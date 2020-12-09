Basketball: Sandman scores 30, but Wilmot boys fall at Burlington

As the Demons kept scoring and building a double-digit lead, Hoyt (15 points) came up with a few key triples, including one from the left elbow to cut the lead to 66-57 with 5:50 to play.

But Burlington senior Joey Berezowitz, who led the Demons with 21 points, and Ethan Safar, who added 18, were too tough to stop both in the paint and on the perimeter.

“I commended our guys at the half,” Erbentraut said. “We did some really good things in our run to take the halftime lead. We had that momentum going, and I thought Burlington did a great job spacing the floor on us in the second half. We got complacent on offense, and that time frame pretty much sealed it.

“There are no breaks here to start the season.”

Still, Erbentraut said Panthers had their best practice Monday, and they’re getting closer to where they need to be.

“It was another progress check,” Erbentraut said. “There was a point in practice Monday where we were just looking phenomenal.”

Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, meanwhile — now in his 25th season — said after the game the Demons have only practiced for one full week.