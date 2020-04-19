Gavin Lux to take part in 'MLB The Show 20' video game tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES — Gavin Lux is considered one of the top young players in the Dodgers organization and the team’s future in the middle infield.

The Indian Trail Indian Trail High School graduate also could be the Dodgers’ only chance at winning a World Series in 2020.

With the Major League Baseball season postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league, its players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a tournament that features one player from each MLB team playing in the “MLB The Show 20” video game.

The format is similar to a typical baseball season. The 30 players will face one another one time each for a total of 29 regular-season games. The top eight advance to a postseason that mirrors the MLB format and culminates in a World Series.

Lux is representing the Dodgers. He responded to the announcement by immediately talking good-natured trash toward Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, who will be playing for his team in the tournament.

“Give me @cotuck week one,” Lux tweeted, along with a laughing emoji.