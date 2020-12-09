Basketball: Sandman scores 30, but Wilmot boys fall at Burlington

BURLINGTON — It was a hostile environment against a really good team.
And with 6 minutes to play, the Wilmot boys basketball team had a decent chance to win.
It’s this kind of progress that has Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut confident in his squad, though it dropped to 0-2 in the Southern Lakes Conference and overall after a 79-66 loss at Burlington on Tuesday night.
COVID-19 has taken its course in schools across the country, and the Panthers have felt the effects, missing practices and other team activities. But Tuesday was a marked improvement from last Friday’s season-opening home loss to Union Grove.
Senior Kevin Sandman, who scored 20 points in the season opener, stayed hot with 30 points and continues to prove himself as one of the SLC’s top players.
Wilmot came back from a nine-point deficit in the first half to take a 34-32 lead and played to a 40-40 tie early in the second half before the wheels fell off.
Burlington, which features a front line of 6-foot-6 Danny Kniep, 6-4 JR Lukenbill and talented wings and guards, shot a blistering 62 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range, and the Panthers (40 percent) simply got cold when it mattered late.
Erbentraut, however, enjoyed the improvement from senior transfer Isaiah Hoyt, who attended Union Grove last year and Racine Prairie before that.
As the Demons kept scoring and building a double-digit lead, Hoyt (15 points) came up with a few key triples, including one from the left elbow to cut the lead to 66-57 with 5:50 to play.
But Burlington senior Joey Berezowitz, who led the Demons with 21 points, and Ethan Safar, who added 18, were too tough to stop both in the paint and on the perimeter.
“I commended our guys at the half,” Erbentraut said. “We did some really good things in our run to take the halftime lead. We had that momentum going, and I thought Burlington did a great job spacing the floor on us in the second half. We got complacent on offense, and that time frame pretty much sealed it.
“There are no breaks here to start the season.”
Still, Erbentraut said Panthers had their best practice Monday, and they’re getting closer to where they need to be.
“It was another progress check,” Erbentraut said. “There was a point in practice Monday where we were just looking phenomenal.”
Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, meanwhile — now in his 25th season — said after the game the Demons have only practiced for one full week.
But they took control Tuesday thanks to a 23-10 run with 7 minutes left. The Demons were able to turn missed shots into easy transition baskets, drive to the hoop in halfcourt sets and knock down shots from the outside.
“It’s not going to be the same,” Berezowitz said. “The kids on the floor are still going to play basketball. I think they are able to tune it out. If you’re in it, you’re in it. We’re just pretty grateful that we get to do it. I saw a lot of guys out there talking to each other, and it was great to see.”
Wilmot, meanwhile, is still seeking its first win, and things don’t get any easier for the Panthers, who host another talented team in county rival Central on Friday night.
Central is an SLC favorite, but the Panthers are poised to accept the challenge.
“Once we continue to play with each other and get acclimated, I think we’ll be good,” Erbentraut said.
