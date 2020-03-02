County boys teams begin playoffs tonight

Five of Kenosha County’s eight boys basketball teams will open WIAA playoff action tonight.
Headlining the list is Wilmot, which takes a 9-13 record into a home contest against Jefferson at 7 p.m. The Eagles also finished the regular season at 9-13.
Wilmot, seeded eighth, posted a 6-8 record in the Southern Lakes Conference this season. The Panthers are led by the junior tandem of London Glass and Kevin Sandman, who average 19.7 and 19.2 points per game, respectively.
Glass, who leads the Panthers with 414 points, has knocked down 32 3-pointers and also averages 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Sandman, who is second in scoring with 403 points, has a team-high 47 3-pointers for Wilmot.
The Eagles, seeded ninth, were 8-10 in the Rock Valley Conference. James Monogue, a 6-foot-6 senior, leads Jefferson with 20.4 points per game (448 points), 41 3-pointers and 8.1 rebounds per contest.
Next in the stat line for Jefferson is 6-7 senior Jared Vogel, who averages 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
The winner tonight travels to top-seeded Elkhorn for a regional semifinal Friday night, which tied Central for the Southern Lakes Conference title this season. The Elks closed the regular season at 18-4 overall.
Central (14-8), seeded fourth hosts fifth-seeded Milton on Friday.
Four other county teams begin play tonight in Divisions-3 and 4
In Division-3, Shoreland Lutheran (6-16), seeded 10th, travels to seventh-seeded Saint Francis (10-12) for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
The Pacers are led by 6-6 junior Quentin Bolton, who in 17 games this season, is averaging 16.2 points a game (275 points) with 32 3-pointers.
Right behind Bolton is 6-3 junior Sawyer Smith (14.3 points per game, 314 points, 36 3-pointers) and 6-2 senior Brandon Freitag (11.4, 239 points, 28 3-pointers).
The winner tonight next faces East Troy, seeded second and ranked second in the state by WisSports.net, in a regional semifinal Friday night.
Also in Division-3, Reuther (9-11), seeded 12th, travels to Greendale Martin Luther (16-6), seeded fifth, for a 7 p.m. contest tonight. The winner advances to face either fourth-seeded Lake Mills or 13th-seeded Clinton in the second round Friday.
The Division-3 sectional where Shoreland Lutheran and Reuther both reside is arguably the toughest in the state with six top-10 ranked teams, including the top three.
If the seeds hold true, a potential matchup between top-ranked Racine St. Catherine’s and East Troy could happen in the sectional semifinal March 12 in a game scheduled for Waukesha South.
The last of the county teams slated to tip off playoff action tonight is fourth-seeded St. Joseph (9-13), seeded fourth, hosts 13th-seeded Milwaukee Lifelong Learning (2-16) in Division-4.
St. Joseph is led by 6-2 sophomore Andrew Alia, who averages 19.2 points per game (385 points) with 22 3-pointers. He is followed by 5-8 sophomore Caiden Leece (10.8, 217 points, 28 3-pointers) and 5-9 senior Joey Feudner (9.9, 179 points, 33 3-pointers).
The winner tonight faces either fifth-seeded HOPE Christian or 12th-seeded Milwaukee Destiny on Friday.
Also in Division-4, 11th-seeded Christian Life (4-18) travels to sixth-seeded Racine Lutheran (8-14) tonight at 7 p.m. The winner plays at third-seeded Racine Prairie in the regional semifinal Friday.
Austin Eifert, a 6-3 senior, leads Christian Life with 325 points (17.1 per game) in 19 games played.
All three of the county’s Division-1 teams — Tremper, Indian Trail and Bradford — begin postseason play Friday night.
Dan Truttschel