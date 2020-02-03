Bucks notebook: Lopez hosts his own block party

Lopez, who had 17 points, saw more action in the post because of a matchup that had a smaller defender on him more often than not.

How that plays out moving forward remains to be seen, Budenholzer said.

“Hopefully, we’re smarter, I’m smarter, at using him in the post a little more when he has advantages and just even in general,” he said. “It’s a delicate balance. We try to play with a lot of pace and spacing. Hopefully we can continue to nurture that, and he can be a threat that way.”

Lopez added that Middleton saw the mismatch from the game’s very first play and made it clear that Milwaukee needed to take full advantage.

“It was just the way they came out guarding,” he said. ‘’Bled’ and Khris wanted to punish them inside with just the way they came out matched up.”

Middleton agreed.

“Brook is 7 foot,” he said. “We have to try and find a way to use him. We saw tonight what he’s been doing all season (with his blocked shots). He was able to get his hands on a lot of shots. He’s a big presence down there and a big part of what we do.”