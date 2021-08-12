Baseball: Lux on rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City

But Seager is back now and is playing shortstop, while Turner has moved over to second base. Additionally, Dodgers stalwarts like Chris Taylor and Max Muncy at this point would likely see reps at second ahead of Lux, who's struggled in his first full season in the majors.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, Lux is just 23 years old, and the Dodgers see him as a big part of their plans going forward. The fact he wasn't traded in any over of their big deadline moves indicates that.

Triple-A a good spot

The True Blue L.A. blog at SB Nation speculated that Lux may benefit from getting regular at-bats right now in Triple-A rather than coming back to the majors once he's cleared from his rehab assignment.

"It would be beneficial for him to see consistent playing time and consistent at-bats, as opposed to sitting on the bench and seeing maybe a few at-bats a week," the blog said this week. "Lux could work on a few things and hopefully tap into what he was doing for OKC years ago."