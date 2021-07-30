Baseball: Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12U National League team falls in state semifinals

The Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12U National League team fell just short of playing for the State Tournament championship.

In Thursday's semifinals in West Bend, Kenosha fell to Glendale in a pitcher's duel, 5-2. That sent Glendale to the state title game on Friday against Elmbrook, with the winner advancing to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Indianapolis.

The winner of that moves on the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

In Thursday's loss for Kenosha, Matthew Baumann pitched all five innings, allowing all five runs in a "tough-luck" second inning. Kenosha loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but could only plate one run.

Kenosha finished 4-1 in pool play at the State Tournament to advance to the semifinals, claiming its fourth straight win with an 18-4 defeat of Ashland on Wednesday. Chris Kenesie finished 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to lead Kenosha's offense, while Patrick Davidson was 3-for-3 with four RBI and Jacob Johnson, Joey Prybylski, Baumann, Henry McTernan and Tino Santarelli each drove in runs.

Prybylski, Charlie Guttormsen and McTernan combined to pitch.