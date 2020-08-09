Balog claims Founder's Night feature win at Wilmot

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Balog of Hartland had a happy birthday Saturday.

Celebrating his big day, Balog led from green flag to checkered flag to win the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Winged Sprints feature on Founder's Night at the Wilmot Raceway.

Balog, originally from North Pole, Alaska, scored his third Founder's Night main event win to go with his victories in 2017 and 2018. This year's event was the seventh annual. Kewaskum's Russel Borland was second, while Howards Grove's Mike Reinke placed third.

It was a clean sweep overall for Balog, who posted the fast time and won the heat race, the dash and the feature.

In other action, Nathan Crane of Waukegan, Ill., won his first Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint feature of the season. Crane led flag to flag for his first main event win since July 2018. Kansasville's Ryan Marshall was second. Balog, pulling double duty, edged out Trevor's Chris Dodd for third.

Genoa City's Nick Simons made it back-to-back Modified feature wins after a wild final lap.