Badger pitcher catches attention with scorching fastball

This season, in light of the coronavirus, the nationwide tournament has been replaced with regional tournaments, including the event in Franklin for players from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Deleskiewicz knows the importance of the moment, and has embraced the excitement and challenge of being among the country’s best high school players.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments I’ll ever play in. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on me, and I’m just going to go out there and do my best,” he said.

This year has not been without its challenges, though, as the high school baseball season was canceled this spring, depriving Deleskiewicz of a chance to get some experience with the Badgers.

Rather than just moping about the cancellation, Deleskiewicz used the time constructively, lifting weights in his garage, going for jogs and playing catch and hitting off a tee in his backyard. He says he was pushing himself harder than ever before, and some of his recent successes have been a result of that extra effort.

While he has hit one of his goals, Deleskiewicz does not think he will let his newfound training regimen fall by the wayside any time soon.