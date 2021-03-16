Baseball: Lux preparing for bounce-back season after disappointing 2020

Gavin Lux won a World Series ring in 2020, something no Kenosha native had ever accomplished before.
And yet so many others things for Lux on the field last season were a disappointment.
Yes, the Los Angeles Dodgers' prospect is surely thrilled to have collected a piece of hardware that some of the greatest players in baseball history never got to grasp, but it wasn't otherwise the season Lux envisioned having, not at all.
So like a lot of folks around baseball in the spring, the 2016 Indian Trail graduate is ready for a fresh start.
"It was a learning experience," Lux said in a video conference with reporters last week. "It's probably a good thing in my career to struggle early on, learn how to deal with it, learn how to deal with failure. So, I think it was a good thing, honestly."
Really, it has to be.
Meteoric rise
Lux, now 23, entered the 2020 season on a meteoric rise after being selected by the Dodgers out of Indian Trail with the 20th pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.
He cruised through the minors with few speeds bumps and in 2019 was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year after tearing through opposing pitchers at Double-A and Triple-A.
Lux was called up to the big-league club in September 2019, and everything he did after that was like a fairy tale.
He singled in his first big-league at-bat, in the process becoming the first Kenosha native to make an MLB appearance since Dick Bosman in 1973. Then, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series that season, Lux homered in his first career postseason at-bat. No Kenosha native had ever even taken a postseason at-bat before, much less homered.
On the heels of all that, Lux entered 2020 as the top-ranked prospect in the loaded Dodgers' farm system, and everyone had sky-high expectations, most of all Lux himself.
Season of struggles
But by the time the Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988, Lux was an afterthought on the roster. In fact, he wasn't even a part of the Dodgers' World Series roster against the Tampa Bay Rays after a season full of struggles.
First, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations across baseball, which interrupted the momentum Lux had built after 2019. Then, he reported late to the Dodgers' summer camp for reasons that the team never disclosed.
Lux was not on the Dodgers' opening day roster, instead beginning the season at the team's alternate site at the University of Southern California. He was called up to the big leagues for good in late August, but he just never got on track.
With playing time difficult to come by on a veteran roster making a World Series push, Lux made 16 starts and batted .175 (11-for-63) with five extra-base hits, three homers, two doubles and an ugly OPS of .596. He was on the Dodgers' roster for only one of their four postseason series and received just one pinch-hit appearance and struck out.
Lux finished the season nowhere near the conversation for NL Rookie of the Year, an award he was on the short list of favorites for when the season began.
Mental break
According to a Los Angeles Times story by Jorge Castillo, after the World Series Lux came home to spend time with family and friends for the first time in months before heading back to Los Angeles for the rest of the offseason.
"A mental reset helped a lot," Lux said.
He also spent the winter overhauling his swing mechanics, Castillo wrote, and this spring has been making hard contact regularly. Entering spring training games Tuesday, Lux was batting .417 (10-of-24) with a double, four RBI and an OPS of .875.
According to Castillo, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has indicated that Lux with be on the opening day roster as the team's primary second baseman and will occasionally play shortstop, too, when Corey Seager needs a day off. Roberts said the left-handed-hitting Lux will play against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers.
"I see him getting a good runway, playing regularly," Roberts said.
As Castillo wrote, Lux spent the second half of the offseason in Los Angeles, much of it at Dodger Stadium. He lived and worked out with Dodgers director of player performance Brandon McDaniel, and Castillo described the meals as "healthier" and the days as "more regimented."
Lux came out with a simpler swing, saying the goal is to make his gather and swing more "repeatable." According to Castillo, Lux said he hasn't felt as good at the plate as he has this spring since that bust-out 2019 season.
"He just looks more comfortable," Roberts said. "I think that, last year, again, the start and stop kind of got him a little bit. But, right now, there's just been so much consistency in his work. He and the hitting guys are just all synced up. There's clarity in his mind."
The ultimate goal for Lux, of course, is to earn a second straight World Series ring. But this time he hopes he'll be on the field and playing a key role, grateful to learn what he did from a disappointing 2020 season.
"I'm just trying to go out and play and help the team win any way possible," Lux said in a story by Jesse Sanchez of mlb.com. "Whatever the role ends up being, that's what it is. I'm just going out and playing and kind of letting the rest just take care of itself."