Baseball: Lux preparing for bounce-back season after disappointing 2020

"I see him getting a good runway, playing regularly," Roberts said.

As Castillo wrote, Lux spent the second half of the offseason in Los Angeles, much of it at Dodger Stadium. He lived and worked out with Dodgers director of player performance Brandon McDaniel, and Castillo described the meals as "healthier" and the days as "more regimented."

Lux came out with a simpler swing, saying the goal is to make his gather and swing more "repeatable." According to Castillo, Lux said he hasn't felt as good at the plate as he has this spring since that bust-out 2019 season.

"He just looks more comfortable," Roberts said. "I think that, last year, again, the start and stop kind of got him a little bit. But, right now, there's just been so much consistency in his work. He and the hitting guys are just all synced up. There's clarity in his mind."

The ultimate goal for Lux, of course, is to earn a second straight World Series ring. But this time he hopes he'll be on the field and playing a key role, grateful to learn what he did from a disappointing 2020 season.