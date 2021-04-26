Baseball roundup: UWP baseball splits weekend series

Two days after it recorded its first victory of the spring, the UW-Parkside baseball team entered Sunday's series finale with visiting Grand Valley State with a shot at a series win as well.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, they fell just short.

Grand Valley State broke a 5-5 tie with single tallies in the seventh and eighth innings and held on for a 7-5 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory at Simmons Field in Kenosha.

With the weekend split, the Rangers are 2-17 overall and 2-10 in conference play.

Parkside held a 4-0 lead after three innings Sunday, but the Lakers responded with a five-run fourth to take a 5-4 lead before Tremper graduate Garrett LaBreche (two hits, two runs, two RBI) knotted things at 5-5 with a solo home run.

After Grand Valley State broke the tie, the Rangers pulled within one in the ninth inning on a double by Dominic Esposito (two hits, RBI), who advanced to third base on a sacrifice fly and scored on a passed ball. But that was as close as Parkside would get.

Casey Oliver added two hits for the Rangers. Alex Saunders took the loss in relief for Parkside, as he allowed two hits, an earned run, two walks and struck out two in three innings of work,