments this season.

WBY managing editor Mark Miller tweeted on Oct. 28 that this year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It would have been the ninth annual tournament.

