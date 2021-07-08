Auto racing: Annual Badger 40 roars into Wilmot Raceway on Saturday

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its annual visit to Wilmot Raceway on Saturday for the running of the Badger 40.

David Gravel won last year's race at Wilmot for his fourth career victory at the track, which leads all World of Outlaws drivers. A native of Watertown, Conn., Gravel has finished fourth or better in all six of his previous starts at Wilmot. He's currently second in points this season on the strength of six wins.

Brad Sweet, the two-time and defending series champion, has four top-five finishes in five starts at Wilmot, but he's still seeking his first victory at the track. The Californian won last weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond for his 10th victory in Wisconsin, the most of any state he's raced in with the series. Sweet leads the Outlaws with 12 victories in 2021.

Ten-time series champion Donny Schatz of North Dakota, meanwhile, won the Badger 40 for the first time in 2019. He's the only driver who's competed in each of the previous eight Outlaws races at Wilmot, picking up top-10 finishes in each one