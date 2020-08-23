Balog wins again at Wilmot

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The "North Pole Nightmare" has won again.

Bill Balog of Hartland, whose colorful nickname honors his Alaskan upbringing, scored his fourth Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature win at the Wilmot Raceway in the 11th annual 36-lap Roger Iles Tribute presented by Carriage Auto Body of Waukegan, Ill., on Saturday.

It was Balog's eighth win on the IRA 2020 series.

Balog overtook the lead from Howards Grove's Mike Reinke eight laps into the race. The victory was Balog's fifth in the Iles event, adding to wins in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019. The win also secured Balog's first Wilmot Raceway 410 Outlaw Winged Sprint Car regular season series championship.

Reinke finished second, while Blake Nimee of Oswego, Ill., was third.

In the Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, Derek Crane of Waukegan won his second feature of the season, taking top honors in the 3rd annual Bill Grogan Tribute. Crane held off a strong challenge from Trevor's Chris Dodd, as the two got side-by-side several times in the closing laps. Dodd finished second, with Shawn Swim of Zion, Ill., recording a career-best third.