Gavin Lux to take part in 'MLB The Show 20' video game tournament
  Updated
Angels Dodgers Spring Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux, shown in a spring training game Feb. 26 in Glendale, Ariz, is participating in a tournament that features one player from each MLB team playing in the “MLB The Show 20” video game.

 GREGORY BULL, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Gavin Lux is considered one of the top young players in the Dodgers organization and the team’s future in the middle infield.

The Indian Trail Indian Trail High School graduate also could be the Dodgers’ only chance at winning a World Series in 2020.

With the Major League Baseball season postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league, its players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a tournament that features one player from each MLB team playing in the “MLB The Show 20” video game.

The format is similar to a typical baseball season. The 30 players will face one another one time each for a total of 29 regular-season games. The top eight advance to a postseason that mirrors the MLB format and culminates in a World Series.

Lux is representing the Dodgers. He responded to the announcement by immediately talking good-natured trash toward Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, who will be playing for his team in the tournament.

“Give me @cotuck week one,” Lux tweeted, along with a laughing emoji.

One Twitter user responded to Lux’s tweet with an interesting question — who will be the opening day starter? Longtime ace Clayton Kershaw got the nod from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for the real-life game that may never happen, but Walker Buehler is a rising star on the mound.

Lux has yet to respond to the query.

Relief pitcher Ty Buttrey is the Angels’ representative in the tournament, which begins April 10 when Blake Snell (Tampa Bay Rays) plays Amir Garrett (Cincinnati Reds). The games will be streamed on a variety of digital platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.

Buttrey discussed his gaming strategy Friday on KSPN 710.

“I’m gonna bank on (Mike) Trout and (Anthony) Rendon,” Buttrey said. “We got a pretty good lineup that’s going to go out there and smack some balls around. So I’m hoping those guys carry me.”

As far as pitching goes, he said, “Shohei Ohtani for me is going to be throwing all three innings … (Julio) Teheran and (Dylan) Bundy may make an appearance out of the bullpen.”

So no appearances by virtual Buttrey?

“My guy’s an overall 75,” the real-life Buttrey said. “I don’t need my guy in there. I want the best possible team. I want the highest number.”

