Baseball: Lux on rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City

For now, Gavin Lux is getting regular at-bats on a rehab assignment for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.
When he will return to the big-league club in Los Angeles and what his role will be in a suddenly crowded Dodgers infield remains an object of speculation.
Lux, an Indian Trail graduate who was selected by the Dodgers with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and was once the organization's top prospect, suffered a strained left hamstring while running to first base against the Colorado Rockies on July 18 at Coors Field in Denver and has not been back in the majors since.
Gavin Lux
Lux
Lux was placed on the 10-day injured list and was recently sent to Oklahoma City, where he began a rehab assignment on Sunday. The last time Lux played at Oklahoma City was in 2019, when he was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year on the way to making his major-league debut later that season.
It's certainly possible, however, that this could be more than just a rehab assignment for Lux before he returns to the big leagues.
The Dodgers made a flurry of moves during the trade deadline while Lux was out, which included the acquisition of All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals. Lux had moved from second base to shortstop in the absence of Corey Seager, who missed two months with a broken hand.
But Seager is back now and is playing shortstop, while Turner has moved over to second base. Additionally, Dodgers stalwarts like Chris Taylor and Max Muncy at this point would likely see reps at second ahead of Lux, who's struggled in his first full season in the majors.
Still, Lux is just 23 years old, and the Dodgers see him as a big part of their plans going forward. The fact he wasn't traded in any over of their big deadline moves indicates that.
Triple-A a good spot
The True Blue L.A. blog at SB Nation speculated that Lux may benefit from getting regular at-bats right now in Triple-A rather than coming back to the majors once he's cleared from his rehab assignment.
"It would be beneficial for him to see consistent playing time and consistent at-bats, as opposed to sitting on the bench and seeing maybe a few at-bats a week," the blog said this week. "Lux could work on a few things and hopefully tap into what he was doing for OKC years ago."
Lux has shown flashes of his considerable potential over parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, including hitting two grand slams this May. But he's struggled with consistency, and his power numbers haven't really been there. So far this season, he has a .227 batting average to go with a .307 on-base percentage and a .349 slugging percentage for an OPS of .656.
The Dodgers are surely looking for stronger numbers than that, so some time working in Triple-A every day might well be the best thing for Lux. Plenty of All-Star-caliber players have spent time in the minors to work on things after struggling upon their initial call-up.
In three games with Oklahoma City entering play Thursday, Lux started two games and made a pinch-hit appearance in the other. Overall, he was 3-for-8 with four runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts.
Of note, Lux started at third base in Tuesday's game, so perhaps the Dodgers are working him at another infield position to bolster their depth for their NL West Division chase and a postseason run as they seek to defend their 2020 World Series title.