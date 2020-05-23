Author chronicles Kenosha in summer baseball book

“I knew I wanted to include that league, just because they’ve been so successful,” Geoghegan said in an interview this month. “I was just sort of looking around, and I remember just seeing something on Twitter about the Home Run Derby in the Harbor, and I was like, ‘Oh, man, that’s the one. That’s what I’ve got to get up to.’”

Geoghegan said he had a busy travel schedule that summer, so he arrived in Kenosha the morning of the event and left the day after. But he enjoyed his brief stay and covering the event that drew over 3,000 spectators.

“I thought it was really cool,” Geoghegan said. “The novelty of it just added so much to it. It was a huge crowd. The area around the harbor there was just perfect for setting it up kind of like a baseball field. It was such a festive environment. It was really neat.”

Geoghegan said he spoke to Big Top Baseball co-owners Steve Schmitt, Conor Caloia and Vern Stenman, then-Kingfish general manager Rich Marks and NWL chairman and co-founder Dick Radatz Jr. He also spoke to Kingfish All-Star Marty Bechina, a Michigan State standout who won the derby. Bechina is now in the Oakland A’s system.