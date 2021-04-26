Baseball roundup: UWP baseball splits weekend series

Two days after it recorded its first victory of the spring, the UW-Parkside baseball team entered Sunday's series finale with visiting Grand Valley State with a shot at a series win as well.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, they fell just short.
Grand Valley State broke a 5-5 tie with single tallies in the seventh and eighth innings and held on for a 7-5 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
With the weekend split, the Rangers are 2-17 overall and 2-10 in conference play.
Parkside held a 4-0 lead after three innings Sunday, but the Lakers responded with a five-run fourth to take a 5-4 lead before Tremper graduate Garrett LaBreche (two hits, two runs, two RBI) knotted things at 5-5 with a solo home run.
After Grand Valley State broke the tie, the Rangers pulled within one in the ninth inning on a double by Dominic Esposito (two hits, RBI), who advanced to third base on a sacrifice fly and scored on a passed ball. But that was as close as Parkside would get.
Casey Oliver added two hits for the Rangers. Alex Saunders took the loss in relief for Parkside, as he allowed two hits, an earned run, two walks and struck out two in three innings of work,
Parkside split a doubleheader Saturday, as it fell, 9-2, in the opener, but bounced back for an 8-5 win in the nightcap. Austin Emanuel led the way in the twinbill with five hits, a walk and three RBI, while LaBreche had two hits, three walks and four runs scored.
Saunders earned the win in relief of Game 2, as he fanned four in two innings. Emanuel recorded his second save with a walk and a strikeout in one inning.
A three-run fifth inning vaulted the Rangers to their first win of the spring in Friday's series opener. Nicholas Eisenmenger (two doubles, three RBI) doubled home Esposito and Emanuel to give Parkside a 5-4 lead, followed by an insurance tally on a fielder's choice by Noah Tyrrell that scored Eisenmenger.
Esposito added two hits, including a home run and an RBI, while Kurt Mlachnik had a double. Aaron Cuismano earned the win, as he allowed four runs, 11 hits and struck out four in seven innings, while Emanuel struck out two in two scoreless innings to pick up the save.
Augustana 12, Carthage 6
Augustana 4, Carthage 3
The visiting Firebirds fell to 11-14 overall and 6-12 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin with a pair of losses Saturday afternoon.
Colton Klein, who ran his current hitting streak to 16 games, led the way in the opener with two hits and an RBI. Klein leads the Firebirds with a .407 batting average.
Also collecting two hits in Game 1 were Ben Levicki (two hits, two runs) and Klein (two hits, two RBI). Jake Cinelli drove in two runs with a single and scored a run.
Tremper graduate Keith Kutzler took the loss, as he allowed seven hits, three earned runs, two walks and struck out eight.
Klein collected two hits and drove in three to lead the Firebirds in Game 2. Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio allowed two hits, one earned run, five walks and struck out nine in five innings and was tagged with the loss. In his last two starts, Guarascio has allowed just one earned run in 12 innings to drop his season Earned Run Average to 2.31.
Tremper graduate Cody Tostrud ran his hitting streak to 16 games in Game 1 before he went 0-for-3 in the nightcap.
Dan Truttschel