Attention soccer lovers! Kenosha has a new pro soccer team, Kenosha United, and they're hosting the Milwaukee Wave Saturday night in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT - They play the Milwaukee Wave.

They have local Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee young men.

And it's the tri-county (Lake, Kenosha, Racine) area's only pro soccer team, semi-pro if you want to be technical but still pro, and one of only two in the state of Wisconsin.

Kenosha United F.C. kicks off its inaugural season this winter, and what better way to put some eyes on the product than schedule a preseason exhibition game against the Milwaukee Wave, the area's most recognizable professional indoor soccer squad.

Team owner Franco Tenuta is bringing PASL (Premier Arena Soccer League) Semi-Professional soccer to the Kenosha metro area, as an opportunity for talented young players in southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois area to bridge the gap between amateur soccer and the higher levels of professional indoor soccer.

Previously, former Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and other high school soccer stars didn't have many options in adulthood beside playing for a college team. Now, former high school and college stars can take their game to the next level, and potentially become a professional soccer player in the process.

"Our goal as a team is to create a ‘Pathway to the Pros,'" Tenuta said.

Tenuta, who previously worked at AT&T and IBM for 30 years, is currently employed by the Kenosha Unified School District as the district Translator/Interpreter.

The 55-year old native of Buenos Aires, Brazil holds a USSF D Coaching License and previously coached for Ace Soccer Club of Racine and Kenosha's Red Star SC.

"We are thrilled to be part of the PASL, which has a long history of providing exciting, enjoyable and affordable indoor soccer entertainment to communities across the nation," added Tenuta. "We are pleased to bring semi-professional soccer to the city of Kenosha and thank the PASL and Commissioner Kevin Milliken for this great opportunity."

Kenosha United head coach Mark Litton said the team plays its home matches at the indoor soccer complex in Sturtevant Sportsplex, 10116 Stellar Ave.

The boys train Tuesday and Wednesday evenings in preparation for the regular season.

The first home game is Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Sturtevant Sportsplex against the well-known Milwaukee Wave.

Admission is free.

It's the final exhibition game for the United, who will rely primarily on sponsorships to survive, but also on ticket sales, merchandise and vendor food sales, which will be provided by Kenosha's Ruffolo's II Special Pizza.

"All of the money generated is being put right back into the team," Litton said. "No players or staff are being compensated."

According to Tenuta, several United players have already had great soccer careers, including Mariano Tenuta, a Kenosha native that starred for Indian Trail High School, Wisconsin Lutheran College and the Chicago Mustangs and Cincinnati Swerve, two second division professional indoor soccer teams (MASL2).

Mariano recently attended the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Pro Player Combine and was drafted by the Harrisburg (Pa.) Heat. The MASL is indoor soccer's highest level.

Sosa Black lives in Kenosha and has recently played for a Wisconsin-based Premier Arena Soccer League team and the Cincinnati Swerve. Sosa was recently drafted at the MASL Pro Player Combine by the Baltimore Blast.

Racine native Nathan Miller still lives in Racine and has had a very successful college playing career at UW-Platteville, according to Litton.

Miller recently returned to the area after playing in the fifth division of the Sweden's pro outdoor soccer league.

Former Carthage College standout and Kenosha native Jorge Triana spent several seasons playing pro outdoor soccer in the NPSL, the fourth division of professional outdoor soccer in the U.S.

Major League Soccer would be the first, or highest, level of pro outdoor soccer.

Finally, Racine native Emilio Toscano played collegiately at UW-Parkside and spent time training with top professional teams in Germany (Bayer Leverkusen) and Mexico (Atlas FC and Santos FC).

Other area players include Kenoshans Rafael Devora, Rodolfo Chairez and Dylan Bautista, along with Racinians Chris Fannin and Ty Stulo.

Meet the coach

Litton boasts more than 17 years of professional soccer coaching experience both indoor and outdoor, as well as spending 10 years as an assistant coach with the US Futsal Men’s National Team, and he's been on high levels of competition, including his teams playing in three CONCACAF Qualifying tournaments and the 2008 FIFA Futsal World Cup held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Coach Litton has coached in the MISL, MASL, MASL2 (M2), and PASL.

He spent 10 years as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Wave, winning three MISL championships, one year with the Cedar Rapids Rampage (MASL), and most recently three years with the St. Louis Ambush (MASL).

Additionally, he spent the last three seasons coaching in the PASL, and one season with the Swerve. This past summer he was an assistant coach with the U.S. Women’s 6 a-side National Team, winning the inaugural WMF Women’s 6 a-side World Cup in Kiev, Ukraine.

“The Kenosha soccer community has had a long history of producing so many great soccer players who have gone on to have successful high school and college careers but, until now, many of those players have had a difficult time finding a pathway to the professional level," Litton said. "With the partnership I have developed with Franco Tenuta and his family, and the creation of the Kenosha United FC PASL Indoor Soccer team, we can now provide a pathway to the pros for the many talented players in and around the Kenosha area. After growing up in Racine, and attending UW Parkside in Kenosha, it makes me extremely happy and proud to finally be able to come back home to coach with Kenosha United FC.”

Litton's coaching staff includes assistant Fredo Toscano and goalkeeper coach Chris Fannin.