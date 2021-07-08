Auto racing: Annual Badger 40 roars into Wilmot Raceway on Saturday

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its annual visit to Wilmot Raceway on Saturday for the running of the Badger 40.
David Gravel won last year's race at Wilmot for his fourth career victory at the track, which leads all World of Outlaws drivers. A native of Watertown, Conn., Gravel has finished fourth or better in all six of his previous starts at Wilmot. He's currently second in points this season on the strength of six wins.
Brad Sweet, the two-time and defending series champion, has four top-five finishes in five starts at Wilmot, but he's still seeking his first victory at the track. The Californian won last weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond for his 10th victory in Wisconsin, the most of any state he's raced in with the series. Sweet leads the Outlaws with 12 victories in 2021.
Ten-time series champion Donny Schatz of North Dakota, meanwhile, won the Badger 40 for the first time in 2019. He's the only driver who's competed in each of the previous eight Outlaws races at Wilmot, picking up top-10 finishes in each one
Carson Macedo, who ranks third in points, finished second last year at Wilmot for his best career run at the venue. In his Wilmot debut in 2019, the Californian placed sixth. Macedo has five victories this year as he continues his first season aboard the No. 41 for Jason Johnson Racing.
Other notables in the race include Sheldon Haudenschild of Ohio, who's finished in the the top 10 in each of his previous four Outlaws starts at Wilmot, Logan Schuchart of Pennsylvania, who has five top-10 finishes in six career starts at Wilmot, and Jason Sides, who's raced in seven of the eight Outlaws events at Wilmot and earned three top-10 finishes.
Aaron Reutzel, James McFadden and Brock Zearfoss, meanwhile, are all battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award. Reutzel leads the trio with three wins and is seventh in points, while McFadden has one victory this season and Zearfoss is chasing his first victory of 2021.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series first competed at Wilmot in 2006, when Mark Dobmeier, filling in for Brooke Tatnell, picked up a thrilling win in a three-car battle with Daryn Pittman and Jeremy Campbell.
Tickets for Saturday's Badger 40 can be purchased online at sls.showare.com or by calling 815-344-2023, and also at the track on race day. The racing program will also include the AutoMeter Wisconsin Wingless Springs and the IRA Lightning Sprints.