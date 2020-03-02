County boys teams begin playoffs tonight

Five of Kenosha County’s eight boys basketball teams will open WIAA playoff action tonight.

Headlining the list is Wilmot, which takes a 9-13 record into a home contest against Jefferson at 7 p.m. The Eagles also finished the regular season at 9-13.

Wilmot, seeded eighth, posted a 6-8 record in the Southern Lakes Conference this season. The Panthers are led by the junior tandem of London Glass and Kevin Sandman, who average 19.7 and 19.2 points per game, respectively.

Glass, who leads the Panthers with 414 points, has knocked down 32 3-pointers and also averages 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Sandman, who is second in scoring with 403 points, has a team-high 47 3-pointers for Wilmot.

The Eagles, seeded ninth, were 8-10 in the Rock Valley Conference. James Monogue, a 6-foot-6 senior, leads Jefferson with 20.4 points per game (448 points), 41 3-pointers and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Next in the stat line for Jefferson is 6-7 senior Jared Vogel, who averages 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.