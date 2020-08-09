Balog claims Founder's Night feature win at Wilmot

Bill Balog of Hartland had a happy birthday Saturday.
Celebrating his big day, Balog led from green flag to checkered flag to win the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Winged Sprints feature on Founder's Night at the Wilmot Raceway.
Balog, originally from North Pole, Alaska, scored his third Founder's Night main event win to go with his victories in 2017 and 2018. This year's event was the seventh annual. Kewaskum's Russel Borland was second, while Howards Grove's Mike Reinke placed third.
It was a clean sweep overall for Balog, who posted the fast time and won the heat race, the dash and the feature.
In other action, Nathan Crane of Waukegan, Ill., won his first Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint feature of the season. Crane led flag to flag for his first main event win since July 2018. Kansasville's Ryan Marshall was second. Balog, pulling double duty, edged out Trevor's Chris Dodd for third.
Genoa City's Nick Simons made it back-to-back Modified feature wins after a wild final lap.
Simons charged past Eagle's Steve Mueller through turns three and four as the duo battled side-by-side for the checkered flag. Going into the final lap, Mike Simons, Nick's brother, had taken the lead from Mueller in turn one after working his way from the back of the field due to a flat tire. But Mike Simons got airborne on the high side and nearly flipped, setting up the battle between Mueller and Nick Simons.
Nick Simons took the checkered flag, with Mueller second and Union Grove's Terry Kiedrowski third. Mike Simons saved his car and finished seventh.
In the IRA Lightning Sprints feature, C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., overcame mechanical problems for his first feature win in the class this season. Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., was second and Pleasant Prairie's Mike Neau finished third.
The raceway is off this weekend, but next up is a twinbill on Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22.
Aug. 21 will feature the rescheduled Bumper to Bumper IRA and All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Challenge. Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars will be on the program as well.
Aug. 22 will be the Roger Iles Tribute for the IRA Winged Sprints, the Bill Grogan Memorial for the Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, IRA Lightning Sprints and the Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars.
Grandstands open both nights at 5 p.m., with hot laps and qualifying at 5:45 and racing to follow.
For ticket information, check the track website at wilmotraceway.com or the track's official Facebook page. Weather updates are available via the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090.
