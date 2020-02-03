Bucks notebook: Lopez hosts his own block party

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks’ Brook Lopez continues to host block parties for opposing teams this season.
Although, they’re only fun for Milwaukee.
For the second straight game Sunday, Lopez swatted a career-high nine shots in Milwaukee’s 129-108 victory over Phoenix in front of a sellout crowd at the Fiserv Forum.
The nine blocks brings Lopez’s total to 124 heading into tonight’s game at New Orleans, behind only Portland’s Hassan Whiteside, who leads the NBA with 144.
“He just has a great feel for protecting the rim, protecting the paint” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Asked about Lopez’s deference to his teammates, Budenholzer agreed — kind of.
“Brook is amazing, so it’s not all his teammates,” he said. “But what (Eric Bledsoe), Wesley (Matthews), Khris (Middleton), everybody does on the ball, I think they make it tough at the point of the screen.
“... I think he relishes that challenge. They played two more traditional bigs, so i think there were more opportunities tonight. It was a great effort by him.”
Lopez, however, again turned the attention to the rest of the team.
“It was just a team effort,” he said. “Phoenix got some easy (baskets) at the beginning of the game, but we definitely tightened it up. Our goal is to be the number one defensive team again.”
Lopez, who had 17 points, saw more action in the post because of a matchup that had a smaller defender on him more often than not.
How that plays out moving forward remains to be seen, Budenholzer said.
“Hopefully, we’re smarter, I’m smarter, at using him in the post a little more when he has advantages and just even in general,” he said. “It’s a delicate balance. We try to play with a lot of pace and spacing. Hopefully we can continue to nurture that, and he can be a threat that way.”
Lopez added that Middleton saw the mismatch from the game’s very first play and made it clear that Milwaukee needed to take full advantage.
“It was just the way they came out guarding,” he said. ‘’Bled’ and Khris wanted to punish them inside with just the way they came out matched up.”
Middleton agreed.
“Brook is 7 foot,” he said. “We have to try and find a way to use him. We saw tonight what he’s been doing all season (with his blocked shots). He was able to get his hands on a lot of shots. He’s a big presence down there and a big part of what we do.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo said that Lopez’s strong work inside helps him defensively, because he knows he has to stay in tune with everything going on around him.
“When (Lopez) jumps to contest a shot, I have to go and box out his guy,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just try to be as active as I can and use my hands.”
Dishing them out
It goes without saying that Antetokounmpo is the focus of every team the Bucks face — in fact, it’s certainly obvious.
But one part of his game that actually may fly a bit under the radar is with his ability to dish the basketball.
For the second straight game, the Bucks’ superstar missed his fifth triple-double of the season by one assist, as he finished with a stat line of 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists.
While fans may not realize how adept he is at finding teammates, his head coach certainly is well aware.
“For Giannis to be such a great passer and embrace that, he creates a lot of open looks for us,” Budenholzer said. “He attacks and gets his points. He does everything. But certainly the fact that he’s a high-level passer, embraces it and wants to see his teammates succeed and get opportunities is a huge part of who we are.”
Antetokounmpo shrugged off the credit.
“It’s not me,” he said. “It’s my teammates. I’m finding guys, and they’re knocking down the shot. It just makes the game easier. I just pass the ball, and they’re doing their job.”
Confidence rising
Middleton, who is the Bucks’ other All-Star Game selection along with Antetokounmpo, poured in 25 points and added eight rebounds and six assists.
The double-digit point total was the 21st straight game Middleton reached double digits — in fact, his only single-digit scoring effort came with nine points against Dallas on Dec. 16.
For the season, Middleton, who had a 51-point outburst against Washington last week, is averaging 20.4 points per game.
“My confidence is high,” he said. “It’s (been) high for most of the season. I just have to find a way to keep it going.”
Marquee matchup
Tonight’s game in New Orleans (6:30 p.m., FSW) will be the Bucks’ first look at rookie Zion Williamson.
Williamson, the first pick in last year’s NBA Draft after just one season at Duke, made his long-awaited professional debut Jan. 22 after he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee.
In six games, he’s averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Neither Williamson or Antetokounmpo played in the Pelicans’ visit to Milwaukee earlier this season.
