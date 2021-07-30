 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball: Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12U National League team falls in state semifinals
0 Comments
alert
Local Baseball

Baseball: Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12U National League team falls in state semifinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12U National League team fell just short of playing for the State Tournament championship.

In Thursday's semifinals in West Bend, Kenosha fell to Glendale in a pitcher's duel, 5-2. That sent Glendale to the state title game on Friday against Elmbrook, with the winner advancing to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Indianapolis.

The winner of that moves on the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

In Thursday's loss for Kenosha, Matthew Baumann pitched all five innings, allowing all five runs in a "tough-luck" second inning. Kenosha loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but could only plate one run.

Kenosha finished 4-1 in pool play at the State Tournament to advance to the semifinals, claiming its fourth straight win with an 18-4 defeat of Ashland on Wednesday. Chris Kenesie finished 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to lead Kenosha's offense, while Patrick Davidson was 3-for-3 with four RBI and Jacob Johnson, Joey Prybylski, Baumann, Henry McTernan and Tino Santarelli each drove in runs.

Prybylski, Charlie Guttormsen and McTernan combined to pitch.

On Monday, Kenosha trailed Rhinelander, 3-2, in the top of the sixth and had nobody on base with two outs before rallying for a 5-3 win. Kenesie singled to start the rally, then Johnson singled to score Kenesie and scored himself on an error. Prybyski then doubled and came around to score on a pair of errors.

Johnson and Logan DiVito combined to pitch the game, while Braxton Danielson also drove in a run.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Kenosha defeated Glendale, 12-6, with Kenesie, Johnson, McTernan, Nathan Jaffray, Baumann, Davidson, Santarelli and Guttormsen leading the offense.

To advance to the State Tournament, Kenosha won the District 6 Tournament, played in Kenosha, earlier in July.

Cooper Ruffner was also on the team, which was managed by Greg Santarelli and coached by Eric Kenesie, John Guttormsen, Jed Davidson and Brian McTernan.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With an altered contract in the works and a bit more control of his future, Aaron Rodgers set to report to training camp
Local Football

With an altered contract in the works and a bit more control of his future, Aaron Rodgers set to report to training camp

  • Updated

According to multiple sources, following conversations over the weekend between Rodgers’ representatives and the team, the sides had made enough progress on an altered contract for Rodgers — one that would apparently give him a modicum of control back over his future — to end his stalemate with the team and come to camp after missing all of the offseason program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert