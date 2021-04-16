Baseball: Lux apparently the source of Dodgers' head pat celebration

In his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux is trying to make as many contributions as he can.

Including in the way the team celebrates.

According to an interview by Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes on the Los Angeles radio station KLAC AM-570, Lux is the source of a head pat celebration the Dodgers have added in 2021. The blog Dodgers Nation reported the story on Thursday.

In the interview, Barnes was asked about the head pat celebration the Dodgers have been doing since the beginning of the season.

"Gavin Lux knows what it is, he created it," Barnes said. "He's got some swag, so he started hitting the top of his head, I don't know. Everyone just started doing it. ... Get the kid on the line, he'll have to explain."

According to Dodgers Nation, infielder Zach McKinstry confirmed that Lux and star outfielder Mookie Betts came up with the celebration, which apparently is designed to mix some basketball into the baseball culture.

"I think it was just Gavin and Mookie messing around," McKinstry said. "It's like a basketball terminology, like you're dunking on somebody. It's just kind of a way of showing a good play."