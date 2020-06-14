Arianna Bosco Bio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arianna Bosco, Defender

College choice: Marquette University

What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “At first, we were told it was going to be pushed back, so I was at least happy to have (something). When I was told it was cancelled I was very upset, because I always enjoy playing soccer with the girls. We have such a strong bond. Not being able to even see them was just very sad, and I was very upset when I was told it was going to be cancelled.”

What did you miss most this season? “Probably not being able to see the girls. Some of them are my absolute best friends. I know the soccer part is sad, too, but it was really the girls who made up the team that made soccer so special.”

What lessons can you take away from this? “I’ve learned that I should never take things for granted and to always have a good time when something is there. I never thought that stuff would be cancelled, so I should have enjoyed it more so when it was here.”

FYI: Bosco scored a goal in the state semifinals against Eau Claire Regis/McDonnell Catholic during the Lancers’ WIAA Division-4 state title season in 2018.

