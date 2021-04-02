Baseball: Gavin Lux goes 2-for-4 in first career Opening Day

Lux reached again on a one-out infield single in the top of the seventh off Yency Almonte, but he was erased via double play off the bat of Austin Barnes on the next pitch. Lux then came out of the game in the bottom of the seventh on a double switch when Jimmy Nelson replaced Corey Knebel — both former Milwaukee Brewers — on the mound.

Lux was drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft by the Dodgers out of Indian Trail and rose quickly through the minors. He was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year in 2019 and made his major-league debut in September of that season.

Lux entered 2020 as the top prospect in the Dodgers' loaded farm system, but he struggled in the COVID-19-shortended season, batting .175 (11-for-63) with five extra-base hits, three homers, two doubles and an OPS of .596 in 16 starts. He was on the Dodgers’ roster for only one of their four postseason series, but he did become the first Kenosha native to win a World Series ring when the Dodgers claimed their first title since 1988.

Looking for a bounceback season in 2021, Lux had a strong spring to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster for the first time. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has indicated that the left-handed-hitting Lux will be given the chance to be an everyday player on the team's infield.