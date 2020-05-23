Author chronicles Kenosha in summer baseball book

The Home Run Derby at the Harbor will always stand as one of the most memorable sporting events in Kenosha history.
Now, that sparkling July 2016 evening has been chronicled in a new book.
Will Geoghegan, an author and reporter from Rhode Island, penned the book “Summer Baseball Nation: Nine Days in the Wood Bat Leagues,” which was released by University of Nebraska Press on April 1 (see inset box for more details).
Geoghegan spent the summer of 2016 traveling to collegiate summer wood bats leagues around the country and ultimately wrote his book, which — as the title suggests — chronicles nine days in those leagues.
One of those days occurred in Kenosha, as Geoghegan wrote a chapter about the Northwoods League through the Home Run Derby at the Harbor.
The event was held as part of the NWL All-Star Game festivities, hosted that summer by the Kenosha Kingfish. Big Top Baseball — the group that owns the Kingfish and three other NWL franchises — conceived of the unique home run derby, in which players smacked balls off the pier by the intersection of 52nd Street and Sixth Avenue into the harbor.
The NWL is one of the country’s most successful summer leagues, so Geoghegan knew he had to write about it. There wasn’t a more perfect opportunity to do so than the Home Run Derby at the Harbor.
“I knew I wanted to include that league, just because they’ve been so successful,” Geoghegan said in an interview this month. “I was just sort of looking around, and I remember just seeing something on Twitter about the Home Run Derby in the Harbor, and I was like, ‘Oh, man, that’s the one. That’s what I’ve got to get up to.’”
Geoghegan said he had a busy travel schedule that summer, so he arrived in Kenosha the morning of the event and left the day after. But he enjoyed his brief stay and covering the event that drew over 3,000 spectators.
“I thought it was really cool,” Geoghegan said. “The novelty of it just added so much to it. It was a huge crowd. The area around the harbor there was just perfect for setting it up kind of like a baseball field. It was such a festive environment. It was really neat.”
Geoghegan said he spoke to Big Top Baseball co-owners Steve Schmitt, Conor Caloia and Vern Stenman, then-Kingfish general manager Rich Marks and NWL chairman and co-founder Dick Radatz Jr. He also spoke to Kingfish All-Star Marty Bechina, a Michigan State standout who won the derby. Bechina is now in the Oakland A’s system.
“I talked to the owners about kind of their approach when they got to Kenosha, about having focus groups,” Geoghegan said. “They don’t just come in and start a team. They talk to the community a lot.”
Geoghegan also had a chance to check out Simmons Field before the derby. He said the book touches a little on the history of Kenosha baseball, including the Class A Kenosha Twins — the Minnesota affiliate that left after the 1992 season for Fort Wayne, Ind. — and the All-American Professional Women’s Baseball League, which existed from 1943 to 1954 and included the Kenosha Comets.
Mostly, though, Geoghegan said his book focuses on the unique spectacle that is summer collegiate baseball.
The book is anchored around the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts. In addition to Kenosha, Geoghegan made stops in Washington, D.C. (Cal Ripken Collegiate League), Newport, R.I. (New England Collegiate Baseball League), Hampton, Va. (Coastal Plain League), Santa Barbara, Calif. (California Collegiate League) and Fairbanks, Alaska (Alaska Baseball League).
Fairbanks is home to the annual Midnight Sun Game, played each summer when the summer solstice means nearly 24 hours of sunlight in that part of the country. Geoghegan chronicled the 2016 edition.
A native of Louisville, Ky., this is the first book for the 37-year-old Geoghegan, who attended college at the University of Dayton before moving to Rhode Island, where he works for The Independent, a weekly paper.
Geoghegan said his parents were from Boston, so he would go to Cape Cod during summers growing up, which stoked his love for the Cape Cod League. In 2007, he started a website called Right Field Fog, which covers the Cape Cod League.
Unlike the Northwoods League, the Cape Cod League does not operate for profit. It doesn’t sell tickets, has minimal promotions and holds games mostly at well-groomed high school fields, while the NWL features more stadium-type atmospheres and constant entertainment and promotions.
The Cape Cod League, however, is well-known as featuring the deepest rosters and the most professional prospects of all the summer leagues. It’s not uncommon for a player to compete in the NWL one summer and the Cape Cod League the next.
In the end, though, what all the summer collegiate leagues have in common, Geoghegan said from his experience, is the purity of the game.
“It seemed like everywhere was sort of the same brand of baseball, where it’s smaller communities and family kind of games and guys just playing, not getting paid,” he said. “They’re just out there trying for a chance.
“It just seemed like that would be a cool thing to write about from the overall picture. That’s how it started.”
For more information, visit willgeoghegan.com.
