An early glance at the boys basketball season

The boys basketball season is here, which means the annual release of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, the "Bible of Boys Basketball" in terms of breaking down teams and players around the state.

After the 2019-20 WIAA boys basketball season ended in a most unsatisfying manner when the season was abruptly halted prior to the sectional finals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are hoping to reach a conclusion in 2020-21.

There are some adjustments, however, as the season is three weeks shorter than normal because the WIAA has to make room on the March calendar for fall sports that were shifted to the spring this year, in addition to the normal spring sports. Teams are eligible to play 24 games during the 11-week regular season, but if they can't, they can schedule games after they're eliminated from the playoffs.

But the season is here nonetheless. Here's a glance at what the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook had to say about county teams and players:

Southeast Conference

In the eight-team Southeast Conference, Indian Trail was picked to finish fourth, Bradford was picked to finish fifth and Tremper — under first-year head coach Brandon Morris — was picked to finish seventh.