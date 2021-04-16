Baseball: Lux apparently the source of Dodgers' head pat celebration

In his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux is trying to make as many contributions as he can.
Including in the way the team celebrates.
According to an interview by Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes on the Los Angeles radio station KLAC AM-570, Lux is the source of a head pat celebration the Dodgers have added in 2021. The blog Dodgers Nation reported the story on Thursday.
In the interview, Barnes was asked about the head pat celebration the Dodgers have been doing since the beginning of the season.
"Gavin Lux knows what it is, he created it," Barnes said. "He's got some swag, so he started hitting the top of his head, I don't know. Everyone just started doing it. ... Get the kid on the line, he'll have to explain."
According to Dodgers Nation, infielder Zach McKinstry confirmed that Lux and star outfielder Mookie Betts came up with the celebration, which apparently is designed to mix some basketball into the baseball culture.
"I think it was just Gavin and Mookie messing around," McKinstry said. "It's like a basketball terminology, like you're dunking on somebody. It's just kind of a way of showing a good play."
A first-round pick of the Dodgers (20th overall) out of high school in 2016, Lux rose quickly through the minors and was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year in 2019. He was called up to the majors in September of that year, becoming the first Kenosha native to make an MLB appearance since Dick Bosman in 1973.
Lux also spent part of last season with the big-league club, becoming the first Kenosha native to win a World Series ring in the process, but he made the Opening Day roster for the first time as a pro this season.
Entering Friday night's game in San Diego against the Padres, Lux had played in all 13 of the Dodgers' games and was batting .220 with two triples, four runs, five RBI and an OPS of .562.
The defending World Series champion Dodgers led the NL West with an 11-2 record and had won six straight entering Friday's game.