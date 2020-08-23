 Skip to main content
Balog wins again at Wilmot
Auto Racing

The "North Pole Nightmare" has won again.

Bill Balog of Hartland, whose colorful nickname honors his Alaskan upbringing, scored his fourth Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature win at the Wilmot Raceway in the 11th annual 36-lap Roger Iles Tribute presented by Carriage Auto Body of Waukegan, Ill., on Saturday.

It was Balog's eighth win on the IRA 2020 series.

Balog overtook the lead from Howards Grove's Mike Reinke eight laps into the race. The victory was Balog's fifth in the Iles event, adding to wins in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019. The win also secured Balog's first Wilmot Raceway 410 Outlaw Winged Sprint Car regular season series championship.

Reinke finished second, while Blake Nimee of Oswego, Ill., was third.

In the Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, Derek Crane of Waukegan won his second feature of the season, taking top honors in the 3rd annual Bill Grogan Tribute. Crane held off a strong challenge from Trevor's Chris Dodd, as the two got side-by-side several times in the closing laps. Dodd finished second, with Shawn Swim of Zion, Ill., recording a career-best third.

C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., captured his second IRA Lightning Sprints feature win in a row. Pleasant Prairie's Mike Neau placed second, while Slinger's Jeff Schmidt took third.

Salem's Ryan Johnson, the defending Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car champion, finally cracked the feature win column in 2020 by winning the non-stop 20-lap main event. Johnson grabbed the checkered flag as his left rear tire went flat while he was coming into victory lane. Scott Ellis of Lake Villa, Ill., finished second and John Cole of McHenry, Ill., took third.

Johnson's win sets up a title defense battle, with Cole leading the Bandits heading into their final season point championship, scheduled for Saturday at Wilmot. AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, Modifieds and Street Stocks are also on the program.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 6 and racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $15 for ages 12 and over and free for ages 11 and under. For updates, phone the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, check the track website at wilmotraceway.com or visit the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.

